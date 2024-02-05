Summary

The Skoda Scala is a mid-sized hatchback that replaces the Rapid in the Skoda range. It was unveiled in late 2018 before going on sale in early 2019. It is built on the same platform that underpins a lot of different Volkswagen Group models, like the similarly-sized VW Golf and SEAT Leon hatchbacks.

The Scala has received generally positive scores from the UK motoring media, but the level of enthusiasm has varied from mildly disinterested (Autocar, Honest John) to wildly enthusiastic (Auto Express). Most reviews have praised the Scala’s practicality and spaciousness, but criticised the overall lack of refinement compared to its rivals and other Volkswagen Group cars built on the same platform.

In 2023, the Scala was given a small facelift, including a few minor cosmetic changes and an expanded standard equipment list. As of February 2024, the Skoda Scala holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 69%, which is a midfield score for this class.

Scala highlights Comfortable with neat handling

Spacious rear seating and boot

Attractive pricing

Economical engines Scala lowlights Some cheap interior plastics

Rivals are more engaging on the road

Resale values are weaker than average

No diesel options

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door hatch

Engines: petrol

Price: From £17,270 on-road Launched: Winter 2018/19

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

The Car Expert + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol SE L

“The Scala is everything we’ve come to expect from a modern Skoda. It’s good to look at, hugely practical, comfortable and yet the firm’s long-lasting principle of value remains.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“Skoda’s family hatch offers a class-leading combination of space, quality, comfort and value.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.5 TSI DSG

Score: 7 / 10

“The addition of Skoda’s 1.5 TSI 150 engine and DSG gearbox certainly gives more choice in the Scala range, but even with SE Technology trim’s strong balance between kit and cost, there’s more affordability on offer elsewhere in the Scala line-up.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 7 / 10

“Practical and well-equipped even though it’s smaller than the Octavia.”

Read review Model reviewed: (range review)

Score: 8 / 10

“If you’re willing to trade some refinement and rather a lot more handling ability for excellent value and utilitarian charm, then you should probably buy one. Even the most basic Skoda Scala is relatively well equipped, cavernous like no other car in this class and even brings a bit of Audi to the exterior design, if you appreciate that sort of thing. As a tool, you’ll like it.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.5 TSI SE

Score: 7 / 10

“The Scala feels as though it’s been designed to appeal to those people who view their car purely as a tool, as a means of getting themselves and (quite a lot of) their things from one place to another in reasonable comfort and with little stress.”

Read review Model reviewed: SE L 1.6 TDI

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s smartly styled inside and out, comes generously equipped and delivers more space than almost anything else for the money.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: (range review)

Score: 6 / 10

“It’s easy to compare the Skoda Scala with the Volkswagen Golf, and indeed many will. In truth, however, it’s not a serious alternative. No, where the Scala belongs is as a higher quality, more spacious alternative to cars like the Vauxhall Astra or Hyundai i30.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“The Skoda Scala is more practical and less expensive than the similarly sized Volkswagen Golf.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Skoda Scala offers loads of space and standard equipment for a keen price. If you value a fun drive there are better options, though, and its diesel engine is noisy.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol automatic SE

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The Scala almost feels like a return to the Skoda of old in terms of good, solid, practical and sensible cars, but the Superb and its SUVs do more to move the brand forward.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual SE L

Score: 6 / 10

“The Skoda Scala is basically a VW Golf with another badge – and lots of bells and whistles.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: (range review)

Score: 6 / 10

“The Skoda Scala surprises little, but is a serious upgrade on the Rapid that went before. But thrilling? No.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual SE

Score: 7 / 10

“If you’re looking for a competent, reasonably efficient, spacious and good value hatchback, then the Skoda Scala could be your answer.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Are you looking for as much car as you can possibly get for as little cash as possible? That’s always been where Skoda has been able to trump most rivals, and so it continues with the Scala. This is one of the roomiest cars in the class, and also one of the most affordable.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: (range review)

Score: 6 / 10

“Some might argue that Skoda has perhaps played it a little too safe with the Scala, by producing a decent family hatchback that doesn’t excel or falter in any particular area. However, with the Focus being better to drive, and the Ceed getting the better warranty deal, the Scala feels a little too short on quality to trouble the best in the compact family class.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.5 SE L

“While standard equipment is on a par with rivals, it’s easy to go big on the options.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8.4 / 10

“Another capable addition to the family hatchback class”

Read review The Sun + “Skoda Scala is a hit with fuss-free looks, value for money, versatile engine range and big practicality.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual SE

Score: 7 / 10

“Cool, it is not. But you’ll have the satisfaction that it undercuts its rivals on price while coming with an impressive list of standard equipment, a smart cabin and acres of space.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual SE

Score: 8 / 10

“Sum the Skoda Scala up in three words? Sensible, sensible, sensible. Fun it ain’t, and nor is it particularly exciting, but it does offer space, comfort, easy-going driving manners, and a pleasing lack of pretension. Trouble is, the Octavia’s a better all-rounder, and not that much more expensive.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“A nicely judged hatchback from Skoda. No particular surprises, but then again, you probably weren’t expecting any.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“Don’t discount the Scala on the basis that it’s inexpensive. It ticks many of the boxes that some more expensive family cars fail to do, with its supple ride, decent handling, good infotainment system, amazing rear seat space and vast boot. Only its cheap-looking interior and weaker-than-average resale values mark it down.”

Author: Max Adams

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Skoda Scala comes surprisingly close to other members of the VW Group family in terms of appeal, even if it’s not quite as sharp to drive. With lots of space, great safety and low prices, you can afford to forego badge snobbery and bag a strong family all-rounder.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: July 2019

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 97%

Child protection: 87%

Vulnerable road users: 81%

Safety assist: 76%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2024, the Skoda Scala has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of February 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Skoda Scala to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Scala, we’ll publish the score here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 54 mpg B – mpg E – E CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 143 g/km B 50 – 48 g/km A – A Diesel models 128 g/km A 123 – g/km A – A Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 15 A 9 – 20 A – A Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £142 A Year 2 £413 A Year 3 £674 A Year 4 £886 A Year 5 £1,180 A Overall £3,295 A

The Skoda Scala is a pretty affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The petrol car’s fuel economy is very good, its insurance premiums are estimated to be quite low, and the Scala’s servicing and maintenance costs are predicted to remain fairly cheap over the course of five years of ownership.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Skoda Scala has received

2022 What Car? Awards – Best Family Car for Value 2021 What Car? Awards – Best Family Car for Value

2020 What Car? Awards – Best Family Car 2019 Auto Express Awards – Best Compact Family Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Skoda Scala, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Giulietta | Citroën C4 | Citroën C4 Cactus | Fiat Tipo | Ford Focus | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Kia Ceed | Mazda 3 | Mini Countryman | Peugeot 308 | Renault Megane | SEAT Leon | Skoda Octavia | Toyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra | Volkswagen Golf

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Skoda Scala at The Car Expert

