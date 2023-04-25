Smart #1 pricing and specs announced

The Smart #1 line-up will go on sale this Summer, including two standard trims, a special launch edition version and a performance-enhanced Brabus model.

Manufactured in China, the electric #1 hatchback is Smart’s first all-new model in eight years, and marks a pivot in the brand’s product strategy – moving away from the production of city cars to sell larger all-electric family car solutions. Smart also announced the larger #3 crossover last week, which offers a more spacious interior.

Four different #1 trims will be available at launch, starting with the entry-level ‘Pro+’. LED lights in the front and back come as standard, as does a panoramic sunroof, heated seats and an electric tailgate. On the tech front, the ‘Pro+’ grade includes a 360-degree parking camera and a 13-inch infotainment screen front and centre on the dashboard, which can be controlled using a voice assistant feature.

The middling ‘Premium’ trim builds on the ‘Pro+’ by upgrading the car’s LED headlights and speaker system, and by adding head-up display tech that projects driving information onto the windscreen. This trim also comes with a parking assistance tech pack, and a battery range boost. While the ‘Pro+’ can reportedly muster up to 260 miles on a single charge, the ‘Premium’ ups this to 273 miles.

Key trim level features

Lead-in ‘Pro+’ (£35,950) LED lights

Panoramic sunroof

Heated seats

360-degree surround camera

Electronically-operated tailgate

Adaptive Cruise Control

13-inch infotainment screen with voice assistant Mid-range ‘Premium’ (£38,950) All features of the ‘Pro+’ that are not replaced

Matrix LED headlights

Beats sound system

Head-up display

Semi-autonomous parking assistance

Range-boosting heat pump

Higher capacity charging cable

Limited-run ‘Launch Edition’ (£39,450) All features of the ‘Premium’

Unique design touches Top-spec ‘Brabus’ (£43,450) Sportier Brabus styling

19-inch alloy wheels

Alcantara leather steering wheel

Suede seats and headrests

The ‘Launch Edition’ is essentially identical to the ‘Premium’ grade, apart from several unique design touches inside and out that Smart says highlights the model’s exclusivity. Only 100 of these will be sold in the UK.

Finally, the top-spec ‘Brabus’ edition offers a sportier styling package that includes larger 19-inch alloy wheels, bonnet vents and a two-tone paint finish. Inside, the steering wheel is wrapped in Alcantara leather, while the seats and headrests are trimmed in suede.

The biggest draw of this Brabus model is its dual-motor performance, however. While the standard single-motor #1 can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 6.7 seconds, this range-topper takes a reported 3.9 seconds to get to 62mph – straight-line pace that would rival some supercars.

Prices for the Smart #1 range start at just under £36k for the ‘Pro+’, rising to over £43k for the ‘Brabus’. The hatchback comes with 421 litres of luggage space (‘Premium’ and ‘Brabus’ reduced to 411 litres), and all models can tow up to 1600kg of trailer weight.

Smart has not yet announced exactly when the new range will become available to order, only that its #1 hatchback will arrive in the Summer. All models will come with a three-year/unlimited mileage warranty.