The Skoda Superb is a large family/executive car, available as either a liftback or an estate. The current car is the third generation, which was launched in 2015 and most recently updated in 2019.

The Superb has received almost unanimous acclaim from the UK motoring media (with the only notable exception being Jeremy Clarkson) and continues to receive numerous awards every year. On our Expert Rating scale, the only remotely comparable car that scores more highly is the BMW 3 Series.

The Skoda Superb has received considerable praise for its practicality, design and value for money. Even more impressive is that it has received almost no real criticisms, apart from Jeremy Clarkson bemoaning its lack of soul.

Body style: Large liftback and estate

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £24,365 on-road Launched: Summer 2015

Last updated: Winter 2019/20

Replacement due: TBA

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: June 2015 86% ADULT OCCUPANT 86% CHILD OCCUPANT 71% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 76% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Skoda Superb has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Skoda Superb has received

2020 WhatCar? Awards – Best Estate Car + Best Plug-In Hybrid under £35K + Best Executive Car under £30K 2019 Honest John Awards – Best Large Car

Parkers New Car Awards – Best Large Family Car

Fleet News Awards – Best Upper Medium Car

Fleet World Honours – Best Upper Medium Car

WhatCar? Used Car Awards – Best Used Executive Car

Diesel Car & Eco Car Awards – Best Large Estate + Best Large Hatch

Diesel Car & Eco Car Used Car Awards – Used Car of the Year + Best Used Large Car + Best Used Estate car 2018 WhatCar? Awards – Best Estate Car

Honest John Awards – Best Large Car

Fleet News Awards – Best Upper Medium Car

Fleet World Honours – Best Upper Medium Car

Diesel Car & Eco Car Awards – Best Large Estate + Best Large Hatch

Diesel Car Used Car Awards – Best Used Estate car

Tow Car Awards – Best Tow Car, 1400-1549kg

2017 Auto Express Awards – Best Family Car

WhatCar? Awards – Best Estate Car

Honest John Awards – Best Large Family Car

Carbuyer Awards – Best Estate Car

Fleet News Awards – Best Upper Medium Car

BusinessCar Awards – Best Upper Medium Car

Fleet World Honours – Best Upper Medium Car

ACFO Awards – Fleet Car of the Year

Tow Car Awards – Best Tow Car, 1400-1549kg 2016 Auto Express Awards – Best Family Car + Best Estate Car

WhatCar? Awards – Best Estate Car

Carbuyer Awards – Best Estate Car

Telegraph Car Awards – Best Family Car

Sunday Times Top 100 – Best Large Estate Car

Honest John Awards – Most Popular Large Family Car

Fleet News Awards – Best Upper Medium Car

Fleet World Honours – Best Upper Medium Car

Contract Hire and Leasing Awards – Best Large Family Car

Professional Driver Awards – Private Hire Car of the Year

Tow Car Awards – Best Tow Car, 1400-1549kg 2015 Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Estate Car of the Year

