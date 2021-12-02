Summary

The Skoda Fabia is a small five-door supermini-class hatchback, with the current model launched in the UK in late 2021.

The previous generation also included an estate version of the Fabia, called the Fabia Combi, but Skoda decided to scrap plans to renew the estate version due to concerns that it would not pass European emissions standards.

For this current generation of Fabia, Skoda has updated the exterior design to match its line-up of newer models, extended the wheelbase to allow for more legroom in the cabin, and has updated the interior with more practical features and updated on-board tech.

The Skoda Fabia shares parts with other similarly-sized hatchbacks in the Volkswagen group family, including its range of engine options which are also found fitted to the SEAT Ibiza and Volkswagen Polo.

“It’s a shame there’s no electric version”, says Carwow. The Skoda Fabia has a petrol-only range, with no hybrid, plug-in hybrid or electric models.

However, if electrification is not a necessity for your next hatchback, it is hard to ignore the value-for-money that the Fabia offers. Car concludes: “The latest Fabia is another Skoda which beats its Volkswagen and SEAT stablemates at their own game. It’s roomy, handsome, well-built, easy to use and should be cheap to run.”

Despite their structural and mechanical similarities, the entry-level Fabia starts around £3,000 cheaper than either the Ibiza or Polo.

With these prices, an improved practical interior, good levels of on-board tech available as standard and more boot space, Auto Express affirms that the fourth generation of Skoda Fabia “has all the credentials to challenge the very best in the supermini class.”

As of December 2021, the Skoda Fabia holds an Expert Rating of 76% from 14 reviews, within reach of the class-leading SEAT Ibiza’s score of 79%. Given that it’s a brand-new model, we expect to see a large number of reviews being published in coming months, which would push the rating up or down by a few points.

Fabia highlights Impressive levels of standard equipment

Spacious and practical cabin

Plenty of boot space

Good fuel economy

Cheaper than supermini rivals Fabia lowlights Interior cheap in places

No electrification across range

Rather buggy infotainment

Rivals are more fun to drive

Road noise at higher speeds

Key specifications

Body style: Small five-door hatchback

Engines: petrol

Price: From £14,905 on-road Launched: Winter 2021/22

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“If you’re after an affordable supermini that delivers plenty of space, comfort and on-board technology, then the Skoda Fabia won’t disappoint.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual SE L hatch

Score: 9 / 10

“The new Skoda Fabia has all the credentials to challenge the very best in the supermini class.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Design changes are minimal but it offers the most space inside, clever storage solutions and a quiet drive. There are four trim levels and five petrol engines on offer.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual SE L

Score: 8 / 10

“There’s much to recommend the Skoda Fabia, especially if you think of it not as a supermini but as a cut-price family car. It has space, comfort and refinement on its side, plus it handles with satisfying poise, while even at the price asked for this flagship SE L, it’s still decent value compared with larger rivals.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The latest Fabia is another Skoda which beats its VW and SEAT stablemates at their own game. It’s roomy, handsome, well-built, easy to use and should be cheap to run. Your trade-off is ho-hum dynamics. But that last part isn’t really the point, is it?”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“A size increase serves the Skoda Fabia well, making it an ideal supermini for families.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“As small hatchbacks go, the Skoda Fabia is a very solid option. But it doesn’t feel as nice as alternatives, or offer an electric version.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual SE L

Score: 8 / 10

“The Skoda Fabia SE-L five-door hatchback has more legroom in the back, the boot can now hold 380 litres of luggage, it has USB sockets in clever places and the quality of the interior materials has been improved.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Skoda Fabia has ditched its boxy appearance in favour of a far more sleek and stylish look. Yet it’s as practical and comfortable as ever. Good to drive and with a quality interior, we think it’s one of the best small hatchbacks around. Still want that Volkswagen Polo?”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The latest Skoda Fabia is a perfect example of how to make the ideal small hatchback. It does everything incredibly well, is cheap to run and even looks good. With cheaper prices than a Volkswagen Polo, this is where the smart money goes.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“It’s bigger, more refined and still up there with the best.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Soft and spacious with much-improved cabin quality and an economical, if rather plodding, range of engines. Skoda’s smallest car is a big step up, but adding options and more powerful engines will likely cost a lot and that roly-poly handling might put a few off.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If you’re not quite ready to go electric yet then you could do a lot worse than the baby Skoda.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“A practical, comfortable and good value for money car. One of the best small cars on sale today.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of December 2021, this generation of Skoda Fabia has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

The Fabia’s list of standard safety equipment includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, and lane-keeping assistance.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Skoda Fabia has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Fabia, you might also be interested in these alternatives



Audi A1 | Citroën C3 | Dacia Sandero | Ford Fiesta | Honda Jazz | Hyundai i20 | Kia Rio | Mazda 2 | MG 3 | Mini hatch | Mitsubishi Mirage | Nissan Micra | Peugeot 208 | Renault Clio | SEAT Ibiza | Suzuki Swift | Toyota Yaris | Vauxhall Corsa | Volkswagen Polo

