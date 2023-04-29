fbpx

Expert Rating

Smart #1

61%

Expert Rating

Smart #1

(2023 - present)

    Smart #1 | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Smart #1 is an all-electric five-door crossover and Smart’s first all-new model in eight years, which mark’s the brand’s pivot away from pint-sized city cars towards larger family car models.

    Designed by joint Smart owners Geely and Mercedes-Benz, the #1 is similar in size to the Kia Niro EV and Volkswagen ID.3. This represents a significant shift away from Smart’s traditional focus on tiny city cars that prioritise urban mobility over everything else.

    As a result of Smart’s change of direction, the #1 name reflects its place as the first new model in the newly reorganised company. A second new model will follow a few months later, which will be called #3. No, we don’t get it either.

    Oh, and #1 is meant to be pronounced as ‘Hashtag One’. Yes, seriously.

    Beyond the standard models, the range is topped by a sporty ‘Brabus’ model, that provides a considerable performance boost.

    “The city car maker is back with a bang”, the What Car? team explains, “delivering an impressive electric SUV with a nice interior, good rear seat space and, in the Brabus version, outrageously quick acceleration.”

    “It marks a turning point for the brand and there’s lots to like about it, but a poor infotainment system could be what undoes the #1”, says Driving Electric. Many reviewers agree, explaining that while the infotainment screen is very responsive, it can be quite distracting, and the lack of physical control buttons makes the system harder to use.

    This collection of reviews was published before the car’s pricing was announced. Set to arrive in the UK in summer 2023, the #1 undercuts the price of its rivals as standard, and this has not yet been reflected in its review scores.

    As of April 2023, the Smart #1 holds an Expert Rating of 61%, based on 14 reviews published by the British motoring media. This is a brand-new model, so we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in the coming months, which could raise or lower the car’s score by a significant margin.

    #1 highlights

    • Plenty of on-board tech as standard
    • Practical and refined interior
    • Strong performance, particularly top-spec Brabus
    • Attractive exterior styling
    • Cheaper than its key rivals

    #1 lowlights

    • Infotainment is touchscreen only
    • Small boot
    • Standard models are not that exciting to drive

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium hatchback
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £35,950 on-road

    Launched: Summer 2023
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Smart #1 front view | Expert Rating
    Smart #1 rear view | Expert Rating
    Smart #1 interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Electrifying.com

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sun

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: November 2022
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 96%
    Child protection: 89%
    Vulnerable road users: 71%
    Safety assist: 88%

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of April 2023, the Smart #1 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    No reliability rating

    As of April 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Smart #1 to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the #1, we’ll publish the score here.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Smart #1 has received

    2023

    • What Car Awards – Safety Award

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Smart #1, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Citroën ë-C4 | Cupra Born | Kia Niro EV | Kia Soul EV | Mazda MX-30 | MG 4 | Nissan Leaf | Peugeot e-308 | Renault Mégane E-Tech | Vauxhall Astra Electric | Volkswagen ID.3

    More news, reviews and information about the Smart #1 at The Car Expert

    Smart #1 pricing and specs announced

    Smart #1 pricing and specs announced

    Five-star crash test results for 15 new cars

    Five-star crash test results for 15 new cars

    Sporty Brabus model to top new Smart #1 range

    Sporty Brabus model to top new Smart #1 range

    Smart reveals the all-electric #1 SUV

    Smart reveals the all-electric #1 SUV

    Buy a new or used Smart #1

    If you’re looking to buy a Smart #1, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

    This page last updated:

