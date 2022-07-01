Skoda Citigo (2012 to 2019)

Summary
The Skoda Citigo was a compact city car available as a three-door or five-door hatchback. Originally arriving on UK roads in the middle of 2012, the petrol-powered Citigo was replaced in 2019 by the all-electric Citigo-e iV, which we are building a separate page for soon.
Powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine, with both manual and automatic gearbox options, the Skoda Citigo was essentially identical to the Volkswagen Up and SEAT Mii city cars. The only visual difference was some very light exterior restyling, while the Citigo also carried less kit to justify its slightly lower price tag.
As a result, the Citigo received many of the same plaudits as the Up, including widespread praise of its agile handling, ‘big car’ interior quality and low running costs. “The Skoda Citigo feels as polished as its posher Volkswagen sibling in almost every way”, What Car? explained, “but doesn’t cost as much to buy.”
Part of a competitive city car class while on sale, several outlets commented that the Citigo stood out from the crowd thanks to its superior value-for-money – one of the main reasons the compact car received several industry awards during its lifespan, including the title of ‘Best City Car’ at the Auto Express Awards for five years running.
That said, many reviewers concluded that they preferred the Volkswagen Up overall, Autocar commenting that the Skoda “lacks the sophistication” of its Volkswagen twin. The Citigo range also did not have as many personalisation options as the Up, and while cheap, the entry-level Citigo trim did not come with much equipment.
No longer on sale, the Skoda Citigo holds an Expert Rating of 76%, based on 35 reviews published by UK media sources.
Citigo highlights
- Great value-for-money
- Good interior quality for a budget car
- Agile driving dynamics
- Surprisingly practical
- Low running costs
Citigo lowlights
- Small range of engine options
- Rather basic lead-in model
- Not many personalisation options
- So-so performance
- Three-star safety rating
Key specifications
Body style: Small three- and five-door hatch
Engines: petrol
Price when new: From £8,285 on-road
Launched: Summer 2012
Last updated: Summer 2017
Replaced: Autumn 2019
Auto Express
Model reviewed: (2012-19)
Score: 7 / 10
“The Skoda Citigo is a small car with huge talent. It’s got space for four people, drives superbly, is incredibly efficient and is beautifully built.”
Model reviewed: (2012-19)
Score: 8 / 10
“The Skoda Citigo is an impressive all-rounder in the city car class.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 5 / 10
“Few new cars on sale for less than £10,000 hold as much appeal as the new five-door Citigo.”
Auto Trader
Model reviewed:
Score: 9 / 10
“There are lots of excellent city cars on offer these days, but for our money, the Skoda Citigo is one of the best.”
Autocar
Model reviewed:
“Cheap, practical and fun, the Skoda Citigo is the cream of the city car crop.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“Skoda’s city car gets more standard equipment and remains decent to drive, but the Citigo still lacks the sophistication of the VW Up or the dynamism of the Hyundai i10.”
Car
Model reviewed: Elegance 1.0 (2012)
Score: 8 / 10
“The Skoda Citigo is an extremely well-judged city car, and deservedly serves to strengthen the Czech firm’s impressive range further.”
Car Keys
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Skoda Citigo is a likeable car that can be the perfect companion for urban drivers. It won’t be as capable on the motorway as you might like, but it works perfectly well everywhere else – delivering great economy, enough equipment and surprising practicality considering its diminutive size.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Skoda Citigo will efficiently get you from A to B in the city environment, it is cheap to run, its small engine means lower tax rates and it’s not a bad looker either.”
Carbuyer
Score: 9.2 / 10
“The Skoda Citigo is a thoroughly grown-up, well made city car that still knows how to have fun.”
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“The Skoda Citigo is one of the best city cars on sale, with big-car features and low running costs, although it’s not quite as cheap as you might expect.”
Eurekar
Model reviewed: 60 Elegance
“The three-door 60 Elegance, the less powerful of the two engines under the 75ps, is remarkably smooth and quiet unless its pushed to the highest revs; and the manual gearbox is light in action, direct and also quiet.”
Model reviewed: 1.0 GreenTech Elegance
“Stylish yet sensible, the Citigo works on both visual and practical levels in that it looks bigger than other city cars and has small dimensions.”
Model reviewed: SE L Greentech 1.0 MPI
“When it was launched in 2012, the Skoda Citigo was immediately named Best City Car of the Year by Auto Express magazine. It’s held that title ever since and it’s not hard to see why.”
Model reviewed: Monte Carlo
“The Monte Carlo edition of Skoda’s Citigo comes with no-cost tornado red paint to reinforce the sporty feel of the black alloy wheels, black front and rear spoilers, grille and door mirrors; and chessboard go-faster stripes on doors and rear hatch.”
Model reviewed: SE L GreenTech
“For those who like to count the pennies, and that is often a key factor in this market, the Skoda Citigo is no-brainer.”
Model reviewed: 1.0 MPI SE
“From the punchy three-cylinder engine to the surprisingly roomy interior – the Skoda Citigo is a small car with big ideas.”
Evo
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“Not a true thriller, but the Skoda Citigo is a competent car in which some fun can be had.”
Model reviewed: Monte Carlo
Score: 7 / 10
“The Skoda Citigo Monte Carlo is well-screwed together, lightweight fun.”
Fleetworld
Model reviewed:
“The Skoda Citigo aims to be a super-efficient car for urbanites who will rarely venture away from their city habitat. And it lives up to its remit.”
Honest John
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“Small car based on Volkswagen Up, the Skoda Citigo is Ideal for town, economical on fuel, ufn to drive, and delivers lower prices than the Up and SEAT Mii.”
Motoring Research
Model reviewed: Elegance 1.0 MPI
“We come away from the Skoda Citigo in top-spec Elegance trim level still in love with the city car, but with a hatred for its automatic transmission.”
Model reviewed: Monte CarIo (2015)
“There’s something delightfully old school about the Skoda Monte Carlo and pound for pound, this is one of the most rewarding cars you can buy.”
Motors.co.uk
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Skoda Citigo is a cheap car to run as well as a cheap car to buy, and the 1.0-litre petrol engine is both simple and easy to maintain; plus, it’s very frugal at the pumps.”
Parkers
Model reviewed:
Score: 9 / 10
“Capable and great value Skoda Citigo city car feels surprisingly grown.”
Model reviewed: (2012)
Score: 8 / 10
“The Skoda Citigo is good value, a smart buy.”
The Sun
Model reviewed:
“The different grille and headlights and tweaks to the tail-lights give the Citigo its individuality. It’s a far more entertaining drive than you would think for a car powered by a little 1.0-litre engine.”
Model reviewed: Monte Carlo
“Whether all the extra livery warrants a price hike of £1,810 than the equivalent SE model depends on what your budget dictates. But, for me, it adds a bit more style to what is already the best car of the Up! and Mii triplets.”
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“Great in cities and not bad on the open road but poorly designed boot is a missed opportunity for the Skoda Citigo.”
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: Monte Carlo
Score: 8 / 10
“The Citigo Monte Carlo might be a sheep in wolf’s clothing, but it is also fun to drive, cheap to run and remarkably composed for a vehicle of its size.”
Model reviewed: (2017)
“At a pinch you could live with this likeable Skoda Citigo as your everyday wheels, and even as the family’s second runabout it would rapidly become the default driver, which is as good as it gets.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Skoda Citigo doesn’t feel as classy as the VW Up, but then it is slightly cheaper. And like the Up, the Citigo is safe, efficient and good to drive.”
What Car?
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Skoda Citigo feels as polished as its posher VW sibling, the Up, in almost every way, but doesn’t cost as much to buy.”
Model reviewed: 1.0 60 Black Edition
“The Black Edition comes equipped with 15in black alloy wheels, body-coloured door mirrors, air conditioning and electric front windows.”
Which?
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The clue is in the name really: the Skoda Citigo is intended mainly for city use, in which role it’s entirely at home. Head out of town, though, and it’s a less convincing prospect. Unfortunately, it’s now an old car and its ageing safety tech now makes it a Don’t Buy.”
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 3 stars
Date tested: December 2019
Adult protection: 81%
Child protection: 83%
Vulnerable road users: 46%
Safety assist: 55%
The Skoda Citigo’s safety rating is based on the essentially identical Volkswagen Up, which was originally tested back in 2011 and awarded five stars by Euro NCAP. It was highly praised at the time for bringing a high safety standard to the city car class.
However, Euro NCAP safety standards have become significantly tougher over the last decade and the Citigo (along with its Volkswagen and SEAT siblings) did not keep up. In 2019, the Volkswagen Up was re-tested by Euro NCAP and only awarded three stars, and again the same score applies to the Skoda Citigo.
Eco rating
No eco rating
The Skoda Citigo was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its production life – and neither was the Volkswagen Up or SEAT Mii.
Reliability rating
As of June 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Skoda Citigo to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusive from extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Citigo, we’ll publish the score here.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Skoda Citigo has received
2019
- What Car? Awards – Best New City Car under £11k
2018
- Carbuyer Awards – Best First Car + Best City Car
- What Car? Awards – Best New City Car under £10k
2017
- What Car? Awards – Best New City Car under £10k + Best Used City Car
2016
- Auto Express Awards – Best City Car
2015
- Auto Express Awards – Best City Car
2014
- Auto Express Awards – Best City Car
- Green Apple Awards – Best Supermini
2013
- Auto Express Awards – Best City Car
- Carbuyer Awards – Best City Car
- The Sunday Times Motoring Awards – Best City Car
2012
- Auto Express Awards – Car of the Year + Best City Car
- What Car? Awards – Green Award
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Skoda Citigo, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Citroën C1 | Fiat 500 | Fiat Panda | Hyundai i10 | Kia Picanto | Peugeot 108 | SEAT Mii | Toyota Aygo | Volkswagen Up
