Model update

Several revisions for Nissan Qashqai

by Sean Rees
Nissan has decided to give its popular Qashqai SUV a fresh facelift, introducing new front end looks and on-board tech updates to draw consumer attention away from the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage.

The Japanese brand says that the refreshed model “exudes a sharp and modern dynamism” – the most notable change at first glance being the car’s revised front grille design that Nissan says is inspired by “patterns of ancient Japanese armour scales.”

The altered grille is flanked by narrower LED daytime running lights with small lenses that mimic the shape of grille design. The main headlight now features an adaptive high-beam module, and the shape of the tail lights has also been revised. The rear bumper has been reshaped to give the car a wider stance too.

Stepping inside, the SUV’s interior layout is more or less the same as the pre-facelift model, but there are new finishes for the dashboard and centre console, the addition of ambient lighting and higher trims come with some Alcantara leather elements. Nissan adds that the car’s side windows are also thicker to reduce external noise in the cabin.

Front and centre on the dashboard is a 12-inch infotainment screen with improved graphics that runs new infotainment software powered by Google. Apps like Google Maps come pre-installed, with over 70 other apps available on the Google Play store.

This infotainment software comes with a Google voice assistant that can be used to control a wide range of functions, including media playback, navigation settings and climate control. This system is also compatible with over-the-air updates, meaning future infotainment upgrades and features can be remotely installed by the car while parked on the driveway.

Nissan has also added to the Qashqai’s standard equipment list, including a driver drowsiness alert and emergency lane-keeping assistance. The picture quality of the optional surround-view parking camera has been improved and can provide an ‘invisible-hood view’ to help prevent drivers kerbing the wheels and a ‘side-vision view’ that is particularly handy for T-Junctions with poor visibility.

That sums up this Qashqai refresh – the engine options remain unchanged, with both mild-hybrid petrol and the brand’s unique ‘e-Power’ hybrid variants available. The facelifted range is set to go on sale this Summer, with prices starting just north of £27k.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
