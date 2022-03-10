fbpx

Skoda unveils new Fabia Monte Carlo

Featuring a number of design tweaks both inside and out, new Monte Carlo trim tops out the Fabia hatchback line-up

Sean Rees

Skoda has announced the pricing and specifications for a new range-topping trim in its Fabia line-up – the Monte Carlo – which features some specific interior and exterior details and a more powerful engine.

The Monte Carlo moniker is nothing new to the Skoda brand – it has been a permanent fixture in the Fabia range since 2011, celebrating Skoda’s Monte Carlo rally success during the 1930s.

This latest iteration of the Monte Carlo distinguishes itself from the entry-level Fabia by sporting glossy black door mirrors, window surrounds, side skirts and front grille, as well as 17-inch black diamond cut alloy wheels – with 18-inch alloys being an optional extra.

Unique Monte Carlo branding sits next to the Skoda lettering on the boot lid – both finished in black. Skoda also says that the Monte Carlo comes with new sports bumpers in the front and rear, but these bumpers look almost identical to the standard model, with the exception of a faux rear diffuser.

Stepping inside, the Monte Carlo package includes height-adjustable sports seats in the front – trimmed in black fabric and artificial leather with red and grey piping and white stitching. The red and black theme continues on the door panels and dashboard, which both also feature carbon fibre-like trimming with white stitching.

The list of on-board tech included with the Monte Carlo trim is the longest in the Fabia range, including an 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a ten-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel. The trim also includes a wireless smartphone charging pad, a keyless start/stop function, climate control, automatic emergency braking, rear parking sensors and lane-keeping assistance.

The Fabia Monte Carlo is available with three petrol engine choices. The cheapest is the 110hp 1.0-litre six-speed manual, which is also available with the SE L and Colour Edition trims. For an extra cost, a seven-speed automatic version of the same engine is also available.

Exclusive to the Monte Carlo trim however, is the 150hp 1.5-litre seven-speed automatic powertrain – the most powerful engine in the current Fabia range.

Engine optionOn-the-road price
110hp 1.0-litre six-speed manual£20,925
110hp 1.0-litre seven-speed automatic£21,965
150hp 1.5-litre seven-speed automatic£23,765

With prices starting at £20,925, the Fabia Monte Carlo is now available to order in the UK. The latest Fabia range, which arrived in the UK at the end of 2021, has impressed reviewers thanks to its impressive levels of standard equipment and its spacious and practical cabin, as well as its competitive pricing.

That said, a number of reviewers commented that the Fabia’s interior trim was rather cheap in a few places, and shared their disappointment at the lack of electrification across the range. Currently, the Skoda Fabia holds an Expert Rating of 78%, ranking it as one of the best small hatchbacks in our Expert Rating Index of more than 360 cars.

Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

