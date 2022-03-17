fbpx

Expert Rating

Skoda Yeti (2009 – 2017)

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

72%
Summary

The Skoda Yeti is a compact five-door SUV/crossover that first arrived on UK roads in late 2009, and was Skoda’s first attempt at competing in the SUV market. The Yeti was replaced in late 2017 by the Skoda Karoq SUV, which has more in common with the larger Kodiaq SUV than the outgoing Yeti range.

The Yeti range consisted of a wide range of petrol and diesel engine options, with both manual and automatic gearboxes. They all gained the favour of motoring journalists from the outset, highlighted for being both frugal and energetic.

Many reviewers also comment that the Yeti is a perfect example of Skoda’s interior ingenuity, fitting the compact SUV with an interior that is not only spacious, but uses that space efficiently.

“The Skoda Yeti is also one of the first Skodas that really demonstrated the extra thought going into how people use the space”, Heycar explained. “You can move the rear seats forwards and backwards independently and even remove the central seat and push the outer two closer together.” That said, Top Gear noted in its review that these removable seats are hard to remove.

Another topic that divided reviewer opinion was the Yeti’s styling. While Parkers called the crossover’s looks “distinctive”, Top Gear commented that the Yeti’s 2013 facelift, which consisted of cosmetic changes and tech upgrades, actually made the Yeti less aesthetically pleasing. During its eight-year lifespan, the Yeti also faced criticism for the short list of entry-level equipment, and the rather steep pricing of the top-spec all-wheel drive models.

While Autocar had anticipated the Yeti’s pleasant driving manners, describing the crossover as “impressively refined” on the road, it explained that it was surprised by the Yeti’s agility and off-road capability. “The positivity of the steering and lack of body roll is impressive considering the raised ride height. But the most impressive aspect is the way it can slide off the blacktop straight into serious off-roading.”

No longer on sale, the Skoda Yeti holds an Expert Rating of 72%, based on 32 UK online reviews.

Yeti highlights

  • Efficient use of cabin space
  • Capable off-roader
  • User-friendly driving experience
  • Peppy range of petrol engines

Yeti lowlights

  • Questionable ride comfort
  • Marmite exterior styling
  • Loud engine at high speeds
  • Entry-level models rather basic

Key specifications

Body style: Compact SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price when new: From £17,210 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2009
Last updated: Winter 2013/14
Replaced: Autumn 2017

Skoda Yeti (2013 -2017) front view | Expert Rating
Skoda Yeti (2013 -2017)
Skoda Yeti (2013 -2017) rear view | Expert Rating
Skoda Yeti (2013 -2017)
Skoda Yeti (2009 -2013) front view | Expert Rating
Skoda Yeti (2009 -2013)
Skoda Yeti (2009 -2013) rear view | Expert Rating
Skoda Yeti (2009 -2013)
Skoda Yeti (2009 -2017) interior view | Expert Rating

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The Skoda Yeti was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2009 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2015 and is no longer valid as the car no longer met the standards required for such a rating.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Skoda Yeti was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its production cycle as it pre-dated the creation of Green NCAP in 2018.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Skoda Yeti has received

2017

  • Auto Trader Awards – Best Value New Car

2015

  • Auto Express Awards – Used Car of the Year + Best Used Crossover

2014

  • BusinessCar Awards – Best Crossover

2013

  • Total 4×4 Awards Best Small SUV + Best Value 4×4

2012

  • Honest John Awards – Best Crossover + Most Rated Car
  • Total 4×4 Awards 4×4 of the Year + Best Value 4×4
  • Towcar of the Year AwardsBest All-Wheel Drive under 1,800kg

2011

  • Honest John Awards – Car of the Year + Best Crossover
  • The Green Organisation AwardsInternational Green Apple Environment Award
  • Total 4×4 Awards 4×4 of the Year + Best Crossover

2010

  • Auto Express Awards – Car of the Year
  • Total 4×4 Awards Best Small SUV + Best Value 4×4

2009

  • Top Gear Awards – Best Family Car

Similar cars

If you're looking at the Skoda Yeti, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross | Nissan QashqaiPeugeot 3008 | Renault Kadjar | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | SsangYong Korando | Subaru XV | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland X | Volkswagen Tiguan

Suzuki Vitara

Suzuki Vitara

Vauxhall Mokka-e

Vauxhall Mokka-e

Vauxhall Crossland

Vauxhall Crossland

SEAT Arona

SEAT Arona

Mazda MX-30

Mazda MX-30

Kia Niro

Kia Niro

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

