Skoda Enyaq iV vRS

57%

Skoda Enyaq iV vRS

    Skoda Enyaq vRS | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Skoda Enyaq iV vRS is the performance-enhanced version of the all-electric Enyaq range which became available to order in the UK at the start of 2023.

    Only coupé-SUV versions of the Enyaq vRS are currently available, and thus the large majority of the reviews included below relate to this version. The SUV vRS body style is set to follow later in 2023.

    The vRS holds many of the traits that made the regular Enyaq SUV a serial award-winner, including an excellent battery range, a spacious and tech-laden interior, and a large boot, but almost all British outlets take issue this sporty SUV’s rather underwhelming performance.

    “It doesn’t feel fast, engaging or exciting enough to wear the vRS badge”, says Matt Robinson of Auto Express, while the Top Gear team reports that the Enyaq vRS is “barely distinguishable from the standard car” in the corners.

    Other reviewers take issue with the sporty SUV’s price tag. Apart from a few extra bits of equipment, mechanical tweaks and flashier exterior looks, reviewers argue that the vRS doesn’t offer much over high-spec Enyaq models. Because of this, Heycar‘s advice is rather simple – “Just buy a regular Enyaq.”

    As of January 2023, the Skoda Enyaq vRS holds an Expert Rating of 57%, based on 14 reviews. This is significantly lower than the 83% currently held by the standard Enyaq.

    Enyaq vRS highlights

    • Smart exterior looks
    • Impressive battery range
    • Spacious in either SUV or coupé-SUV form
    • Performance boost over standard Enyaq

    Enyaq vRS lowlights

    • Pricier than the similar Volkswagen ID.4 GTX
    • Not as sporty as the ‘vRS’ badge suggests
    • Some interior options not available in the UK
    • Standard Enyaq offers more value-for-money

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium SUV and coupé-SUV
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £54,370 on-road

    Launched: Winter 2022/23
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: April 2021
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 94%
    Child protection: 89%
    Vulnerable road users: 71%
    Safety assist: 82%

    The Skoda Enyaq vRS shares its safety rating with the regular Enyaq range, which was tested in 2021, gaining a five-star Euro NCAP rating.

    Testers praised the robust structure to protect occupants and the high-voltage battery, and the plentiful airbags, the car achieving over 90% for adult occupant protection and high scores too for protection of children and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and pedestrians.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of February 2023, the Skoda Enyaq vRS has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    No reliability rating

    As of February 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Skoda Enyaq vRS to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Enyaq vRS, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Skoda Enyaq vRS, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia e-Niro | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Polestar 2 | Tesla Model Y | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

    More news, reviews and information about the Skoda Enyaq at The Car Expert

    Skoda gives Enyaq SUV the vRS treatment

    Skoda gives Enyaq SUV the vRS treatment

    Skoda rolls out minor Enyaq update

    Skoda rolls out minor Enyaq update

    Skoda prices up first performance EV

    Skoda prices up first performance EV

    Coupe addition to Skoda Enyaq electric SUV

    Coupe addition to Skoda Enyaq electric SUV

    The five safest cars of 2021

    The five safest cars of 2021

    Best medium SUVs of 2021

    Best medium SUVs of 2021

    Skoda Enyaq gets fast charging upgrade

    Skoda Enyaq gets fast charging upgrade

    What are the safest new cars to lease in 2021?

    What are the safest new cars to lease in 2021?

    Skoda Enyaq iV

    Skoda Enyaq iV

    Safety advances leave Dacia trailing

    Safety advances leave Dacia trailing

