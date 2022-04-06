Skoda Karoq given a 2022 refresh

Skoda has announced that it has updated its Karoq SUV range for 2022 – this refresh including small exterior design tweaks, new interior trim detailing and new on-board tech additions.

Last updated in Autumn 2019, Skoda will be hoping this 2022 Karoq facelift keeps the mid-sized SUV competitive with newer rivals like the Kia Sportage and Nissan Qashqai, which are both consistent performers in the UK best-sellers’ chart as of late.

To start, Skoda is keen to stress that the new 2022 Karoq is more aerodynamic than pre-facelift models – meaning that customers will benefit from slightly lower fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions. The lower section of the front bumper has had a full redesign, with a small front spoiler sitting below new L-shaped air intakes that Skoda says improves airflow over the front wheels.

Some subtle design tweaks have been made to the front grille too, which is now slightly wider. As a consequence, the headlights which sit either side of the grille are now slimmer and not as boxy as the previous Karoq iteration. Full-LED Matrix headlights are available for the first time in the Karoq range, but as an optional extra.

In the rear, the body-coloured spoiler that sits above the rear window is now slightly longer, to improve aerodynamics, and the new-look taillights are now wing-shaped and slimmer than those found on the pre-facelift model. Nine exterior colours with either 17-inch or 18-inch alloy wheels are available.

Stepping inside, interior customisation has been improved, as Skoda now offers the Karoq with a wider range of interior trim colours and materials.

The optional ‘Eco’ pack, available with the mid-range ‘SE L’ trim and up, includes unique dashboard detailing and seat covers made from recycled plastic bottles, as well as ambient cabin lighting that illuminates the door panels and footwells.

This mid-life facelift also fits the Karoq with new and updated safety features. The collision detection and assistance systems available on the pre-facelift model now benefit from new sensors on the rear bumper, and Skoda says that the traffic sign recognition and lane-keeping assistance features have been enhanced thanks to the facelift’s improved camera on the front bumper.

The new Karoq can be specced with either an eight-inch or nine-inch infotainment touchscreen. Skoda has also announced that the Karoq will come with an eight-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel as standard later this year – the date for this change has not yet been specified.

Since its arrival in 2017, the Skoda Karoq has been well-received by the British press, particularly praised for its practicality and value for money, while also being labelled as bland or charmless by some journalists. The Karoq currently holds an Expert Rating of 78% in our Expert Rating Index, making it one of the highest-scoring models in the medium SUV class.