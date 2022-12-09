Smart Fortwo (2014 to 2018)

Summary
The Smart Fortwo was a small three-door city car that was available in hatchback and cabriolet body styles. This model is the third and final generation of the petrol-powered Fortwo, which was discontinued after the Smart brand became electric-only in 2018.
This page covers both the Fortwo coupé (actually a hatchback) and cabriolet, powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine. We have a separate page for the EQ Fortwo, which is the electric equivalent and now the only version of the Fortwo still on sale.
The Fortwo received mixed reviews from the UK motoring media during its time on sale, with scores ranging from poor to great. It received praise for its suitability for urban driving, being agile and easy to park, but reviewers generally agreed that it wasn’t all that comfortable to drive, and that it struggled on longer journeys outside the city limits.
Which? commented that the Fortwo did provide quite a fun driving experience around town, but that it was also “uncomfortable, loud, unstable at motorway speeds, and sparsely equipped for the price.”
Auto Trader‘s Jon Quirk agreed that the Smart Fortwo was quite expensive when compared to more practical city car rivals like the Volkswagen Up, while James Dennison of Parkers asserted that the larger Smart Forfour was the better value-for-money package.
No longer on sale, the petrol-powered Smart Fortwo holds an Expert Rating of 46%, based on 39 reviews published by British motoring outlets.
Fortwo highlights
- Fuel efficient engines
- Nimble handling suited to urban driving
- Easy to drive and park
- Cute exterior styling
Fortwo lowlights
- Underpowered entry-level engine
- Rivals were more affordable to buy
- Out of its depth on the motorway
- Firm ride comfort
Key specifications
Body style: Small three-door hatch and cabriolet
Engines: petrol
Price when new: From £9,875 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2014
Last updated: Spring 2017
Discontinued: Spring 2018
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: (2017)
Score: 6 / 10
“The Smart ForTwo Mk3 is part of a tie-up with Renault, but delivers the same premium quality of its predecessors.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Brabus
Score: 6 / 10
“Adding a little more power to one of the smallest cars on sale today could have proved disastrous, but it seems like Smart has got it right.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Cabrio
Score: 6 / 10
“The latest Smart ForTwo Cabrio brings roof-down fun to Smart’s unique city car.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“This turbocharged ForTwo is the one to go for if you ever venture out of town. It retains the standard car’s manoeuvrability and incredible turning circle, but adds that extra bit of oomph, which you’ll find invaluable on the motorway.”
Read review
Model reviewed: (2014)
Score: 6 / 10
“Covering long distances is more bearable than before but still a chore due the rather rowdy engine at higher speeds plus excessive amounts of wind noise.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The Smart Fortwo is quite expensive for what it is, especially when compared with other city cars, but its tiny proportions do mean that it can do a few things that very few rivals can.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Convertible (2016)
Score: 6.2 / 10
“The Smart ForTwo Cabrio is quite expensive for what it is, but it does give genuine wind-in-the-hair fun, and nothing at else at this price can do that as effectively.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: (2015-19)
Score: 6 / 10
“Only the harshest of critics would refuse to concede that the Smart Fortwo has been made broadly better.”
Read review
Score: 6 / 10
“Preferable though it may be to all the versions that have gone before it, the Fortwo remains a car to covet for its defining feature rather than a maturing product waiting to be rewarded for superior all-round quality.”
Read review
Business Car
Model reviewed:
Score: 5 / 10
“The Smart Fortwo is unique, but it can’t be recommended beyond its image.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: 1.0 (2015)
Score: 6 / 10
“As good as it is, with Smart positioning itself as a pre-eminent brand in this sort of thing, the Smart ForFour is a product for city car badge snobs. Does such a person exist?”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: (2014-19)
Score: 5.8 / 10
“This Smart ForTwo looks very different to the original, but it’s still a very compact city car that’s affordable to run and easy to park.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Cabrio
Score: 5 / 10
“The Smart ForTwo Cabrio is one of the best city runabouts and the addition of a folding roof makes it pretty unique. It’s not very spacious, though, or particularly good to drive.”
Read review
Model reviewed: ForTwo coupé
Score: 6 / 10
“If you live in a city then before you look at any other car you should consider the new Smart ForTwo.”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: Brabus
Score: 7 / 10
“The Smart Fortwo Brabus is cheeky and surprisingly agile.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Brabus
Score: 7 / 10
“Far more capable and fun than we could have expected, but it’s hard to ignore that price tag.”
Read review
Model reviewed: (2015)
Score: 6 / 10
“New Smart Fortwo is a huge step over its predecessor, but still entertains through its character rather than its handling and performance.”
Read review
Score: 6 / 10
“New Fortwo is a huge step over its predecessor, but still entertains through its character rather than its handling and performance.”
Read review
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“We applaud Smart on finally fitting a manual gearbox and on making the ForTwo wider without increasing overall length.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.0-litre 71hp petrol manual Edition 1
Score: 7 / 10
“In combination with the incredible turning circle, an airy, fun, and well-finished interior, great visibility and in context a surprisingly big and very usable boot, it is perfectly suited to urban use. However, the 71hp engine struggles with big hills and requires overtaking to be planned in military detail.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Smart Fortwo is one of the most unusual cars ever to reach production, and even the story of its birth is hardly straightforward.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“”If you have a very specific and narrow idea of what you want from a car – good in the city, unbelievably tiny and with a convertible roof – then the Fortwo Cabriolet will tick all of your boxes.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: (2016-19)
Score: 6 / 10
“The Smart ForTwo is great around town. Folding fabric roof can be operated at any speed. Easy to drive.”
Read review
Score: 8 / 10
“There’s plenty to like about the Smart Fortwo. It’s characterful, cheap to run and perfect for urban environments – but it is also quite expensive. The cheapest model costs almost £11,000, which would get you a very well-equipped Volkswagen Up.”
Read review
Motoring Research
Model reviewed: 1.0 71
“Smart at last; the most distinctive of all city cars has been transformed.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“Compact two-seater city Smart Fortwo is quirky, but niche.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Cabriolet (2016-19)
Score: 7 / 10
“The UK’s smallest convertible gets more appealing.”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Score: 6 / 10
“One doesn’t like to state the obvious, but at this kind of money you could buy a real car. Indeed you could acquire a very handsomely appointed Volkswagen Polo, with proper seats and a proper boot, and even with better economy and emissions figures.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Passion (2015)
Score: 8 / 10
“The great Smart ForTwo city car grows up.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“If you want a city-friendly convertible and can live with two seats, there’s nothing quite like the Smart ForTwo Cabrio. However, the Fiat 500C is roughly the same price, and while it isn’t quite as manoeuvrable, it does have four seats, as well as similarly fashionable styling.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“This is the best Smart yet, and a hoot to drive around town, but it is impossible to ignore that more competent rivals are available for significantly less money.”
Read review
Top Gear
Score: 6 / 10
“No, we’re not sure what happened to the front end styling either. Be thankful the rest of it is better.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Brabus
“The fastest version of Mercedes’ smallest car – the Smart ForTwo Brabus. It’s a mixed bag.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Coupe 1.0 Passion 2dr
Score: 6 / 10
“The new Smart ForTwo is very, very much better at impersonating a car than its predecessors ever managed.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed:
Score: 4 / 10
“The Smart ForTwo is easy to thread through tight city streets with light steering that’s very quick and has been designed to allow for incredibly tight turning circles. Unfortunately, the ride simply isn’t smooth enough.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Cabrio 71 Twinamic
“For town living and open-air thrills, the Smart ForTwo Cabrio certainly an entertaining and compelling car.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
“Despite a total redesign, a new chassis platform and a much wider cabin, the third-generation of Smart Fortwo is exactly the same length as its compact predecessor. That should make it one of the easiest cars to manoeuvre this side of rivals such as the Toyota iQ.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: Cabriolet (2016-19)
“Within city limits, the Smart ForTwo Cabriolet will feel fun and will make manoeuvring a doddle. However (deep breath); it’s uncomfortable, loud, feels unstable at motorway speeds, is sparsely equipped for the price and drinks a lot of fuel.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Coupe range
“It might be agile and easy to manoeuvre, but this Smart ForTwo is a bit of a letdown thanks to poor handling and stability, and falls a long way short of its own mpg claims.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 4 stars
Date tested: December 2014
Date expired: January 2021
Read the full Euro NCAP review
Adult protection: 82%
Child protection: 80%
Vulnerable road users: 56%
Safety assist: 56%
No safety rating
The Smart Fortwo was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2014 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2021 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating. This is normal practice, as Euro NCAP reviews its ratings on most cars annually with most ratings expiring after about six or seven years.
However, if you are comparing a used Smart Fortwo to vehicles of similar age, whose ratings will have probably also expired, its safety rating score is still useful.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
No longer on sale, the Smart Fortwo has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
Total claims: 10
Average repair cost: £1102.7
Last updated: December 2022
Reliability score
All data based on MotorEasy average workshop costs for extended car warranty claims
The Smart Fortwo has a lower-than-average reliability score, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy. This score covers both this third-generation model, as well as the previous petrol-powered Fortwo versions, however it is currently based on a small number of vehicles.
The average repair cost is very high for such a small and inexpensive car, at more than £1,100. That’s obviously a lot more than the cost of a used car warrranty, which is worth bearing in mind.
The most common problems with the Fortwo relate to its engine, with an average repair bill of around £750. Be aware of gearbox problems – they can really set you back. Although rare, a gearbox fault could lead to a repair bill of more than £3,000.
If you’re looking at a used Smart Fortwo, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Smart Fortwo has received.
2015
- Red Dot Design Award
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Smart Fortwo, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
Citroën C1 | Fiat 500 | Fiat Panda | Hyundai i10 | Kia Picanto | Peugeot 108 | SEAT Mii | Skoda Citigo | Toyota Aygo
