75 %
Expert Rating
Skoda Fabia (2015 onwards) - Expert Rating

Skoda Fabia

(2015 – present)

The Soda Fabia is a small car in the supermini class, available as either a five-door hatch or – unusually for this segment – an estate. The current Fabia is the third generation model, which was launched in the UK in early 2015 and received a mid-life facelift in 2018.

The Fabia is only available with a 1.0-litre petrol engine with various levels of performance. There was previously a diesel engine as well, but this was discontinued as diesel fuel has rapidly declined in popularity.

The Skoda Fabia hs received generally good reviews from the UK motoring media, although its scores have started to decline as it has got older and had to contend with newer and more sophisticated rivals. As of July 2020, its overall Expert Rating of 75% puts it right in the middle of the supermini field. The estate version tends to receive scores that are pretty much identical to the hatch.

The Fabia has been praised for its value for money and practicality, with good space for both people and luggage. Criticisms have mainly been that it’s rather an unexciting car to both look at and drive.

Body style: Five-door hatch and estate
Engines: petrol
Price: From £14,280 on-road

Launched: Spring 2015
Last updated: Summer 2020
Replacement due: 2022?

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2014

81%

ADULT OCCUPANT

81%

CHILD OCCUPANT

69%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

69%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Skoda Fabia has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. It is due to resume in the second half of the year.

Security Rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Skoda Fabia has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the Fabia is tested, we will update this page.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Skoda Fabia has received

2020

  • What Car? Awards – Best Small Car, £14-16K + Best Estate Car under £20K

2019

  • What Car? Used Car Awards – Best Used Small Car

2018

  • What Car? Used Car Awards – Best Used Small Car

2017

  • Auto Express Driver Power Survey – Best Small Car
  • What Car? Awards – Best Small Car + Best Estate Car under £18K
  • What Car? Used Car Awards – Best Used Small Car

2016

  • What Car? Awards – Best Small Car
  • Carbuyer Awards – Best Small Car

2015

  • What Car? Awards – Car of the Year + Best Small Car
  • Fleet News Awards – Best Small Car
  • Red Dot Awards – Product Design Award

Expert Rating

