Should I consider a new diesel car? It could still make sense

This article is brought to you by

Not so long ago, diesel was the fuel of choice for UK and European motorists, with government incentives citing its efficiency and low CO 2 emissions to encourage uptake in the early 2000s.

Two decades later and diesel is now a dirty word due to a mix of emissions scandals and high NO x emissions reducing air quality. This has seen the fuel fall from favour in successive years since 2016, with a jaw-dropping 55% dip in 2020 as EVs and hybrids have clawed their share of the new car market.

Is diesel the future of motoring? Absolutely not. Though a stricter Euro-7 emissions standard is being introduced in 2025, the fact is the sale of new petrol and diesel cars will be banned in the UK from 2030 meaning the future is definitely an electric and/or hydrogen one.

But in the here and now, have we jumped the gun on dismissing diesel outright? We’d argue yes as there are some situations where diesel is still your best engine choice when leasing a car. Here’s a reminder of when and why…

You should lease a diesel if… you drive long distance and want to save money

While electric car battery range is slowly improving, it’s nowhere close to the type of mileage you can do in a petrol or diesel car. So why does diesel get the edge over petrol when it comes to driving long distance? Superior fuel economy.

Compare the miles per gallon stats from the current Peugeot 208 as an example: the 1.2-litre 75hp petrol engine with a manual gearbox offers 53.6 miles per gallon, compared to the 71.4 mpg offered by its 1.5-litre diesel sibling with a manual counterpart.

According to What Car? the savings can be even higher, with diesels using around 15-20% less fuel than their petrol-powered siblings on average, with the most noticeable difference being found on long motorway trips.

You should lease a diesel if… you regularly deal with rough terrain

While the superior range of a diesel vehicle is one thing, it’s also important to factor in terrain. And while the popularity of crossovers and faux SUVs with petrol engines has grown, and the majority of EVs look like SUVs to account for their large battery, when it comes down to it only a diesel SUV or pick-up truck gives you the surety to cover rough terrain.

You’ll find that the vast majority of electric vehicles offer four-wheel drive, but its purpose is mainly to provide more traction on wet roads and boost acceleration, rather than get stuck in the mud or climb a hill. And do those two things seem like something you’d want to do in your pristine £82K Tesla Model X? We didn’t think so.

You should lease a diesel if… you need to tow anything

Torque is the key to a powerful tow car, and diesel engines generate more torque than petrol engines. This is important to ensure the car can pull easily from a stand-still and offer smooth performance and acceptable fuel economy when moving, all while hauling a heavy load behind.

But wait, don’t electric cars have maximum torque available instantly? Yes, but utilising this is likely to cut your battery capacity in half and radically reduce the distance you’re able to travel before needing to spend an hour or three recharging.

Add to that the large weight of electric vehicles and, by towing a heavy caravan or trailer, you are putting a lot more stress on the brakes and transmission than you would be in a diesel car.

You should lease a diesel if… you want no future concerns

With diesel having such a bad reputation now, and the impending ban on petrol and diesel sales, resale value and depreciation is likely to be a big concern for motorists.

This plays into the benefits of car leasing as, because usership is emphasised over ownership, the burden of residual and eventual resale value lies with the leasing company.

On top of that, as you’re only leasing for a set period of time – be it as little as 12 months or as many as 48 – this allows you to reassess your changing vehicle needs more readily. It may be that a diesel makes sense for you to lease now, while at the end of your term you might want to consider an electric vehicle instead.

You should lease a diesel if… you want less maintenance

Petrol engines have a lot of variables such as spark plugs and distributors, and the batteries in electric cars and hybrids require specialist technicians to maintain, while a diesel engine is pretty straightforward.

While regular oil and filter changes are important to keeping your diesel engine well maintained so that the fuel injection system doesn’t break down, there’s no need to have ignition tune ups like you would with a petrol car or suffer the inconvenience of travelling to a specialist or approved repairer if you have an issue with your EV.

While there’s no ‘one size fits all’ answer to what type of engine is right for you in 2021, if there’s one aim of this article it’s to advise you not to completely dismiss diesel just yet. Yes, its time is numbered, but with the current Euro-6 engines producing the cleanest diesels ever, it still makes sense for a particular set of motorists.

Get in touch with Hippo Leasing if you want to discuss new vehicle leases, or visit their website if you have more questions about whether car leasing is the right option for you.

This article was originally published on the Hippo Leasing website