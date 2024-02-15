fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Car ownership advice

Simple checks that could avoid a motorway breakdown

Nobody wants to grind to a halt at the side of a motorway, and yet the most common causes of a breakdown are batteries, tyres and fuel

Motorway breakdown

Our Expert Partners

Our commercial partners can assist you with every aspect of owning a car
AA logo 600x300

Join the UK's #1 breakdown cover provider.
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, GAP, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Book My Garage logo 2022

Compare instant car service, repair and MOT deals.
Find out more

ebay logo 600x300

Find the missing part for your vehicle.
Find out more

Euro Car Parts logo

Latest offers and Star Buys from Euro Car Parts.
Find out more

Kwik Fit logo

For tyres, brakes, MOT, exhausts and car services you can trust.
Find out more

Who Can Fix My Car 2022 logo 600x300

Find local garages you can rely on.
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
More car ownership advice
spot_imgspot_img
by Tom Johnston

Basic checks by drivers would help reduce the large number of avoidable and costly breakdowns that occur on the UK’s motorways every day, say road safety experts.

The most common reasons for motorists dialling out for an emergency rescue are the car’s battery and tyres, or running out of fuel. All of these scenarios can be avoided – or at least have the chances of them happening, reduced – if drivers took extra time to check their vehicles before setting off on a journey.

Simple maintenance checks greatly reduce the risk of trouble, say experts at road safety and breakdown recovery group GEM Motoring Assist. And the organisation is encouraging drivers to ensure they check battery condition, tyre pressures and fuel levels before driving on any motorway. 

“Breaking down on the motorway – or experiencing an emergency situation – can be frightening, especially if you’re not sure on what action to take,” says GEM road safety adviser James Luckhurst.

“A breakdown is always going to be a high-risk situation, for you, your passengers and the professionals who come out to rescue and recover your car. And there are ways of reducing that risk if you find yourself in difficulty. 

“But it’s important to know that most motorway breakdowns could be prevented by ensuring vehicles are well maintained and with plenty of fuel.”

Top tips if you do break down on a motorway

  • If your car is malfunctioning, aim to leave the motorway at the next junction or services
  • If this isn’t possible, move into the hard shoulder or the nearest emergency area
  • Put your hazard lights on
  • If you can, get out of the vehicle using the passenger door
  • Move behind the safety barrier if there is one and go on to the verge if it’s safe
  • Don’t attempt any repairs to your vehicle
  • Don’t put out a warning triangle
  • Call National Highways on 0300 123 5000, then a breakdown provider for help
  • If you cannot do the above, or in an emergency, stay in your vehicle, keep seatbelts and hazard lights on
  • Call 999 immediately

(Road safety advice issued by National Highways)

Read more:

Latest car ownership features and advice

Tom Johnston
Tom Johnstonhttp://johnstonmedia.com/
Tom Johnston was the first-ever reporter on national motoring magazine Auto Express. He went on to become that magazine’s News Editor and Assistant Editor, and has also been Motoring Correspondent for the Daily Star and contributor to the Daily and Sunday Express. Today, as a freelance writer, content creator and copy editor, Tom works with exciting and interesting websites and magazines on varied projects.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved