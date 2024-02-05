fbpx

Skoda Scala

(2019 - present)

Skoda Scala (2023 onwards) | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

69
%
B

Used car score:

72
%
A

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

63
%
D

Safety Rating:

75
%
B

Eco Rating:

65
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

71
%
B

Summary

The Skoda Scala is a mid-sized hatchback that replaces the Rapid in the Skoda range. It was unveiled in late 2018 before going on sale in early 2019. It is built on the same platform that underpins a lot of different Volkswagen Group models, like the similarly-sized VW Golf and SEAT Leon hatchbacks.

The Scala has received generally positive scores from the UK motoring media, but the level of enthusiasm has varied from mildly disinterested (Autocar, Honest John) to wildly enthusiastic (Auto Express). Most reviews have praised the Scala’s practicality and spaciousness, but criticised the overall lack of refinement compared to its rivals and other Volkswagen Group cars built on the same platform.

In 2023, the Scala was given a small facelift, including a few minor cosmetic changes and an expanded standard equipment list. As of February 2024, the Skoda Scala holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 69%, which is a midfield score for this class.

Scala highlights

  • Comfortable with neat handling
  • Spacious rear seating and boot
  • Attractive pricing
  • Economical engines

Scala lowlights

  • Some cheap interior plastics
  • Rivals are more engaging on the road
  • Resale values are weaker than average
  • No diesel options

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door hatch
Engines: petrol
Price: From £17,270 on-road

Launched: Winter 2018/19
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: July 2019
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 97%
Child protection: 87%
Vulnerable road users: 81%
Safety assist: 76%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2024, the Skoda Scala has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of February 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Skoda Scala to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Scala, we’ll publish the score here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models54 mpgB – mpgE – E
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models143 g/kmB50 – 48 g/kmA – A
Diesel models128 g/kmA123 – g/kmA – A
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models15A9 – 20A – A
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£142A
Year 2£413A
Year 3£674A
Year 4£886A
Year 5£1,180A
Overall£3,295A

The Skoda Scala is a pretty affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The petrol car’s fuel economy is very good, its insurance premiums are estimated to be quite low, and the Scala’s servicing and maintenance costs are predicted to remain fairly cheap over the course of five years of ownership.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Skoda Scala has received

2022

  • What Car? Awards – Best Family Car for Value

2021

  • What Car? Awards – Best Family Car for Value

2020

  • What Car? Awards – Best Family Car

2019

  • Auto Express Awards – Best Compact Family Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Skoda Scala, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Giulietta | Citroën C4Citroën C4 Cactus | Fiat TipoFord Focus | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30Kia Ceed | Mazda 3 | Mini Countryman | Peugeot 308 | Renault MeganeSEAT Leon | Skoda OctaviaToyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra | Volkswagen Golf

More news, reviews and information about the Skoda Scala at The Car Expert

Pricing announced for refreshed Skoda Scala and Kamiq

Pricing announced for refreshed Skoda Scala and Kamiq

Skoda Scala test drive

Skoda Scala test drive

Skoda Scala replaces Rapid at prices from £16.6K

Skoda Scala replaces Rapid at prices from £16.6K

Skoda unveils all-new Scala hatchback

Skoda unveils all-new Scala hatchback

Skoda Scala named as new rival to Ford Focus

Skoda Scala named as new rival to Ford Focus

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

The Skoda Scala has received positive media reviews, but the level of enthusiasm has varied from mild disinterest to lashings of praise.Skoda Scala
