Skoda Citigo e iV

The Expert Rating analysis for this car is coming soon, so the score indicated is only provisional. Check back again shortly.

Why don’t we have a full Expert Rating for this car?

There may be several reasons why we haven’t yet published a full Expert Rating report for this vehicle. Usually it’s because we simply don’t have enough UK reviews to apply our analysis. This is common for brand-new models that are not yet on sale in the UK, and has been made worse by the Covid pandemic because normal media launch events have not been able to take place. Eventually these reviews will take place and we will have enough data to publish our Expert Rating report.

Sometimes it may be that car manufacturers don’t make their cars available to many media titles to review, so we can’t get enough data. This tends to apply to rare and expensive models rather than popular, big-selling cars.

Finally, it may simply be that we are still getting around to it! We are adding cars to our Expert Rating index as quickly as possible, but there are about 500 unique models on sale in the UK. We prioritise the biggest-selling cars for addition to our index, and then try to have a spread of cars from all brands. With new car reviews being published every day, along with new models being launched and old models being discontinued every month, it takes a long time to put it all together to deliver the information in a way that meets our quality requirements – and then keep it up to date.

If you’d like to be kept up to date with all our latest Expert Ratings, subscribe to our weekly newsletter.