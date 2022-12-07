fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Spotlight on electric cars

Skoda gives Enyaq SUV the vRS treatment

With the Enyaq Coupé vRS already on sale, Skoda has unveiled an uprated version of the regular SUV with a 0-62mph sprint time of 6.5 seconds

spot_imgspot_img
Sean Rees

Following the launch of the Enyaq iV Coupé vRS back in Spring this year, Skoda has now announced that a performance-enhanced ‘vRS’ version of the regular SUV will be available to order from early next year.

This mirrors what is already available in the Volkswagen range – the closely-related Volkswagen ID.4 GTX SUV and ID.5 GTX coupé-SUV became available to order in the UK earlier this year.

The Skoda Enyaq iV vRS is powered by the same 82kWh battery and 299hp dual-motor configuration as its coupé-SUV sibling, which the manufacturer says provides a 0-62 sprint time of 6.5 seconds.

The only notable difference between the two models is the rear end. The SUV body style offers more boot space and rear headroom, and is also reportedly more energy efficient. While the Coupé vRS with its sloping roofline can muster 309 miles on a single charge, Skoda claims that this new uprated SUV has an electric range of 321 miles.

Skoda Enyaq iV vRS SUV (left) and Skoda Enyaq iV Coupé vRS coupé-SUV (right)

The SUV is compatible with DC rapid charging through a 150kW charger, allowing it to regain 80% of battery capacity in less than 40 minutes. A full at-home charge using a standard 7kW wall box takes up to 13 hours.

Compared to the standard Enyaq, the ride height has been lowered and the steering system revised to provide improved cornering performance. An upgraded ‘sports suspension’ system also comes as standard.

Styling changes include deeper front and rear bumpers, along with extensive black detailing, Matrix LED headlights, an illuminated ‘Crystal Face’ front grille and the vRS signature element of a full-width red reflector on the rear bumper.

The car sits on 20-inch black alloy wheels as standard, while 21-inch versions are available on the options list. The car features lighter plastic rims, which are said to boost the car’s electric range.

Opening the electronically-powered tailgate reveals 585 litres of boot space, which grows to 1,710 litres with the rear seats folded.

The interior features perforated leather seats and a matching leather-effect dashboard both with contrasting stitching, more leather on the steering wheel and carbon-effect and aluminium inserts.

A 13-inch infotainment screen juts out of the centre of the dashboard, alongside a five-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. Safety features include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance and roadworks detection, with parking assistance tech available for an extra fee.

The optional extras list also includes a panoramic sunroof, a tow bar, a head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen, and a premium 12-speaker sound system.

Available to order from January next year, the Skoda Enyaq iV vRS will be priced at £53k – around £2k cheaper than the coupé-SUV version.

Regarded as one of the best all-electric SUV options on the market at the moment, the Skoda Enyaq currently holds an Expert Rating of 83% – praised for its competitive battery range and easy driving experience.

Looking for a Skoda Enyaq iV? The Car Expert’s partners can help

Carwow logo 600x300

Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Buy a car online from your sofa.
We’ll deliver it. Find out more

Motors 600x300

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Hippo Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

Moneyshake logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

LeaseLoco logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

Ready2Lease logo

Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest EV Expert Advice

More advice

Latest EV Expert Ratings

Porsche Taycan

Genesis Electrified GV70

MG 5

More ratings

Latest EV Expert News

More new cars

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners