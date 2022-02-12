fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Skoda prices up first performance EV

With a starting price of more than £50K, the Enyaq Coupé iV vRS is the most expensive Skoda ever

Andrew Charman

Skoda has revealed UK pricing and specifications for the Enyaq Coupé iV vRS – the first EV to wear the brand’s performance vRS badge.

Starting at just under £52,000, the Enyaq Coupé iV vRS will be the most expensive model in the Skoda range and the first Skoda to be priced at more than £50K.

It is closely related to the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, the range-topping model in the new Enyaq Coupé range carries a 82kWh battery pack powering two electric motors, one in each axle. Total power is equivalent to 299hp, producing a 0-62mph time of 6.5 seconds and a top speed of 111mph.

Skoda quotes an official battery range of 309 miles for the vRS. It can benefit from DC rapid charging through a 150kW charger, allowing it to regain 80% of battery capacity in less than 40 minutes. A full at-home charge using a standard 7.2kW wall box takes up to 13 hours.

Chassis upgrades to reflect the power output include slightly lowered ride height and a revised power steering system.

Befitting its sporting image, the Enyaq Coupé iV vRS gains styling changes that include deeper front and rear bumpers, along with extensive black detailing and the vRS signature element of a full-width red reflector on the rear bumper.

The car sits on 20-inch black alloy wheels as standard, while 21-inch versions are available on the options list. Both versions include plastic rims that improve aerodynamics, helping the car’s range. Matrix LED headlamps and a 131-LED ‘crystal face’ are also part of the exterior package.

A bespoke styling package is also added to the interior, including perforated leather seats and a matching leather-effect dash both with contrasting stitching, more leather on the steering wheel and carbon-effect and aluminium inserts.

LED ambient lighting is fitted and an electrically-opening boot, while all versions also include a full-length panoramic sunroof.

Dealers will start taking orders for the Enyaq Coupé iV vRS this month, with first UK deliveries expected in July.

Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.
