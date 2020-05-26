The Skoda Kamiq is a small SUV/crossover, that sits underneath the larger Karoq in the Skoda SUV family. It was launched in late 2019, and shares most of its key mechanical parts with the Volkswagen T-Cross.

Many of the reviews we have analysed for the Kamiq so far have been short road tests from the international and UK launch events, rather than more extensive and comprehensive reviews, so it’s possible that its overall Expert Rating could alter by a few percentage points in coming months once more journalists have spent more time driving the car.

As of May 2020, the Skoda Kamiq holds a very good Expert Rating of 80%, which ranks it third in a class of 19 cars we have analysed to date – behind the Ford Puma and the closely-related Volkswagen T-Cross. The Kamiq has been praised for its comfort, practicality and value for money, while the only real criticisms have been that it doesn’t really stand out in any particular way.

More Skoda ratings, reviews, news and features

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £18,295 on-road Launched: Autumn 2019

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel automatic SE

“Skoda builds some of the best affordable new cars on sale, and the Kamiq is no exception. However, the diesel automatic option tested here doesn’t show the Skoda Kamiq at its best, as it makes it both pricey and not especially smooth. Instead, stick with a more affordable petrol option and you will have one of the best small crossovers on sale.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Skoda Kamiq is one of the best small SUVs on sale – few can match its balance of practicality, value and comfort.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual SE L

Score: 8 / 10

“It drives neatly and offers loads of space, as well as a solid, well-built interior.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Kamiq is the entry to Skoda’s SUV range and joins a thriving sector of the market stacked with talented and distinctive rivals. Practicality, plentiful trim options and value for money all count its favour, likewise the brand’s reputation for reliability.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Skoda Kamiq feels like a very sensible, practical, versatile option for people who just want modern family transport in a compact, affordable package. It’s not an easy brief to satisfy, as many cars in this class continue to demonstrate to their cost.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual SE L

Score: 8 / 10

“Skoda’s small SUV makes a virtue of no-nonsense everyday usability.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“It’s family-friendly with a spacious and cleverly laid-out interior that feels well-built and loaded with a good amount of equipment and useful touches.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual

Score: 9 / 10

“Skoda first two SUVs have been instant hits, and the Kamiq only builds on that, with another class-leading crossover that will likely only continue to see this Czech manufacturer continue to go from strength to strength.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.8 / 10

“The Skoda Kamiq is everything good about Skoda wrapped up in a desirable small SUV package.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Skoda Kamiq is an excellent small SUV with a spacious cabin and plenty of high-tech features that’s dead easy to drive and a doddle to live with.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual SE L

Score: 7.9 / 10

“A new entry in to the increasingly crowded small crossover market that does a lot of things well but doesn’t have a big flagship USP to grab the attention.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 7 / 10

“Skoda’s late to the city SUV party, but might have just hit the jackpot in what will surely be a big seller.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“While the Skoda Kamiq is somewhat anonymous to look at, we think it provides a classy and refined experience that few of its rivals can match.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual

“As small crossovers go, the Skoda Kamiq is a very versatile car. Space in the rear is excellent, with loads of headroom and a reasonable amount of legroom for adults. There are lots of useful features in the cabin, too, including plenty of stowage and large door pockets.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Skoda’s smallest SUV is accomplished and appealing”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual

“Essentially, the Skoda Kamiq is a cut-price VW T-Cross in a different dress, and it pulls it off nicely.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual SE L

Score: 8 / 10

“A classy and easy-to-use interior, lots of rear-seat space, a good-sized boot and decent equipment levels mean the Kamiq is a solid, sensible and likeable compact SUV. But there are some flies in the ointment; a stiff ride and an inflexible boot mean this isn’t quite the car it could have been.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Another worthy crossover. Comfy, roomy, but not especially interesting.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The Skoda Kamiq is a breath of fresh air in the small SUV class. It’s bigger and classier inside than either the SEAT Arona or the Volkswagen T-Cross, more comfortable and has some really clever features to help take the stresses out of modern family life.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: September 2019 96% ADULT OCCUPANT 85% CHILD OCCUPANT 80% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 76% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Skoda Kamiq has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Skoda Kamiq has received

2020

What Car? Awards – Best Small SUV under £20K

Similar cars If you’re looking at the Skoda Kamiq, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Fiat 500X | Ford Puma | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Kona | Kia Stonic | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Mitsubishi ASX| Nissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | SsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Vauxhall Crossland X | Volkswagen T-Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc

More Skoda ratings, reviews, news and features