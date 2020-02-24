The Skoda Superb is a large family/executive car, available as either a liftback or an estate. The current car is the third generation, which was launched in 2015 and most recently updated in 2019.
The Superb has received almost unanimous acclaim from the UK motoring media (with the only notable exception being Jeremy Clarkson) and continues to receive numerous awards every year. On our Expert Rating scale, the only remotely comparable car that scores more highly is the BMW 3 Series.
The Skoda Superb has received considerable praise for its practicality, design and value for money. Even more impressive is that it has received almost no real criticisms, apart from Jeremy Clarkson bemoaning its lack of soul.
Body style: Large liftback and estate
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £24,365 on-road
Launched: Summer 2015
Last updated: Winter 2019/20
Replacement due: TBA
MEDIA REVIEWS
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media
The Car Expert
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic SE L
“This facelift may only bring marginal changes to the Skoda Superb, but with a fresher look and additional kit, it’s helped to strengthen it further.”
Read review
Score: 7.6 / 10
“More than ever before, the Skoda Superb will provide those in the market for a large executive car with all they will require – whether they are stepping out of a Volkswagen Passat or a BMW 5 Series.”
Read review
Auto Express
Model reviewed: iV
Score: 9 / 10
“We’ve long loved the Skoda Superb, and this new plug-in variant could well be our new family car of choice.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“Skoda’s flagship Superb boasts sleek styling, plenty of space and great value for money”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 9 / 10
“Its comfortable suspension set-up compliments its limo-like rear seat space, and the quiet engine and comfy seats all add into its relaxed feel.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 8 / 10
“We get behind the wheel of the refreshed Skoda Superb Estate, and find it is still a winner in the space race.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Sportline
Score: 8 / 10
“Looking for a fast and subtle saloon, but can’t afford a BMW 7 Series? The range-topping Skoda Superb makes a case as perfect cut-price alternative.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“If you want lots of space in a mature, pragmatic and well-priced package, look no further.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Estate Sportline Plus
Score: 8 / 10
“There’s something deeply satisfying about a car that doesn’t make anybody but those in the know aware of its performance potential – and this Superb is about as close to absolute subtlety as you can get in 2020.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.4 TSI iV
Score: 8 / 10
“Smooth, refined saloon adopts Passat GTE’s plug-in hybrid powertrain for economy and performance boosts.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.5 TSI
Score: 9 / 10
“Image aside, it’s the big Skoda’s sheer box-ticking competence that’s difficult to argue with. Little has changed in that respect, and little needed to.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0 TDI Evo
Score: 8 / 10
“It’s a comfortable, refined, practical and effortless long-distance machine.”
Read review
Score: 8 / 10
“This is every inch the big, quiet, solid, comfy, easy-going underground bunker of a car.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 8 / 10
“That relaxed vibe is what the Superb is all about.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 9.6 / 10
“The Skoda Superb Estate offers a huge amount of space for the money, so it’s worth considering instead of an SUV.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Liftback range
Score: 8.6 / 10
“The Skoda Superb hatchback has more space, comfort and capability than just about any car for the price”
Read review
Company Car Today
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic SE L
“Still excellent, Skoda’s flagship Superb has had a mild improvement and subtly improved styling, but all the bits that make it such a good company car are wisely unfettled.”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: Liftback range
Score: 8 / 10
“Traditional family cars like the Skoda Superb may be losing out to crossovers in the market, but on the road there’s still a lot to be said for a lower roofline and longer footprint. The Superb has body control quite unlike any higher-roofed vehicle, yet rides excellently on most surfaces – even on larger, more stylish wheel options.”
Read review
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic 4×4 L&K
Score: 9 / 10
“The Skoda Superb 4×4 is ideal for carrying lots of people and luggage on longer motorway journeys, when it has good performance, it feels very surefooted, and the economy is also respectable. It’s very competent – rather than exciting – to drive.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“One of the best and most spacious family cars money can buy.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic 4×4 liftback
“While the changes to the Skoda Superb might not be dramatic, it remains our favourite large family car on the market. There’s an engine to suit every purpose (including a plug-in hybrid on its way) and it’s a hugely practical choice with an interior that belies its price. The Superb continues to live up to its name.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 9.2 / 10
“A great estate with bags of room, majoring on value”
Read review
Model reviewed: Liftback range
Score: 8.6 / 10
“Excellent full-sized hatchback renders costlier rivals irrelevant”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel manual
“It’s refreshing to drive an honest, no-nonsense family car which does exactly what it says it will. The superb Skoda Superb.”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel manual estate
Score: 4 / 10
“It is extremely good value for money. It’s really rather good-looking. It is spacious. Yet it has the same amount of soul as a fridge freezer.” (Jeremy Clarkson)
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic 4×4 liftback SE L
Score: 8 / 10
“This version of the Skoda Superb is probably as stealthy as a sporting saloon comes. The secret’s out: forget about the Octavia vRS, this is Skoda’s best fast car. Next time you see one, remember who might be at the wheel.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: Range overview
“Sold against fleet favourites such as the Vauxhall Insignia and Ford Mondeo, the Skoda Superb represents decent value for money, a refined drivetrain and the sort of looks that don’t mark it out as a mass-market car.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual SE
Score: 10 / 10
“It won’t surprise you to learn that very little has changed with this facelift. But it didn’t need to, because the Skoda Superb was a cracking buy beforehand, and it’s just as superb – if not even more so – now.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 9 / 10
“Everything we loved about the old Skoda Superb Estate (size, space, value) with added updated interior tech and a genuinely stylish body. Verging on genius.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Liftback range
Score: 8 / 10
“No pun needed: the Skoda Superb is excellent. Every inch an Audi A6 rival. Honest.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic Sportline Plus
Score: 8 / 10
“It’s not badged vRS, but thanks to a Sportline bodykit, suede sport seats, sporty wheels, and a sporty flat-bottomed steering wheel… well, it’s not lacking in sport.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“The Skoda Superb is pretty comfortable, well equipped, great value for money and one of the roomiest cars in its class. If you can forego a premium German badge, it’s a spankingly good car all round.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: Liftback range
Score: 7.2 / 10
“For many, the Skoda Superb is one of the most complete and well-rounded cars currently on sale. With its huge space inside, it has major appeal for families, but it also cuts the mustard as an executive cruiser with its comfortable ride and fabulous cabin.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Estate range
Score: 7.2 / 10
“For many, the Skoda Superb will be the most complete and well-rounded car currently on sale. It’s particularly likely to appeal to growing families but also cuts the mustard as an executive cruiser. It may not be the most engaging large estate to drive, but in nearly all other respects it excels.”
Read review
SAFETY RATING
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: June 2015
Eco rating
Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP
The Skoda Superb has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Skoda Superb has received
2020
- WhatCar? Awards – Best Estate Car + Best Plug-In Hybrid under £35K + Best Executive Car under £30K
2019
- Honest John Awards – Best Large Car
- Parkers New Car Awards – Best Large Family Car
- Fleet News Awards – Best Upper Medium Car
- Fleet World Honours – Best Upper Medium Car
- WhatCar? Used Car Awards – Best Used Executive Car
- Diesel Car & Eco Car Awards – Best Large Estate + Best Large Hatch
- Diesel Car & Eco Car Used Car Awards – Used Car of the Year + Best Used Large Car + Best Used Estate car
2018
- WhatCar? Awards – Best Estate Car
- Honest John Awards – Best Large Car
- Fleet News Awards – Best Upper Medium Car
- Fleet World Honours – Best Upper Medium Car
- Diesel Car & Eco Car Awards – Best Large Estate + Best Large Hatch
- Diesel Car Used Car Awards – Best Used Estate car
- Tow Car Awards – Best Tow Car, 1400-1549kg
2017
- Auto Express Awards – Best Family Car
- WhatCar? Awards – Best Estate Car
- Honest John Awards – Best Large Family Car
- Carbuyer Awards – Best Estate Car
- Fleet News Awards – Best Upper Medium Car
- BusinessCar Awards – Best Upper Medium Car
- Fleet World Honours – Best Upper Medium Car
- ACFO Awards – Fleet Car of the Year
- Tow Car Awards – Best Tow Car, 1400-1549kg
2016
- Auto Express Awards – Best Family Car + Best Estate Car
- WhatCar? Awards – Best Estate Car
- Carbuyer Awards – Best Estate Car
- Telegraph Car Awards – Best Family Car
- Sunday Times Top 100 – Best Large Estate Car
- Honest John Awards – Most Popular Large Family Car
- Fleet News Awards – Best Upper Medium Car
- Fleet World Honours – Best Upper Medium Car
- Contract Hire and Leasing Awards – Best Large Family Car
- Professional Driver Awards – Private Hire Car of the Year
- Tow Car Awards – Best Tow Car, 1400-1549kg
2015
- Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Estate Car of the Year
