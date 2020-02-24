Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 18 of the top UK motoring websites

Skoda Superb

(2015 - present)

84 %
Expert Rating

The Skoda Superb is a large family/executive car, available as either a liftback or an estate. The current car is the third generation, which was launched in 2015 and most recently updated in 2019.

The Superb has received almost unanimous acclaim from the UK motoring media (with the only notable exception being Jeremy Clarkson) and continues to receive numerous awards every year. On our Expert Rating scale, the only remotely comparable car that scores more highly is the BMW 3 Series.

The Skoda Superb has received considerable praise for its practicality, design and value for money. Even more impressive is that it has received almost no real criticisms, apart from Jeremy Clarkson bemoaning its lack of soul.

Body style: Large liftback and estate
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £24,365 on-road

Launched: Summer 2015
Last updated: Winter 2019/20
Replacement due: TBA

Skoda Superb liftback - front view| The Car Expert
Skoda Superb liftback - rear view| The Car Expert
Skoda Superb - dashboard | The Car Expert
Skoda Superb estate - front view | The Car Expert
Skoda Superb estate - rear view | The Car Expert

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: June 2015

86%

ADULT OCCUPANT

86%

CHILD OCCUPANT

71%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

76%

SAFETY ASSIST

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Skoda Superb has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Skoda Superb has received

2020

  • WhatCar? Awards – Best Estate Car + Best Plug-In Hybrid under £35K + Best Executive Car under £30K

2019

  • Honest John Awards – Best Large Car
  • Parkers New Car Awards – Best Large Family Car
  • Fleet News Awards – Best Upper Medium Car
  • Fleet World Honours – Best Upper Medium Car
  • WhatCar? Used Car Awards – Best Used Executive Car
  • Diesel Car & Eco Car Awards – Best Large Estate + Best Large Hatch
  • Diesel Car & Eco Car Used Car Awards – Used Car of the Year + Best Used Large Car + Best Used Estate car

2018

  • WhatCar? Awards – Best Estate Car
  • Honest John Awards – Best Large Car
  • Fleet News Awards – Best Upper Medium Car
  • Fleet World Honours – Best Upper Medium Car
  • Diesel Car & Eco Car Awards – Best Large Estate + Best Large Hatch
  • Diesel Car Used Car Awards – Best Used Estate car
  • Tow Car Awards – Best Tow Car, 1400-1549kg

2017

  • Auto Express Awards – Best Family Car
  • WhatCar? Awards – Best Estate Car
  • Honest John Awards – Best Large Family Car
  • Carbuyer Awards – Best Estate Car
  • Fleet News Awards – Best Upper Medium Car
  • BusinessCar Awards – Best Upper Medium Car
  • Fleet World Honours – Best Upper Medium Car
  • ACFO Awards – Fleet Car of the Year
  • Tow Car Awards – Best Tow Car, 1400-1549kg

2016

  • Auto Express Awards – Best Family Car + Best Estate Car
  • WhatCar? Awards – Best Estate Car
  • Carbuyer Awards – Best Estate Car
  • Telegraph Car Awards – Best Family Car
  • Sunday Times Top 100 – Best Large Estate Car
  • Honest John Awards – Most Popular Large Family Car
  • Fleet News Awards – Best Upper Medium Car
  • Fleet World Honours – Best Upper Medium Car
  • Contract Hire and Leasing Awards – Best Large Family Car
  • Professional Driver Awards – Private Hire Car of the Year
  • Tow Car Awards – Best Tow Car, 1400-1549kg

2015

  • Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Estate Car of the Year

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Skoda Superb, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Giulia | Audi A4 | BMW 3 Series | Ford Mondeo | Jaguar XE | Kia Optima | Lexus IS | Mazda 6 | Mercedes-Benz C-Class | Peugeot 508 | Toyota Camry | Vauxhall Insignia | Volkswagen Passat | Volvo S60 | Volvo V60

