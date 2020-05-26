Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

80 %
Skoda Kamiq (2019 onwards) Expert Rating

Skoda Kamiq

(2019 - present)

The Skoda Kamiq is a small SUV/crossover, that sits underneath the larger Karoq in the Skoda SUV family. It was launched in late 2019, and shares most of its key mechanical parts with the Volkswagen T-Cross.

Many of the reviews we have analysed for the Kamiq so far have been short road tests from the international and UK launch events, rather than more extensive and comprehensive reviews, so it’s possible that its overall Expert Rating could alter by a few percentage points in coming months once more journalists have spent more time driving the car.

As of May 2020, the Skoda Kamiq holds a very good Expert Rating of 80%, which ranks it third in a class of 19 cars we have analysed to date – behind the Ford Puma and the closely-related Volkswagen T-Cross. The Kamiq has been praised for its comfort, practicality and value for money, while the only real criticisms have been that it doesn’t really stand out in any particular way.

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £18,295 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2019
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

  • Skoda Kamiq (2019 onwards) - interior and dashboard
  • Skoda Kamiq (2019 onwards) - rear view | The Car Expert
  • Skoda Kamiq (2019 onwards) - front view

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2019

96%

ADULT OCCUPANT

85%

CHILD OCCUPANT

80%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

76%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

The Skoda Kamiq has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

2020

  • What Car? Awards – Best Small SUV under £20K

Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Fiat 500X | Ford Puma | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Kona | Kia Stonic | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Mitsubishi ASXNissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | SsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Vauxhall Crossland X | Volkswagen T-Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc

