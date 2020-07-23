The Soda Fabia is a small car in the supermini class, available as either a five-door hatch or – unusually for this segment – an estate. The current Fabia is the third generation model, which was launched in the UK in early 2015 and received a mid-life facelift in 2018.

The Fabia is only available with a 1.0-litre petrol engine with various levels of performance. There was previously a diesel engine as well, but this was discontinued as diesel fuel has rapidly declined in popularity.

The Skoda Fabia hs received generally good reviews from the UK motoring media, although its scores have started to decline as it has got older and had to contend with newer and more sophisticated rivals. As of July 2020, its overall Expert Rating of 75% puts it right in the middle of the supermini field. The estate version tends to receive scores that are pretty much identical to the hatch.

The Fabia has been praised for its value for money and practicality, with good space for both people and luggage. Criticisms have mainly been that it’s rather an unexciting car to both look at and drive.

Body style: Five-door hatch and estate

Engines: petrol

Price: From £14,280 on-road Launched: Spring 2015

Last updated: Summer 2020

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Model reviewed: Hatchback range

“The Skoda Fabia remains a competitive buy in the small car market – but its rivals have caught up.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Estate range

Score: 8 / 10

“The Skoda Fabia Estate is a spacious supermini that features lots of equipment as standard and promises low running costs.”

Read review Model reviewed: Hatchback range

Score: 8 / 10

“It might be showing its age ever so slightly, but the comfortable, practical Skoda Fabia remains hard to fault.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Hatchback range

Score: 8 / 10

“What the Skoda Fabia lacks in driving panache and, arguably, style, it more than makes up for in comfort, practicality and value. The 2018 facelift to this model is minimal, but it keeps the Fabia up-to-date against newer rivals and means that overall it’s still one of the best small hatchbacks around.”

Read review Model reviewed: Estate range

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Skoda Fabia Estate is pretty much in a class of its own. It’s a little more expensive than the hatch equivalent and it’s not exactly glamorous but as a no-nonsense, practical car it fits the bill and embodies Skoda’s good value, no-nonsense image.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Hatchback range

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s a conventional car sitting plumb in the centre of its class on size and just below centre on price, and it leaves accepted norms unchallenged. The Skoda Fabia is easy to use, comfy and grown-up, smart but anonymous to look at, classy but forgettable to drive.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual estate SE L

Score: 8 / 10

“The Skoda Fabia estate, with its comparatively cavernous boot, stands out. As a reasonably affordable, well-equipped and easy-to-drive family car, it’s going to take some beating.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual SE L hatchback

Score: 7 / 10

“As far as on-road manners, performance and practicality are concerned, the Skoda Fabia is certainly competent, but there aren’t any particular advantages here that would lead you to pick one over a Volkswagen Polo or a SEAT Ibiza.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual hatchback

Score: 6 / 10

“The Skoda Fabia is ageing graciously. If you want a sensible supermini, it’s worth a look. Just remember that those who enjoy driving, cutting-edge style and standing out in a crowd may prefer to shop elsewhere.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol manual Monte Carlo hatchback

Score: 6 / 10

“Save for the well-judged styling touches, the Monte Carlo is a standard Skoda Fabia underneath with identical engines and the same everyday usability. If you’re not fussed by the cosmetics, just buy the regular Fabia and save yourself some money.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Hatchback range

Score: 9 / 10

“The Skoda Fabia pretty much ticks all the boxes you want from a supermini. It’s good to drive, practical and is well-equipped. Sure, it might not have the badge appeal of more premium rivals, and it’s not overly stylish, but this latest refresh has proven that the Fabia is still one of the best in its class.”

Read review Model reviewed: Estate range

Score: 9 / 10

“The updated Skoda Fabia isn’t much more than a facelift, but small changes and revised equipment have kept the Fabia competitive against arguably more modern rivals. It’s not the most engaging car in its class to drive, but it’s ideal and fantastic value for money as well.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Hatchback range

Score: 8.8 / 10

“The Skoda Fabia is a supermini, but it has lots of interior space and luggage room for a car in this class.”

Read review Model reviewed: Estate range

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The Skoda Fabia Estate is a practical, affordable and generously equipped small family car.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Estate range

Score: 6 / 10

“The Skoda Fabia Estate is one of the roomiest small estate cars you can buy, but it’s far from exciting to look at and many conventional hatchbacks are more fun to drive.”

Read review Model reviewed: Hatchback range

Score: 6 / 10

“The Skoda Fabia is a small car with a decent amount of space in the back and a fairly roomy boot, but alternatives are more exciting to look at and to drive.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Hatchback range

Score: 6 / 10

“There are one or two reasons to buy a Skoda Fabia, but a fair few more to not.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Hatchback range

Score: 8 / 10

“The Skoda Fabia has always been a sensible choice of small car and the latest incarnation keeps up the tradition.”

Read review Model reviewed: Estate range

Score: 8 / 10

“The Skoda Fabia Estate is a winner, ultimately, in that whatever one you choose you’ll get a comfortable and practical small estate with low running costs and excellent build quality.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual hatchback

“While the latest Skoda Fabia doesn’t look all that different to the outgoing model, it continues to be an excellent car for those who aren’t fussed about being seen in the latest must-have small car.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Skoda Fabia has a practical and ergonomic cabin – albeit with some cheap-feeling plastics – and is comfortable to drive. However, the engine choice is limited and the top-spec models can be expensive.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Hatchback range

Score: 8 / 10

“Cheap to buy and run, with lots of equipment and space”

Read review Model reviewed: Estate range

Score: 7.8 / 10

“A brilliant small estate car with bags of room”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual Monte Carlo hatchback

Score: 6 / 10

“Worth a look over the Polo but still not the class leader.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Hatchback range

“A mild facelift struggles to boost desirability.”

Read review Model reviewed: Hatchback range

Score: 8 / 10

“More spacious than its rivals and slightly cheaper than most of them, too, the Skoda Fabia is sure to please those looking for a practical, versatile car that won’t break the bank. Just remember that a Ford Fiesta is more fun to drive.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Hatchback range

Score: 7 / 10

“Great option for someone who doesn’t really care about cars or driving.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Estate range

Score: 8 / 10

“Like the hatchback, mature and refined with added boot space.”

Read review Model reviewed: Hatchback range

Score: 8 / 10

“The Skoda Fabia is a fine small car and incredible value for money if you choose carefully. We reckon the 1.0 TSI 95 in SE trim makes the most sense.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.5 / 10

“The Skoda Fabia is a fun little hatchback to drive, while also being refined and comfortable. It offers slightly more space in the boot, too, compared with the previous Fabia, boosting practicality.”

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2014 81% ADULT OCCUPANT 81% CHILD OCCUPANT 69% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 69% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Skoda Fabia has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. It is due to resume in the second half of the year.

Security Rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Skoda Fabia has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the Fabia is tested, we will update this page.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Skoda Fabia has received

2020 What Car? Awards – Best Small Car, £14-16K + Best Estate Car under £20K 2019 What Car? Used Car Awards – Best Used Small Car 2018 What Car? Used Car Awards – Best Used Small Car

2017 Auto Express Driver Power Survey – Best Small Car

What Car? Awards – Best Small Car + Best Estate Car under £18K

What Car? Used Car Awards – Best Used Small Car 2016 What Car? Awards – Best Small Car

Carbuyer Awards – Best Small Car 2015 What Car? Awards – Car of the Year + Best Small Car

Fleet News Awards – Best Small Car

Red Dot Awards – Product Design Award

