Smart reveals the all-electric #1 SUV

Smart has unveiled its first all-new model in eight years, continuing the brand’s reinvention as a manufacturer of electric vehicles (EVs).

The new compact SUV, which revels in the odd and clearly social-media inspired name of the Smart #1, ushers in the biggest change in direction at Smart since the brand launched as a collaboration between Mercedes-Benz and watchmaker Swatch in 1994 with the lifestyle-pitched two-seater the ForTwo.

The #1 is an all-new model with no lineage to either the most recent ForTwo or its larger sister model the ForFour. Instead, the newcomer is built on an electric chassis produced by Geely – the Chinese giant, which also owns major stakes in Volvo and Lotus. Geely acquired half of the Smart brand in 2019 and the #1 will be built in a new plant in China.

Mercedes-Benz remains responsible for the car’s body design and has produced a completely new styling treatment, again unrelated to previous models and set to form the basis of a raft of future Smart EVs. Visually the #1 is virtually identical to the concept version first shown at the 2021 Munich Motor Show.

The #1 measures up at just under 4.3 metres long, with a 2.8-metre wheelbase – its creators say that the compact exterior dimensions do not reflect the interior space, described as “impressive” with “an enhanced 360-degree view.”

The interior design is minimalist, centred on an all-new infotainment system with a 13-inch screen. According to Smart, most of the car’s functions will be able to be adjusted through this screen.

“Test specs” released for the #1 state that it will have a 200kW powertrain, equivalent to 272hp. This will give the car a top speed of 112mph though the 0-62mph time is yet to be revealed.

The car will have an electric battery range of 260-273 miles between charges. Smart says that it will be able to be recharged from 10% to 80% using a 22kW AC unit in three hours, while DC superfast charging will cut this time to under 30 minutes.

Likely rivals for the Smart #1 will include the Kia e-Niro, Renault Megane E-Tech and the Volkswagen ID.4. The car is expected in UK showrooms in mid 2023 – pricing is yet to be revealed but industry sources suggest a starting price of around £35,000.