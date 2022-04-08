fbpx

Smart reveals the all-electric #1 SUV

Smart has unveiled the #1, its first all-new model in eight years, which is expected to arrive on UK roads in 2023

Andrew Charman

Smart has unveiled its first all-new model in eight years, continuing the brand’s reinvention as a manufacturer of electric vehicles (EVs).

The new compact SUV, which revels in the odd and clearly social-media inspired name of the Smart #1, ushers in the biggest change in direction at Smart since the brand launched as a collaboration between Mercedes-Benz and watchmaker Swatch in 1994 with the lifestyle-pitched two-seater the ForTwo.

The #1 is an all-new model with no lineage to either the most recent ForTwo or its larger sister model the ForFour. Instead, the newcomer is built on an electric chassis produced by Geely – the Chinese giant, which also owns major stakes in Volvo and Lotus. Geely acquired half of the Smart brand in 2019 and the #1 will be built in a new plant in China.

Mercedes-Benz remains responsible for the car’s body design and has produced a completely new styling treatment, again unrelated to previous models and set to form the basis of a raft of future Smart EVs. Visually the #1 is virtually identical to the concept version first shown at the 2021 Munich Motor Show.

The #1 measures up at just under 4.3 metres long, with a 2.8-metre wheelbase – its creators say that the compact exterior dimensions do not reflect the interior space, described as “impressive” with “an enhanced 360-degree view.”

The interior design is minimalist, centred on an all-new infotainment system with a 13-inch screen. According to Smart, most of the car’s functions will be able to be adjusted through this screen.

“Test specs” released for the #1 state that it will have a 200kW powertrain, equivalent to 272hp. This will give the car a top speed of 112mph though the 0-62mph time is yet to be revealed.

The car will have an electric battery range of 260-273 miles between charges. Smart says that it will be able to be recharged from 10% to 80% using a 22kW AC unit in three hours, while DC superfast charging will cut this time to under 30 minutes.

Likely rivals for the Smart #1 will include the Kia e-Niro, Renault Megane E-Tech and the Volkswagen ID.4. The car is expected in UK showrooms in mid 2023 – pricing is yet to be revealed but industry sources suggest a starting price of around £35,000.

Andrew Charman
Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.

