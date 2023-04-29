Summary

The Smart #1 is an all-electric five-door crossover and Smart’s first all-new model in eight years, which mark’s the brand’s pivot away from pint-sized city cars towards larger family car models.

Designed by joint Smart owners Geely and Mercedes-Benz, the #1 is similar in size to the Kia Niro EV and Volkswagen ID.3. This represents a significant shift away from Smart’s traditional focus on tiny city cars that prioritise urban mobility over everything else.

As a result of Smart’s change of direction, the #1 name reflects its place as the first new model in the newly reorganised company. A second new model will follow a few months later, which will be called #3. No, we don’t get it either.

Oh, and #1 is meant to be pronounced as ‘Hashtag One’. Yes, seriously.

Beyond the standard models, the range is topped by a sporty ‘Brabus’ model, that provides a considerable performance boost.

“The city car maker is back with a bang”, the What Car? team explains, “delivering an impressive electric SUV with a nice interior, good rear seat space and, in the Brabus version, outrageously quick acceleration.”

“It marks a turning point for the brand and there’s lots to like about it, but a poor infotainment system could be what undoes the #1”, says Driving Electric. Many reviewers agree, explaining that while the infotainment screen is very responsive, it can be quite distracting, and the lack of physical control buttons makes the system harder to use.

This collection of reviews was published before the car’s pricing was announced. Set to arrive in the UK in summer 2023, the #1 undercuts the price of its rivals as standard, and this has not yet been reflected in its review scores.

As of April 2023, the Smart #1 holds an Expert Rating of 61%, based on 14 reviews published by the British motoring media. This is a brand-new model, so we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in the coming months, which could raise or lower the car’s score by a significant margin.

#1 highlights Plenty of on-board tech as standard

Practical and refined interior

Strong performance, particularly top-spec Brabus

Attractive exterior styling

Cheaper than its key rivals #1 lowlights Infotainment is touchscreen only

Small boot

Standard models are not that exciting to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Medium hatchback

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £35,950 on-road Launched: Summer 2023

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Smart #1 has to be the best example in recent history of a thoroughly decent, well-engineered, refined, and comfortable car being undone by its software experience. There’s lots of high-quality hardware here, and while the on-the-road behaviour isn’t all that inspiring, the #1 does nail the brief of being accomplished around town, and clever with its packaging, offering surprising practicality.” (John McIlroy)

Read review Model reviewed: Brabus

Score: 6 / 10

“The Brabus #1 has huge straight-line pace and a nicely finished cabin, but the fact that this supermini-sized crossover will cost you north of £40,000 is still hard to overlook. There’s not really any more driving pleasure to be had here than with the regular versions, and the extra motor also cuts the official range to under 250 miles. This might just be a case of more being less.” (John McIlroy)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Brabus

Score: 6 / 10

“The Smart #1 Brabus is fun, but I came away from my first experience wondering how much better it would be on stickier rubber and stiffer springs.” (Mike Duff)

Read review Model reviewed: Premium

Score: 7 / 10

“The fact that UK deliveries aren’t due to start until the second half of next year means there’s still time for Smart to apply more polish to the #1. Frankly, it needs it. There’s a good car here, but one that’s in danger of being let down by the details.” (Mike Duff)

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It might not be a Smart as you know it, but it’s their most convincing car yet.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The Smart #1 will be a desirable electric SUV for many; it’s not without merit, but it’s let down by poor infotainment software.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Smart’s first electric SUV marks a turning point for the brand and there’s lots to like about it, but a poor infotainment system could be what undoes the #1.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The size and price of the #1 will come as a bit of a shock to anyone who is used to Smart’s city cars. But it seems to have all of the ingredients to be a real contender.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“Stick to an exceptionally well-equipped Pro+ or even more luxurious and longer range Premium for the best the #1 can be. Brabus versions are just too powerful for their own good, have the worst range and cost the most.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Gripes aside, #1 is swift, roomy and design-led enough to cause a family-friendly buzz. But that hashtag can do 1.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The cutesy looks of the Smart #1 won’t appeal to everyone, and British owners will wince when telling people they own a “Hashtag One”; it’s a properly stupid name. But those things aside we were really impressed with the performance, handling and ride quality, equipment levels and charging speeds.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Despite the grim software, there’s a rather good family car trying to get out.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“It’s a fairly confusing first attempt from the newly-formed Smart joint-venture. The #1 is a decent family crossover with good rear space thanks to its blobby shape, and there’s decent enough range thanks to the Geely underpinnings.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“An impressive electric SUV with a nice interior, good rear seat space and, in the Brabus version, outrageously quick acceleration. The boot is small, though.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2022

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 96%

Child protection: 89%

Vulnerable road users: 71%

Safety assist: 88%

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of April 2023, the Smart #1 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of April 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Smart #1 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the #1, we’ll publish the score here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Smart #1 has received

2023 What Car Awards – Safety Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Smart #1, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën ë-C4 | Cupra Born | Kia Niro EV | Kia Soul EV | Mazda MX-30 | MG 4 | Nissan Leaf | Peugeot e-308 | Renault Mégane E-Tech | Vauxhall Astra Electric | Volkswagen ID.3

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Smart #1 at The Car Expert

Buy a new or used Smart #1

If you’re looking to buy a Smart #1, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Car subscriptions

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)