Skoda gives Enyaq SUV the vRS treatment

Following the launch of the Enyaq iV Coupé vRS back in Spring this year, Skoda has now announced that a performance-enhanced ‘vRS’ version of the regular SUV will be available to order from early next year.

This mirrors what is already available in the Volkswagen range – the closely-related Volkswagen ID.4 GTX SUV and ID.5 GTX coupé-SUV became available to order in the UK earlier this year.

The Skoda Enyaq iV vRS is powered by the same 82kWh battery and 299hp dual-motor configuration as its coupé-SUV sibling, which the manufacturer says provides a 0-62 sprint time of 6.5 seconds.

The only notable difference between the two models is the rear end. The SUV body style offers more boot space and rear headroom, and is also reportedly more energy efficient. While the Coupé vRS with its sloping roofline can muster 309 miles on a single charge, Skoda claims that this new uprated SUV has an electric range of 321 miles.

Skoda Enyaq iV vRS SUV (left) and Skoda Enyaq iV Coupé vRS coupé-SUV (right)

The SUV is compatible with DC rapid charging through a 150kW charger, allowing it to regain 80% of battery capacity in less than 40 minutes. A full at-home charge using a standard 7kW wall box takes up to 13 hours.

Compared to the standard Enyaq, the ride height has been lowered and the steering system revised to provide improved cornering performance. An upgraded ‘sports suspension’ system also comes as standard.

Styling changes include deeper front and rear bumpers, along with extensive black detailing, Matrix LED headlights, an illuminated ‘Crystal Face’ front grille and the vRS signature element of a full-width red reflector on the rear bumper.

The car sits on 20-inch black alloy wheels as standard, while 21-inch versions are available on the options list. The car features lighter plastic rims, which are said to boost the car’s electric range.

Opening the electronically-powered tailgate reveals 585 litres of boot space, which grows to 1,710 litres with the rear seats folded.

The interior features perforated leather seats and a matching leather-effect dashboard both with contrasting stitching, more leather on the steering wheel and carbon-effect and aluminium inserts.

A 13-inch infotainment screen juts out of the centre of the dashboard, alongside a five-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. Safety features include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance and roadworks detection, with parking assistance tech available for an extra fee.

The optional extras list also includes a panoramic sunroof, a tow bar, a head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen, and a premium 12-speaker sound system.

Available to order from January next year, the Skoda Enyaq iV vRS will be priced at £53k – around £2k cheaper than the coupé-SUV version.

Regarded as one of the best all-electric SUV options on the market at the moment, the Skoda Enyaq currently holds an Expert Rating of 83% – praised for its competitive battery range and easy driving experience.

Looking for a Skoda Enyaq iV? The Car Expert’s partners can help