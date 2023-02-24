Summary

The Skoda Enyaq iV vRS is the performance-enhanced version of the all-electric Enyaq range which became available to order in the UK at the start of 2023.

Only coupé-SUV versions of the Enyaq vRS are currently available, and thus the large majority of the reviews included below relate to this version. The SUV vRS body style is set to follow later in 2023.

The vRS holds many of the traits that made the regular Enyaq SUV a serial award-winner, including an excellent battery range, a spacious and tech-laden interior, and a large boot, but almost all British outlets take issue this sporty SUV’s rather underwhelming performance.

“It doesn’t feel fast, engaging or exciting enough to wear the vRS badge”, says Matt Robinson of Auto Express, while the Top Gear team reports that the Enyaq vRS is “barely distinguishable from the standard car” in the corners.

Other reviewers take issue with the sporty SUV’s price tag. Apart from a few extra bits of equipment, mechanical tweaks and flashier exterior looks, reviewers argue that the vRS doesn’t offer much over high-spec Enyaq models. Because of this, Heycar‘s advice is rather simple – “Just buy a regular Enyaq.”

As of January 2023, the Skoda Enyaq vRS holds an Expert Rating of 57%, based on 14 reviews. This is significantly lower than the 83% currently held by the standard Enyaq.

Enyaq vRS highlights Smart exterior looks

Impressive battery range

Spacious in either SUV or coupé-SUV form

Performance boost over standard Enyaq Enyaq vRS lowlights Pricier than the similar Volkswagen ID.4 GTX

Not as sporty as the ‘vRS’ badge suggests

Some interior options not available in the UK

Standard Enyaq offers more value-for-money

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV and coupé-SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £54,370 on-road Launched: Winter 2022/23

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Coupé vRS

Score: 7 / 10

“It doesn’t feel fast, engaging or exciting enough to wear the vRS badge, and even with its extra standard equipment, it’s not worth the premium over lesser-powered derivatives of Skoda’s first bespoke EV.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: vRS SUV

Score: 7 / 10

“The 80 is a better Enyaq, but if more performance and four-wheel drive are essential, the vRS delivers. In a way, it’s disappointing that the vRS feels more like a trim level than a dedicated performance version, but you can’t blame it for doing what it says on the tin.”

Read review Model reviewed: Coupé vRS

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s easy to feel a little down on the Skoda Enyaq Coupé iV vRS because it delivers neither the performance nor the handling engagement you might expect from a car from a sporty sub-brand. If a slightly faster Enyaq is what you’re after, though, it delivers.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: vRS SUV

Score: 6 / 10

“In a strange way, the Skoda Enyaq vRS would have been better if it was worse. If Skoda’s engineers had placed less importance on the car’s maximum range and piled a whole lot more power into its electric powertrain, it would be infinitely more recommendable.”

Read review Model reviewed: Coupé vRS

Score: 8 / 10

“The vRS adds straight-line performance, but in truth it still doesn’t feel electrifyingly quick in the way a good EV should. We’re okay with it not being that exciting as vRS models have traditionally been about quantity not tactile quality, but it’s hard not to come to conclusion that our test car’s lairy green paint writes cheques it can’t quite cash.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Coupé vRS

Score: 7 / 10

“The lack of noise in the Coupe vRS’s cabin does nothing to rectify the lack of driving thrill. We know such systems may not be for everyone, but we believe the electric vRS could benefit from some sounds being pumped into the cabin to add to the driving experience, like you’ll find in BMW’s latest EVs.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Coupé vRS

Score: 9 / 10

“I’ve always had a soft spot for fast Skodas and I’m a huge fan of the Enyaq, so this is the perfect combination. I’ll admit, the price comes as a shock at first, but when you compare it to the mechanically-identical Volkswagen ID.5 GTX, the Skoda Enyaq Coupé vRS starts to look pretty good value.” (Ginny Buckley)

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Coupé vRS

Score: 6 / 10

“Skoda’s first electric vRS model arrives with nearly 300bhp and a sharp coupe body, but it lacks that vRS character we’ve come to admire.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Just buy a regular Enyaq.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Coupé vRS

Score: 6 / 10

“The sporty Enyaq Coupe iV vRS looks pretty flash, but isn’t as sporty as you might think.”

Read review RAC + Model reviewed: Coupé vRS

Score: 6.7 / 10

“We really liked the standard Enyaq iV hatch when we tried it; all the car was lacking was a bit of visual pizzazz – a bit of ‘want one’ factor, which this Enyaq iV Coupe delivers with aplomb, especially in vRS form.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: vRS SUV

“In short, the vRS isn’t much faster or much more enjoyable to drive than other, less expensive Enyaqs.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: vRS SUV

Score: 8 / 10

“While it has the vRS badge, this Enyaq isn’t much quicker or sportier than most other electric SUVs out there, and in some cases slower. Think of it more as a sharpened up family hauler, though, and it is a pleasing thing to own and drive.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Coupé vRS

Score: 6 / 10

“Perfectly brisk in a straight line, but arrive at a corner and it’s barely distinguishable from the standard car. Nor is there much in the way of steering feel, so instead of picking a line through a corner you just sort of bounce from one side of your lane to the other. Meh.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: April 2021

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 94%

Child protection: 89%

Vulnerable road users: 71%

Safety assist: 82%

The Skoda Enyaq vRS shares its safety rating with the regular Enyaq range, which was tested in 2021, gaining a five-star Euro NCAP rating.

Testers praised the robust structure to protect occupants and the high-voltage battery, and the plentiful airbags, the car achieving over 90% for adult occupant protection and high scores too for protection of children and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and pedestrians.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2023, the Skoda Enyaq vRS has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of February 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Skoda Enyaq vRS to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Enyaq vRS, we’ll publish the score here.

