Skoda Karoq receives minor update

The Skoda Karoq SUV has been given another slight update, which adds a digital instrument cluster to the standard equipment list, and includes optional safety features now available.

This minor range refresh comes just a few months after the SUV’s mid-life facelift, which consisted of small exterior design tweaks, new interior trim detailing and new on-board tech additions.

Keeping the Karoq competitive with the likes of the popular Nissan Qashqai and Hyundai Tucson, Skoda has made the digital instrument cluster previously found on higher-spec models standard across the range.

Replacing the manual gauges behind the steering wheel, this eight-inch digital screen can display information on fuel economy and navigation, as well as displaying traditional readings like your speed and fuel level.

This update introduces a new £480 ‘Safety Package’ to the additional options list, which includes front and rear curtain side airbags and a feature that Skoda calls ‘Crew Protect Assist’, which closes the side windows and tightens seatbelts in the event of an imminent crash.

Skoda also says that the range-topping Karoq Sportline model can be specced with an optional £1,495 ‘Travel Assist Plus Package’ for the first time, which includes adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition and lane-keeping assistance, as well as an additional USB-C charging port above the rear view mirror.

The Sportline also gets a revised pattern for its 19-inch alloy wheels. Otherwise, the Skoda Karoq range remains the same, with the same three trim levels and five engine options, and no further exterior styling changes. The good news is that the SUV’s pricing hasn’t changed either. Now available to order, prices for the updated Karoq start at £26,255.

Since its arrival in 2017, the Skoda Karoq has been well-received by the British press, particularly praised for its practicality and value for money, while also being labelled as bland or charmless by some journalists. The Karoq currently holds an Expert Rating of 78% in our Expert Rating Index, making it one of the highest-scoring models in the medium SUV class.