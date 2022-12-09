Smart Fortwo (2014 to 2018)

Summary

The Smart Fortwo was a small three-door city car that was available in hatchback and cabriolet body styles. This model is the third and final generation of the petrol-powered Fortwo, which was discontinued after the Smart brand became electric-only in 2018.

This page covers both the Fortwo coupé (actually a hatchback) and cabriolet, powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine. We have a separate page for the EQ Fortwo, which is the electric equivalent and now the only version of the Fortwo still on sale.

The Fortwo received mixed reviews from the UK motoring media during its time on sale, with scores ranging from poor to great. It received praise for its suitability for urban driving, being agile and easy to park, but reviewers generally agreed that it wasn’t all that comfortable to drive, and that it struggled on longer journeys outside the city limits.

Which? commented that the Fortwo did provide quite a fun driving experience around town, but that it was also “uncomfortable, loud, unstable at motorway speeds, and sparsely equipped for the price.”

Auto Trader‘s Jon Quirk agreed that the Smart Fortwo was quite expensive when compared to more practical city car rivals like the Volkswagen Up, while James Dennison of Parkers asserted that the larger Smart Forfour was the better value-for-money package.

No longer on sale, the petrol-powered Smart Fortwo holds an Expert Rating of 46%, based on 39 reviews published by British motoring outlets.

Fortwo highlights Fuel efficient engines

Nimble handling suited to urban driving

Easy to drive and park

Cute exterior styling Fortwo lowlights Underpowered entry-level engine

Rivals were more affordable to buy

Out of its depth on the motorway

Firm ride comfort

Key specifications

Body style: Small three-door hatch and cabriolet

Engines: petrol

Price when new: From £9,875 on-road Launched: Autumn 2014

Last updated: Spring 2017

Discontinued: Spring 2018

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 4 stars

Date tested: December 2014

Date expired: January 2021

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 82%

Child protection: 80%

Vulnerable road users: 56%

Safety assist: 56%

No safety rating

The Smart Fortwo was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2014 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2021 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating. This is normal practice, as Euro NCAP reviews its ratings on most cars annually with most ratings expiring after about six or seven years.

However, if you are comparing a used Smart Fortwo to vehicles of similar age, whose ratings will have probably also expired, its safety rating score is still useful.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

No longer on sale, the Smart Fortwo has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy Total claims: 10

Average repair cost: £1102.7

Last updated: December 2022 Reliability score « » All data based on MotorEasy average workshop costs for extended car warranty claims

The Smart Fortwo has a lower-than-average reliability score, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy. This score covers both this third-generation model, as well as the previous petrol-powered Fortwo versions, however it is currently based on a small number of vehicles.

The average repair cost is very high for such a small and inexpensive car, at more than £1,100. That’s obviously a lot more than the cost of a used car warrranty, which is worth bearing in mind.

The most common problems with the Fortwo relate to its engine, with an average repair bill of around £750. Be aware of gearbox problems – they can really set you back. Although rare, a gearbox fault could lead to a repair bill of more than £3,000.

If you’re looking at a used Smart Fortwo, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.

2015 Red Dot Design Award

