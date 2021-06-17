Summary

The Smart EQ Forfour is effectively a four-door, four-seat version of the Smart EQ Fortwo. The current model was first launched as a petrol car in 2014, with an electric model (initially known as the Forfour Electric Drive) joining the range in 2017.

This is the second generation of the Smart Forfour. The first one appeared in 2004 as a joint venture with Mitsubishi, and was a short-lived dismal failure. This second attempt is a joint venture with Renault, as part of a collaborative programme between Smart’s owner Daimler and Groupe Renault, and shares much of its DNA with the (now discontinued) Renault Twingo.

As part of Smart’s switch to being an electric-only car company in 2019, the Smart Forfour Electric Drive was rebranded the Smart EQ Forfour as seen here.

On the face of it, the EQ Forfour is tempting for those wanting to embrace electric motoring. Prices start from under £20,000 even before you factor in a Government plug-in grant, which is relatively cheap for an electric car.

That is fine, reviewers point out, so long as you want to go very far – even with a facelift carried out in 2020 the car’s range between charges is quoted at 95 miles. But according to Autocar a range that drops to about 50 miles with less than very careful driving “could be hard to tolerate even for drivers who never stray beyond the city limits.”

The car offers very little in the way of fast-charging either – using a public charger you can get to 80% battery capacity in around 40 minutes but the likely buyers will be those who travel not too far to and from work each day and can plug the car in overnight. A full recharge takes around six hours on a wallbox at home – rivals offer much better options.

The Forfour is fun to drive around town, with brisk acceleration and smooth progress. It “feels very nippy when pulling away from traffic lights and junctions,” says Carbuyer. Fit and finish of the interior, and its space for occupants also earns some praise from the reviewers. But not for their luggage – the boot is very small.

The Smart EQ Forfour currently holds an Expert Rating of 53% from only eight UK reviews. That’s a country mile behind the best small electric cars on the market, and one of the lowest scores for any small car we’ve analysed. The fact that there are so few reviews published for a car that’s been on sale for four years now suggests that Daimler doesn’t want journalists driving it…

EQ Forfour highlights Affordable in EV terms

Smooth and refined around town

Swift getaway for nimble urban driving

Reasonable interior space EQ Forfour lowlights Very poor battery range

Little in fast-charge options

Tiny boot

Surpassed by newer rivals

Key specifications

Body style: Small hatchback

Powertrain: Electric motor, battery-powered

Price: From £19,795 on-road Launched: Summer 2017

Last updated: Spring 2020

Update due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Smart EQ ForFour is competitive with city cars from the Volkswagen Group. It also feels more charming yet substantial inside, and is more manoeuvrable. It’s hampered by a range, but based purely as an urban runaround, its low running costs mean it’s worth a look.

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Forfour Electric Drive

Score: 5 / 10

“The electric car’s cause has been advanced a long way over the past few years by some innovative, desirable and genuinely usable cars, such as the BMW i3 and latest Renault Zoe. But regrettably, the Smart Forfour Electric Drive isn’t a car to rank alongside those trailblazers.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Forfour Electric Drive

Score: 7 / 10

“When the Smart Electric Drive was first launched it moved the electric game forwards considerably. The biggest problem with this new car is that the competition has caught up, and in some cases overtaken.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.6 / 10

“The Smart EQ ForFour is a stylish, fun electric car for the city but its range is relatively limited”

Read review Carwow + Score: 6 / 10

“The Smart EQ forfour has punchy electric power in town and is a great car for tight urban streets. Its alternatives are cheaper and more practical, however.”

Read review Honest John + “Smart’s EQ control app will provide key information on your smartphone, allowing you to control charging remotely and adjust climate control settings.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 2 / 10

“The ride and handling aren’t very good, the boot is tiny, there’s not a vast amount of space inside, but worst of all, the range is very poor. Unless you literally need an electric car solely for town, the range issue is the biggest reason that we’d suggest going for the Renault Zoe instead.”

Read review Which? + Score: 3.8 / 10

“While the Smart EQ Forfour does appeal in some ways – it’s compact, manoeuvrable and peppy in town – in reality it’s a challenge to live with. The boot is tiny, rear seat space is very poor and the 62-mile range limits it to very short journeys only. As a result, it’s a Which? Don’t Buy.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

The petrol Smart Forfour was tested by Euro NCAP back in 2014 and awarded a four-star rating, which was then extended to include the electric model in 2018. However, this rating expired in January and is no longer valid, as the EQ Forfour no longer meets the criteria for a four-star car in 2021.

The car comes with an Active Brake Assist system which warns of a possible collision and initiates some autonomous braking assistance.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Smart EQ Forfour has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP. Inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic, before resuming later in the year with an enhanced testing process.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the EQ Forfour is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Smart EQ Forfour, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW i3 | Fiat 500 Electric | Honda e | Peugeot e-208 | Renault Zoe | SEAT Mii Electric | Smart EQ Fortwo | Vauxhall Corsa-e | Volkswagen e-Up

Buy or lease a Smart EQ Forfour

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a new or used EQ Forfour, The Car Expert’s partners have thousands of cars to choose from

Buy a Smart Forfour from your sofa with Cazoo Buy online. We’ll deliver it. Find out more

Smart EQ Forfour deals from Carparison Leasing Personal contract hire offers on a new EQ Forfour. Find out more

Smart EQ Forfour deals from Rivervale Leasing Personal contract hire offers on a new EQ Forfour. Find out more