The Skoda Octavia is a medium-sized family car, available as either a five-door liftback or an estate. It it sits above the smaller Scala and below the larger Superb in the Skoda family.

The current model is the fourth-generation Octavia, which arrived in the UK in summer 2020. The conventional petrol and diesel engines will be joined by a plug-in hybrid model before the end of 2020. The range-topping Octavia vRS performance models will also join the rest of the range before the end of the year.

Based on the initial UK reviews that have been published to date, the Skoda Octavia holds an outstanding score of 85% on our unique Expert Rating index. That’s a couple of points higher than its critically-acclaimed predecessor, as well as higher than the new Volkswagen Golf on which the Octavia is based. This score may well move by a few points as we get more reviews in coming months. We also expect to get Euro NCAP safety ratings in coming months, as well as Green NCAP eco data and a Thatcham security rating – the testing for all of these programmes has been on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Octavia has received praise for its spacious cabin, practicality and value for money, which all build on the strengths of previous-generation models. However, its infotainment system has drawn criticism, while the front-end styling with its enormous BMW-style grille has also seen mixed reviews.

Body style: Five-door liftback and estate

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £22,390 on-road Launched: Summer 2020

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic SE L First Edition estate

“As a car for the rigours of the everyday, the new Skoda Octavia is well-suited, thanks to great practicality and a comfortable ride.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: vRS iV plug-in hybrid

Score: 7 / 10

“Much like the rest of the latest Skoda Octavia range, the vRS iV is an appealing prospect. But approach it from both a practical and a performance angle, and it demands too many compromises. There’s a cheaper PHEV and enthusiasts will be better served by the conventional non-hybrid vRS.”

Read review Model reviewed: Liftback range

Score: 9 / 10

“The Octavia has been refined in all the right areas without compromising on space, practicality and its great all-round usability. It may cost a little more to buy, but Skoda has remained focused in delivering an accomplished, versatile hatchback that is fit to take on the best in class.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel manual SE L First Edition liftback

Score: 9 / 10

“Key rivals have tampered with their winning formulas, but the latest Skoda Octavia is a great example of how to hone an already-successful product and just give people more of what it does well.”

Read review Model reviewed: Estate range

Score: 9 / 10

“As an all-round, do-it-all family car, the new Octavia Estate is difficult to fault. Skoda has worked exceptionally hard to ensure the newcomer feels more premium and sophisticated than ever – and it shows.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Liftback range

Score: 8 / 10

“The appeal of the Skoda Octavia Estate continues to centre on its outstanding versatility, cleverly packaged interior and overall roominess, rather than its performance, driving appeal or dynamics.”

Read review Model reviewed: Estate range

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Octavia brings an interior that no longer leaves Skoda’s mid-sized model feeling quite so obviously placed on the bottom rung of the Volkswagen Group product line-up, and the car has swapped some utilitarian charm for an ambience that’s more traditionally alluring.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual SE L hatchback

Score: 8 / 10

“The Skoda Octavia is an excellent tool-car, decently refined, and easier on the eye than ever. For most owners, it will therefore feel like a four-and-a-half-star car. And yet, if you enjoy driving and want to feel some level of involvement, it’s more of a three-star car. Let’s settle on something in between.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic SE L First Edition estate

Score: 8 / 10

“Yes, it’s rather plain from an enthusiast’s point of view, but as a smooth, practical and competitively priced box-ticker, it hits its brief very convincingly indeed.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic Estate

Score: 9 / 10

“The Skoda Octavia estate feels solid and reassuring on the road, and occupants feel well insulated from the outside world. It offers plenty of space for five adults, and the luggage compartment is cavernous.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Other than the frustrating infotainment system – frustrating enough to lop off an entire usability star on our verdict – Skoda has pulled it off once again. The Octavia is still a no-nonsense family hatch that rides well, is pleasant to drive, delivers good value and is still as roomy as it always has been.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Estate range

Score: 9 / 10

“Skoda has managed to build on everything that was great about the Octavia in the first place with this new model. It’s now even more practical, well-equipped and impressively efficient, too.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Estate range

Score: 9.4 / 10

“The Skoda Octavia Estate is one of the most spacious family cars on sale, and it’s now more desirable than ever thanks to a more stylish design.”

Read review Model reviewed: Liftback range

Score: 9.4 / 10

“The Skoda Octavia hatchback is more spacious, efficient and handsome than ever.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Estate range

Score: 8 / 10

“The Skoda Octavia Estate offers huge bang for buck if you want outright space and practicality. Just don’t expect it to excite you inside, or on country roads.”

Read review Model reviewed: Liftback range

Score: 8 / 10

“The Skoda Octavia is Tardis-like for families and comes with great engines. It’s not the most inspiring to look at inside, mind, nor particularly fun to drive.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic SE L estate

Score: 8 / 10

“Tot up the list of standard equipment in the Skoda Octavia SE L and you have a very good value proposition. However, it’s the humbler trim levels that really deliver.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic SE First Edition estate

“Overall, the new Octavia feels and drives like a winner, but with three SUVs now in the Skoda stable, it will face a far tougher task to retain its position as the brand’s UK top seller. It has all the credentials to succeed though.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Liftback range

“The Skoda Octavia continues to be one of the most practical offerings on the market.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Liftback range

Score: 8.6 / 10

“Stylish Skoda Octavia offers acres of room and bags of tech for Ford Focus money.”

Read review Model reviewed: Estate range

Score: 8.6 / 10

“Skoda’s Golf rival is now level-pegging with the Volkswagen.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual SE L First Edition liftback

Score: 10 / 10

“Skoda has managed to retain the old car’s utility while adding smart looks and an interior that combines sense and style. By comparison with the new Golf, the Octavia actually feels slicker, more user-friendly, more stylish, more comfortable, better equipped and more practical, all while costing less.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic SE L First Edition estate

Score: 8 / 10

“Price notwithstanding, the Skoda Octavia is a very impressive piece of kit. The perceived quality of the cabin is top of the class and the dynamics are good, with a fine ride and much-improved handling.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Estate range

Score: 8 / 10

“You don’t need a crossover. You just don’t. An estate like the Skoda Octavia is cheaper to buy, cheaper to run, better to drive, more economical and just as practical as most of them.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The Skoda Octavia offers generous space for occupants and a massive boot that dwarfs most competitors from the class above. It’s far more than just a big box on wheels, though; its plush interior, cosseting ride and frugal engines make it a fantastic car for covering big distances in.”

Read review

SAfety Rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of October 2020, the new Skoda Octavia has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Testing was halted during the first half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is set to resume as soon as it can be safely managed. Once the Octavia has been out through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Skoda Octavia has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. It is due to resume in the second half of the year.

Security Rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Skoda Octavia has not yet been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. Testing was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, and we will update this page with results as and when the Octavia is given a security rating.

Similar cars If you’re interested in the Skoda Octavia, you might also like to consider these alternatives

Citroën C4 Cactus | Fiat Tipo | Ford Focus | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Kia Ceed | Peugeot 308 | Renault Megane | SEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Toyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra | Volkswagen Golf