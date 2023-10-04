fbpx

Skoda Enyaq vRS gains battery upgrade

Skoda has given its high-performance Enyaq vRS a battery boost that increases the electric SUV's power and battery range

2023 Skoda Enyaq Coupe vRS

by Sean Rees

Skoda has given its high-performance Enyaq vRS a battery boost that increases the electric SUV’s power and battery range.

This update, which stands for both SUV and coupé-SUV versions of the Enyaq vRS, increases the car’s power output from 299hp to 340hp – which Skoda says is the highest output figure ever for a production Škoda model. This performance boost makes the model a second quicker in a 0-62mph sprint – 5.5 seconds in total.

Skoda adds that the SUV is more efficient after the range refresh. Powertrain tweaks and the introduction of new power management software ups the car’s maximum range to 336 miles for the SUV – a 15 mile increase. The more aerodynamic coupé-SUV model can instead reportedly muster 340 miles on a single charge. The maximum DC battery charging speed has also increased from 135kW to 175kW.

The car’s standard equipment list has also been revised, and features like walk away locking, rear side airbags, rear window blinds, and rear USB-C charging ports are now included without an additional fee.

Other improvements include further refinements to the infotainment and optional head-up display. Skoda says the central infotainment screen has been redesigned to be easier to use and deliver more information, while the head-up display gains new graphics that have been introduced to make them easier to read while driving.

The Skoda Enyaq vRS has been praised by the British motoring media for its smart exterior looks and impressive battery range. That said, several reviewers conclude that the ‘hot SUV’ is too pricey, and that the Standard Enyaq offers more value-for-money. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 57%.

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
