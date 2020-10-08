Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

85 %
Expert Rating
Skoda Octavia (2020 onwards) – Expert Rating wallpaper

Skoda Octavia

(2020 - present)

The Skoda Octavia is a medium-sized family car, available as either a five-door liftback or an estate. It it sits above the smaller Scala and below the larger Superb in the Skoda family.

The current model is the fourth-generation Octavia, which arrived in the UK in summer 2020. The conventional petrol and diesel engines will be joined by a plug-in hybrid model before the end of 2020. The range-topping Octavia vRS performance models will also join the rest of the range before the end of the year.

Based on the initial UK reviews that have been published to date, the Skoda Octavia holds an outstanding score of 85% on our unique Expert Rating index. That’s a couple of points higher than its critically-acclaimed predecessor, as well as higher than the new Volkswagen Golf on which the Octavia is based. This score may well move by a few points as we get more reviews in coming months. We also expect to get Euro NCAP safety ratings in coming months, as well as Green NCAP eco data and a Thatcham security rating – the testing for all of these programmes has been on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Octavia has received praise for its spacious cabin, practicality and value for money, which all build on the strengths of previous-generation models. However, its infotainment system has drawn criticism, while the front-end styling with its enormous BMW-style grille has also seen mixed reviews.

Body style: Five-door liftback and estate
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £22,390 on-road

Launched: Summer 2020
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

SAfety Rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of October 2020, the new Skoda Octavia has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Testing was halted during the first half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is set to resume as soon as it can be safely managed. Once the Octavia has been out through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Skoda Octavia has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. It is due to resume in the second half of the year.

Security Rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Skoda Octavia has not yet been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. Testing was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, and we will update this page with results as and when the Octavia is given a security rating.

