Skoda Yeti (2009 – 2017)

The Skoda Yeti is a compact five-door SUV/crossover that first arrived on UK roads in late 2009, and was Skoda’s first attempt at competing in the SUV market. The Yeti was replaced in late 2017 by the Skoda Karoq SUV, which has more in common with the larger Kodiaq SUV than the outgoing Yeti range.

The Yeti range consisted of a wide range of petrol and diesel engine options, with both manual and automatic gearboxes. They all gained the favour of motoring journalists from the outset, highlighted for being both frugal and energetic.

Many reviewers also comment that the Yeti is a perfect example of Skoda’s interior ingenuity, fitting the compact SUV with an interior that is not only spacious, but uses that space efficiently.

“The Skoda Yeti is also one of the first Skodas that really demonstrated the extra thought going into how people use the space”, Heycar explained. “You can move the rear seats forwards and backwards independently and even remove the central seat and push the outer two closer together.” That said, Top Gear noted in its review that these removable seats are hard to remove.

Another topic that divided reviewer opinion was the Yeti’s styling. While Parkers called the crossover’s looks “distinctive”, Top Gear commented that the Yeti’s 2013 facelift, which consisted of cosmetic changes and tech upgrades, actually made the Yeti less aesthetically pleasing. During its eight-year lifespan, the Yeti also faced criticism for the short list of entry-level equipment, and the rather steep pricing of the top-spec all-wheel drive models.

While Autocar had anticipated the Yeti’s pleasant driving manners, describing the crossover as “impressively refined” on the road, it explained that it was surprised by the Yeti’s agility and off-road capability. “The positivity of the steering and lack of body roll is impressive considering the raised ride height. But the most impressive aspect is the way it can slide off the blacktop straight into serious off-roading.”

No longer on sale, the Skoda Yeti holds an Expert Rating of 72%, based on 32 UK online reviews.

Key specifications

Body style: Compact SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price when new: From £17,210 on-road Launched: Autumn 2009

Last updated: Winter 2013/14

Replaced: Autumn 2017

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The Skoda Yeti was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2009 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2015 and is no longer valid as the car no longer met the standards required for such a rating.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Skoda Yeti was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its production cycle as it pre-dated the creation of Green NCAP in 2018.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Skoda Yeti has received

2017 Auto Trader Awards – Best Value New Car 2015 Auto Express Awards – Used Car of the Year + Best Used Crossover 2014 BusinessCar Awards – Best Crossover

2013 Total 4×4 Awards – Best Small SUV + Best Value 4×4 2012 Honest John Awards – Best Crossover + Most Rated Car

Total 4×4 Awards – 4×4 of the Year + Best Value 4×4

Towcar of the Year Awards – Best All-Wheel Drive under 1,800kg 2011 Honest John Awards – Car of the Year + Best Crossover

+ Best Crossover The Green Organisation Awards – International Green Apple Environment Award

Total 4×4 Awards – 4×4 of the Year + Best Crossover

2010 Auto Express Awards – Car of the Year

Total 4×4 Awards – Best Small SUV + Best Value 4×4 2009 Top Gear Awards – Best Family Car

