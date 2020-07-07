Skoda Octavia vRS joins the line-up

Skoda’s new Octavia range has grown again with its fourth-generation vRS line-up.

Set to go on sale in the UK this autumn, the Skoda Octavia vRS arrives as a comfortable but potent option in the performance segment of the market

Available as either a hatchback or estate, the new vRS benefits from a choice of three familiar power options from the Volkswagen Group family: a 245hp petrol engine, a 200hp diesel engine and a 245hp plug-in hybrid setup.

The petrol engine, a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit pushing out 370Nm of torque, is driven via a seven-speed gearbox sending power to the front wheels. Skoda claims that it will go from 0-60mph in 6.5 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 155mph.





The plug-in hybrid model combines a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol with an electric motor for a combined output of 245hp and 400Nm. That means it not only matches the power output of the petrol, but eclipses its torque figure. Its performance times are slightly slower, however, with Skoda claiming a 0-60mph of 7.0 seconds and a top speed of 139mph. It should also be able to cover up to 37 miles on electric power alone, too.

The diesel, meanwhile, is a turbocharged 2.0-litre unit with 200hp, while there’s the option of either front- or four-wheel-drive. It runs the same seven-speed automatic gearbox as its petrol-powered stablemate.

All three boast sports suspension lowered slightly compared to the regular car, as well as adaptive dampers and a limited-slip differential for the petrol variants. A new body kit helps to differentiate the vRS from the rest of the Octavia range, and this is fitted alongside a new front bumper, roof spoiler and wheels up to 19 inches in size – 18-inch gloss black units are fitted as standard.

Inside, there’s plenty of Alcantara trim, as well as sport seats and two ten-inch screens fitted alongside one another to form the look of a single display.

Prices for the new Skoda Octavia vRS are expected to be released closer to the car’s on-sale date this autumn.