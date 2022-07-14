fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Model update

Skoda Karoq receives minor update

Skoda has rolled out another update for its Karoq SUV, with more standard equipment and optional safety features now available.

Sean Rees

The Skoda Karoq SUV has been given another slight update, which adds a digital instrument cluster to the standard equipment list, and includes optional safety features now available.

This minor range refresh comes just a few months after the SUV’s mid-life facelift, which consisted of small exterior design tweaks, new interior trim detailing and new on-board tech additions.

Keeping the Karoq competitive with the likes of the popular Nissan Qashqai and Hyundai Tucson, Skoda has made the digital instrument cluster previously found on higher-spec models standard across the range.

Replacing the manual gauges behind the steering wheel, this eight-inch digital screen can display information on fuel economy and navigation, as well as displaying traditional readings like your speed and fuel level.

This update introduces a new £480 ‘Safety Package’ to the additional options list, which includes front and rear curtain side airbags and a feature that Skoda calls ‘Crew Protect Assist’, which closes the side windows and tightens seatbelts in the event of an imminent crash.

Skoda also says that the range-topping Karoq Sportline model can be specced with an optional £1,495 ‘Travel Assist Plus Package’ for the first time, which includes adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition and lane-keeping assistance, as well as an additional USB-C charging port above the rear view mirror.

The Sportline also gets a revised pattern for its 19-inch alloy wheels. Otherwise, the Skoda Karoq range remains the same, with the same three trim levels and five engine options, and no further exterior styling changes. The good news is that the SUV’s pricing hasn’t changed either. Now available to order, prices for the updated Karoq start at £26,255.

Since its arrival in 2017, the Skoda Karoq has been well-received by the British press, particularly praised for its practicality and value for money, while also being labelled as bland or charmless by some journalists. The Karoq currently holds an Expert Rating of 78% in our Expert Rating Index, making it one of the highest-scoring models in the medium SUV class.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2022 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved