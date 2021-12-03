Skoda Enyaq gets fast charging upgrade

It may still be a very new model, but Skoda has already updated the Enyaq iV SUV line-up with better fast charging capabilities to selected models in the range.
This upgrade, sent out as an over-the-air software update to existing cars, applies to the Enyaq iV 60, 80, 80X and RS models, but has not been applied to the entry-level Enyaq iV 50.
Previously, all models in the range had a maximum charging rate of up to 50kW as standard, but the Enyaq iV 60 can now handle up to 120kW, while the Enyaq iV 80 and 80 SportLine models have a maximum charging rate of 125kW.
|Enyaq iV Model
|Power output
|Official battery range
|Charging rate
|50
|146hp
|211 miles
|50kW (no update)
|60
|177hp
|242 miles
|120kW (post-update)
|80
|200hp
|311 miles
|125kW (post-update)
|80X
|257hp
|286 miles
|125kW (post-update)
|RS
|302hp
|286 miles
|125kW (post-update)
Enyaq owners may not notice any difference in the short term. As of December 2021, there are only around 1,100 rapid charging stations that can provide over 100kW charging – out of a total of nearly 28,000 charging points across the UK. However, as more rapid chargers are added to the public network, owners will start to enjoy faster charging on a more regular basis when out and about.
This update is likely to improve the media’s already favourable opinion of the Skoda Enyaq, which is listed as joint-top of the medium SUV class (along with the considerably more expensive Jaguar I-Pace) in our Autumn Expert Rating Index report, with an Expert Rating of 85%.