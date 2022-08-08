Skoda rolls out minor Enyaq update

The Skoda Enyaq has been updated with a few software upgrades, and Skoda has re-organised the SUV’s optional extra list into four packages, all of which are included as standard on top-spec models.

Like the Enyaq’s last update in December last year, which added rapid charging capabilities of up to 125kW for new models, this minor refresh focuses on software upgrades once again, with a particular focus on improving the car’s infotainment and battery efficiency.

The revised models introduce over-the-air updates for the Enyaq range – a feature that rivals like the Volvo XC40 Recharge have had for several months now, and Tesla has offered for years.

This means that new Enyaq models do not have to be taken to a dealer for tech updates, as they can download future software updates from the manufacturer’s cloud-based server while sitting on the driveway.

Skoda says that the car’s navigation software (accessed through the infotainment console) has been upgraded, and also says it has made revisions to the SUV’s head-up display (only included with range-topping ‘SportLine Plus’ trim) which displays travel information on to the windscreen, but the brand hasn’t exactly explained what these upgrades entail.

Graphical changes have also been made to the heating and ventilation settings screens on the infotainment console, in an effort to make them more user-friendly.

Every model in the updated range comes with a free three-year subscription to the Skoda Connect app’s ‘Remote Access’ bundle, allowing the driver to control the car’s charging, climate control and route planning remotely from their smartphone.

This app and this feature bundle were available before the update, but buyers had to pay an annual subcription fee to use these app features from the get go. Once the free three-years are up, customers will have to start paying to continue using it.

Moving from tech to performance, the manufacturer says that its engineers have tweaked the SUV’s battery to ‘reduce electrical losses’, so in theory drivers will benefit from having a slightly longer battery range between charges.

Finally, Skoda says it has ‘simplified’ the Enyaq’s optional extras list by sorting it into four different packages that customers can add to their order on top of the trim that they choose. If you opt for the range-topping ‘SportLine Plus’ grade, all of these features will already be included.

Each package builds on the features of the cheaper package below it, meaning that the most expensive ‘Maxx’ package includes all the optional features available.

Optional package Can be added to Price Key features Clever The ’60’ and ’80’ trims £2,755 Keyless entry

Wireless phone charging

Rear privacy glass

Tow bar

Driver seat armrest

Three-zone climate control

Heated front seats

Leather steering wheel

Adaptive cruise control

Blind spot monitoring Plus The ’60’ and ’80’ trims £4,830 All features above

Electric tailgate

LED Matrix headlights

Headlight washers

LED rear lights

Electrically-adjustable driver’s seat

Lane-keeping assistance Advanced The ’80’ trim £6,980 All features above

Head-up display

Heated rear seats

Heated windscreen

Upgraded Canton sound system Maxx The ’80’ trim £9,375 All features above

Electrically-adjustable passenger’s seat

Parking camera

Semi-autonomous parking assistance

Rear side airbags

Please note that the features listed above are not new – Skoda has decided to package existing optional extras into a tiered package system.

Originally launched at £35k and up (a price that once qualified the Enyaq for the now discontinued government plug-in grant), Skoda has been gradually hiking the price of its flagship EV over the past year. Prices for the new range now start at over £38k.

Regarded as one of the best all-electric SUV options on the market at the moment, the Skoda Enyaq currently holds an Expert Rating of 83% – praised for its competitive battery range and easy driving experience.