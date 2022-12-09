fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Smart Fortwo (2014 to 2018)

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

46%

Expert Rating

Smart Fortwo (2014 to 2018)

Not a current model

    More Expert Ratings
    Smart ForTwo | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Smart Fortwo was a small three-door city car that was available in hatchback and cabriolet body styles. This model is the third and final generation of the petrol-powered Fortwo, which was discontinued after the Smart brand became electric-only in 2018.

    This page covers both the Fortwo coupé (actually a hatchback) and cabriolet, powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine. We have a separate page for the EQ Fortwo, which is the electric equivalent and now the only version of the Fortwo still on sale.

    The Fortwo received mixed reviews from the UK motoring media during its time on sale, with scores ranging from poor to great. It received praise for its suitability for urban driving, being agile and easy to park, but reviewers generally agreed that it wasn’t all that comfortable to drive, and that it struggled on longer journeys outside the city limits.

    Which? commented that the Fortwo did provide quite a fun driving experience around town, but that it was also “uncomfortable, loud, unstable at motorway speeds, and sparsely equipped for the price.”

    Auto Trader‘s Jon Quirk agreed that the Smart Fortwo was quite expensive when compared to more practical city car rivals like the Volkswagen Up, while James Dennison of Parkers asserted that the larger Smart Forfour was the better value-for-money package.

    No longer on sale, the petrol-powered Smart Fortwo holds an Expert Rating of 46%, based on 39 reviews published by British motoring outlets.

    Fortwo highlights

    • Fuel efficient engines
    • Nimble handling suited to urban driving
    • Easy to drive and park
    • Cute exterior styling

    Fortwo lowlights

    • Underpowered entry-level engine
    • Rivals were more affordable to buy
    • Out of its depth on the motorway
    • Firm ride comfort

    Key specifications

    Body style: Small three-door hatch and cabriolet
    Engines:     petrol
    Price when new:     From £9,875 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2014
    Last updated: Spring 2017
    Discontinued: Spring 2018

    Smart ForTwo (2014 - 2018) front view | Expert Rating
    Smart ForTwo (2014 - 2018) rear view | Expert Rating
    Smart ForTwo (2014 - 2018) interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Business Car

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Evo

    +

    Green Car Guide

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Motoring Research

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Which?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 4 stars
    Date tested: December 2014
    Date expired: January 2021
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 82%
    Child protection: 80%
    Vulnerable road users: 56%
    Safety assist: 56%

    No safety rating

    The Smart Fortwo was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2014 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2021 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating. This is normal practice, as Euro NCAP reviews its ratings on most cars annually with most ratings expiring after about six or seven years.

    However, if you are comparing a used Smart Fortwo to vehicles of similar age, whose ratings will have probably also expired, its safety rating score is still useful.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    No longer on sale, the Smart Fortwo has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    Total claims: 10
    Average repair cost: £1102.7
    Last updated: December 2022

    Reliability score

    All data based on MotorEasy average workshop costs for extended car warranty claims

    The Smart Fortwo has a lower-than-average reliability score, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy. This score covers both this third-generation model, as well as the previous petrol-powered Fortwo versions, however it is currently based on a small number of vehicles.

    The average repair cost is very high for such a small and inexpensive car, at more than £1,100. That’s obviously a lot more than the cost of a used car warrranty, which is worth bearing in mind.

    The most common problems with the Fortwo relate to its engine, with an average repair bill of around £750. Be aware of gearbox problems – they can really set you back. Although rare, a gearbox fault could lead to a repair bill of more than £3,000.

    If you’re looking at a used Smart Fortwo, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Smart Fortwo has received.

    2015

    • Red Dot Design Award

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Smart Fortwo, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Citroën C1 | Fiat 500 | Fiat Panda | Hyundai i10 | Kia Picanto | Peugeot 108 | SEAT Mii | Skoda Citigo | Toyota Aygo

    More news, reviews and information about the Smart Fortwo at The Car Expert

    The 10 worst new cars on sale in 2022

    The 10 worst new cars on sale in 2022

    The best new electric cars for every budget 2022

    The best new electric cars for every budget 2022

    Government ends electric car subsidy

    Government ends electric car subsidy

    The 10 worst new cars on sale in 2021

    The 10 worst new cars on sale in 2021

    Smart goes EV-only in range overhaul

    Smart goes EV-only in range overhaul

    Smart EQ Fortwo

    Smart EQ Fortwo

    Smart EQ ForTwo test drive

    Smart EQ ForTwo test drive

    Misleading electric vehicle range claims exposed

    Misleading electric vehicle range claims exposed

    smart electric drive models added to line-up

    smart electric drive models added to line-up

    Smart debuts improved electric trio in Paris

    Smart debuts improved electric trio in Paris

    The top five electric vehicles in the United Kingdom

    The top five electric vehicles in the United Kingdom

    Buy a Smart Fortwo

    If you’re looking to buy a new or used Smart Fortwo, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

    Carwow logo 600x300

    Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Buy a car online from your sofa. We’ll deliver it. Find out more

    Motors 600x300

    Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

    heycar 600x300

    We’re putting the feel good back into car buying. Find out more

    The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

    Subscribe to a Smart Fortwo

    If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 2022

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300