Skoda Yeti (2009 – 2017)

Summary
The Skoda Yeti is a compact five-door SUV/crossover that first arrived on UK roads in late 2009, and was Skoda’s first attempt at competing in the SUV market. The Yeti was replaced in late 2017 by the Skoda Karoq SUV, which has more in common with the larger Kodiaq SUV than the outgoing Yeti range.
The Yeti range consisted of a wide range of petrol and diesel engine options, with both manual and automatic gearboxes. They all gained the favour of motoring journalists from the outset, highlighted for being both frugal and energetic.
Many reviewers also comment that the Yeti is a perfect example of Skoda’s interior ingenuity, fitting the compact SUV with an interior that is not only spacious, but uses that space efficiently.
“The Skoda Yeti is also one of the first Skodas that really demonstrated the extra thought going into how people use the space”, Heycar explained. “You can move the rear seats forwards and backwards independently and even remove the central seat and push the outer two closer together.” That said, Top Gear noted in its review that these removable seats are hard to remove.
Another topic that divided reviewer opinion was the Yeti’s styling. While Parkers called the crossover’s looks “distinctive”, Top Gear commented that the Yeti’s 2013 facelift, which consisted of cosmetic changes and tech upgrades, actually made the Yeti less aesthetically pleasing. During its eight-year lifespan, the Yeti also faced criticism for the short list of entry-level equipment, and the rather steep pricing of the top-spec all-wheel drive models.
While Autocar had anticipated the Yeti’s pleasant driving manners, describing the crossover as “impressively refined” on the road, it explained that it was surprised by the Yeti’s agility and off-road capability. “The positivity of the steering and lack of body roll is impressive considering the raised ride height. But the most impressive aspect is the way it can slide off the blacktop straight into serious off-roading.”
No longer on sale, the Skoda Yeti holds an Expert Rating of 72%, based on 32 UK online reviews.
Yeti highlights
- Efficient use of cabin space
- Capable off-roader
- User-friendly driving experience
- Peppy range of petrol engines
Yeti lowlights
- Questionable ride comfort
- Marmite exterior styling
- Loud engine at high speeds
- Entry-level models rather basic
Key specifications
Body style: Compact SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price when new: From £17,210 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2009
Last updated: Winter 2013/14
Replaced: Autumn 2017
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
The Car Expert
Model reviewed: 2014
“The facelifted Skoda Yeti boasts a number of improvements, without compromising the qualities that have made it a successful quirky alternative to the general SUV pack.”
Auto Express
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“Skoda’s first crossover gained a cult following with its practical interior, chunky looks and tidy handling.”
Model reviewed: Outdoor
Score: 8 / 10
“If you really want to go off-road you’ll need to option the ‘rough road’ under-body protection (£200) as well as mud and snow tyres (£840), and if you do, the Outdoor is remarkably capable in very slippery conditions and will go a great deal further off-road than many of its rivals.”
Autocar
Model reviewed: 2013-17
Score: 7 / 10
“The Skoda Yeti crossover is a member of the fastest-growing niche of vehicles, where it’s chunky charms still shine in an overcrowded segment.”
Model reviewed: 2.0 TDI CR 140
“Well sized, well packaged and impressive on-road and off-road, only the odd styling quirk and strongish pricing stand in its way.”
Car
Model reviewed: 2.0 TDI Outdoor (2014)
Score: 8 / 10
“Here’s a facelift onlookers will actually notice without parking the new Yeti alongside its predecessor.”
Model reviewed: 2.0 TDI SE
“Skoda Yeti went back a short while ago, so we’ve had ample time to reflect on its time with us. In short, we’re all sorry to see it go.”
Model reviewed: 2.0 TDI
Score: 6 / 10
“Ignore the extent to which the Skoda corporate chrome ‘n’ badge hooter has destroyed the looks of a car which only its mother was ever going to love anyway, it’s not a bad effort.”
Car Keys
Model reviewed: 1.4 TSI (2011)
“The Skoda Yeti is comfortable and roomy to be in, and easy to drive, while it swallows a family and luggage.”
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Elegance
“The Skoda Yeti proves that mid-sized cars can do everything a family is likely to ask of them without becoming bland and boring.”
Daily Mirror
Model reviewed: Outdoor
“The Skoda Yeti handles well enough for a practical and versatile family motor.”
Eurekar
Model reviewed: Monte Carlo 2.0 TDI DSG
“The result is a racy version of Skoda’s practical Yeti with neat touches to the exterior and an exclusive cabin worthy of a location synonymous with luxury and wealth.”
Model reviewed:
“For a tall car, the Yeti Outdoor is surprisingly composed and nimble on the road and offers some pretty good driving dynamics, making it enjoyable to drive.”
Model reviewed: 2.0 TDI 4×4 Monte Carlo
“If versatility, practicality, style and performance are all key factors when looking for a new car then the Skoda Yeti might be the perfect option. Add in the razzmatazz of the all-singing, all-dancing Monte Carlo spec and you could have the perfect all-rounder.”
Model reviewed: Outdoor SE 2.0TDI
“The big bonus of the larger diesel is that it blends lusty performance and towing capability with unusually good economy.”
Model reviewed: Yeti SE 1.6 TDI CR DPF GreenLine
The facelifted Yeti has had a nose job featuring a new grille and lights plus some subtle restyling but the spacious interior, good handling characteristics and keen pricing remain its strengths.”
Evo
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“An unlikely evo car, this Skoda crossover is both capable and surprisingly fun.”
Fleetworld
Model reviewed: 2.0 TDI 170 4×4 Elegance
“The Yeti is a really likeable car, but in top-spec guise it is hard to justify. Venture a little further down the price list and it starts to make more sense again – a 1.4 TSI SE at £18,095 makes a great user-chooser option.”
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: 2.0 TDI 170PS 4×4
Score: 9 / 10
“The Skoda Yeti combines a compact yet spacious body with a perfectly acceptable driving experience, decent economy, and the option of four-wheel drive.”
Model reviewed: Greenline II S 1.6 TDI CR 105hp
“The Skoda Yeti is a practical and interesting family car, and in two-wheel drive Greenline II guise it can now achieve 61.4 mpg.”
Heycar
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The Skoda Yeti is a weird but wonderful SUV.”
Honest John
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Skoda Yeti has unique styling. Solid build. Excellent petrol engines including frugal yet peppy 1.2 TSI.”
Motors.co.uk
Model reviewed: 2009-17
Score: 7 / 10
“The quirky Skoda Yeti was first launched back in 2009. With its boxy, SUV-inspired styling and compact hatchback-like dimension, the Yeti can be considered one of the original contenders in the crossover segment.”
Parkers
Model reviewed: 2009-2017
Score: 8.8 / 10
“The user-friendliness and affordability of a hatchback along with the practicality of a four-wheel drive. The result is a real success, making the Yeti an ideal family car.”
The Sun
Model reviewed:
“The Skoda Yeti Outdoor is a great crossover vehicle.”
Model reviewed: 2014
“The Skoda Yeti has really solid steering that gives you total control and the feeling of being planted to the Tarmac – perfect for both on-road and off-road driving.”
Model reviewed:
“The Skoda Yeti’s all-round capabilities really appeal; it delivers on or off road and its chunky, compact nature means it handles more like a car than a 4×4.”
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed:
Score: 10 / 10
“The Skoda Yeti is so good, even badge snobs should take a test drive.”
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: 2016
Score: 8 / 10
“If you want a practical family car that looks like a rugged 4×4, the Skoda Yeti should be on your list.”
Top Gear
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“Practical, stylish and not at all hairy, the Yeti is a great alternative to a regular hatchback or SUV.”
What Car?
Model reviewed: 2009-17
Score: 8 / 10
“There is nothing abominable about this practical alternative to a family hatchback.”
Which?
Model reviewed: 2009-17
“The Yeti is meant as a family car rather than an off-roader but you’ll feel very safe driving it. The ride comfort is good and the engines on offer are strong performers.”
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
The Skoda Yeti was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2009 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2015 and is no longer valid as the car no longer met the standards required for such a rating.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
The Skoda Yeti was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its production cycle as it pre-dated the creation of Green NCAP in 2018.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Skoda Yeti has received
2017
- Auto Trader Awards – Best Value New Car
2015
- Auto Express Awards – Used Car of the Year + Best Used Crossover
2014
- BusinessCar Awards – Best Crossover
2013
- Total 4×4 Awards – Best Small SUV + Best Value 4×4
2012
- Honest John Awards – Best Crossover + Most Rated Car
- Total 4×4 Awards – 4×4 of the Year + Best Value 4×4
- Towcar of the Year Awards – Best All-Wheel Drive under 1,800kg
2011
- Honest John Awards – Car of the Year + Best Crossover
- The Green Organisation Awards – International Green Apple Environment Award
- Total 4×4 Awards – 4×4 of the Year + Best Crossover
2010
- Auto Express Awards – Car of the Year
- Total 4×4 Awards – Best Small SUV + Best Value 4×4
2009
- Top Gear Awards – Best Family Car
