Expert Rating

Skoda Fabia

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

76%
Summary

The Skoda Fabia is a small five-door supermini-class hatchback, with the current model launched in the UK in late 2021.

The previous generation also included an estate version of the Fabia, called the Fabia Combi, but Skoda decided to scrap plans to renew the estate version due to concerns that it would not pass European emissions standards.

For this current generation of Fabia, Skoda has updated the exterior design to match its line-up of newer models, extended the wheelbase to allow for more legroom in the cabin, and has updated the interior with more practical features and updated on-board tech.

The Skoda Fabia shares parts with other similarly-sized hatchbacks in the Volkswagen group family, including its range of engine options which are also found fitted to the SEAT Ibiza and Volkswagen Polo.

“It’s a shame there’s no electric version”, says Carwow. The Skoda Fabia has a petrol-only range, with no hybrid, plug-in hybrid or electric models.

However, if electrification is not a necessity for your next hatchback, it is hard to ignore the value-for-money that the Fabia offers. Car concludes: “The latest Fabia is another Skoda which beats its Volkswagen and SEAT stablemates at their own game. It’s roomy, handsome, well-built, easy to use and should be cheap to run.”

Despite their structural and mechanical similarities, the entry-level Fabia starts around £3,000 cheaper than either the Ibiza or Polo.

With these prices, an improved practical interior, good levels of on-board tech available as standard and more boot space, Auto Express affirms that the fourth generation of Skoda Fabia “has all the credentials to challenge the very best in the supermini class.”

As of December 2021, the Skoda Fabia holds an Expert Rating of 76% from 14 reviews, within reach of the class-leading SEAT Ibiza’s score of 79%. Given that it’s a brand-new model, we expect to see a large number of reviews being published in coming months, which would push the rating up or down by a few points.

Fabia highlights

  • Impressive levels of standard equipment
  • Spacious and practical cabin
  • Plenty of boot space
  • Good fuel economy
  • Cheaper than supermini rivals

Fabia lowlights

  • Interior cheap in places
  • No electrification across range
  • Rather buggy infotainment
  • Rivals are more fun to drive
  • Road noise at higher speeds

Key specifications

Body style: Small five-door hatchback
Engines: petrol
Price: From £14,905 on-road

Launched: Winter 2021/22
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

2021 Skoda Fabia front view | Expert Rating
2021 Skoda Fabia rear view | Expert Rating
2021 Skoda Fabia interior view | Expert Rating

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of December 2021, this generation of Skoda Fabia has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

The Fabia’s list of standard safety equipment includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, and lane-keeping assistance.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Skoda Fabia has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

Similar cars

If you're looking at the Fabia, you might also be interested in these alternatives


Audi A1 | Citroën C3 | Dacia Sandero | Ford Fiesta | Honda Jazz | Hyundai i20 | Kia Rio | Mazda 2 | MG 3 | Mini hatch | Mitsubishi Mirage | Nissan Micra | Peugeot 208 | Renault Clio | SEAT Ibiza | Suzuki Swift | Toyota Yaris | Vauxhall Corsa | Volkswagen Polo

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

