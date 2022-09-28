fbpx

Sporty Brabus model to top new Smart #1 range

Smart has revealed more about its upcoming all-electric #1 range, which we now know will be topped by a performance-focused Brabus model

Sean Rees

Smart has revealed more trim and specification details about its upcoming all-electric #1 hatchback range, which we now know will be topped by a performance-focused Brabus model.

As The Car Expert reported back in April this year, the brand-new electric Smart #1 will be powered by a 200kW powertrain, producing 272hp and a promised battery range of up to 273 miles. The manufacturer now adds that the hatchback will be available to pre-order from January 2023, with the first customer deliveries arriving in the UK a few months later.

Smart has also announced that a ‘Launch Edition’ will be the only trim available when the Smart #1 first becomes available to pre-order, with only 100 models up for grabs. From Spring 2023 onwards, the range will consist of the entry-level ‘Pro+’, the mid-range ‘Premium’, and the top-spec ‘Brabus’ model.

The Smart #1 will be available with LED headlights, an infotainment voice assistant, a 360-degree parking camera and an electronically-powered tailgate as standard, as well as “an extensive range” of on-board driver assistance and safety technology features, though the manufacturer hasn’t disclosed what these are just yet.

Customers who opt for the ‘Premium’ trim package gain upgraded Matrix LED headlights, a Beats sounds system, a head-up display and parking assistance tech.

The range-topping ‘Brabus’ trim increases the car’s performance, swaps the standard model’s two-wheel drive configuration for a four-wheel drive system, and adds some interior and exterior flair.

While ‘Launch Edition’, ‘Pro+’ and Premium’ models provide an output of 272hp, the Smart#1 Brabus ups this to 422hp. Smart says that this performance enhancement means that the ‘Brabus’ can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 3.9 seconds – making it almost as fast as the combustion-powered Audi RS 3 – but its maximum battery range is reduced to 248 miles as a consequence.

The 2023 Smart #1 ‘Brabus’

The ‘Brabus’ sports “performance-inspired” bodywork, including a larger spoiler above the rear window and a red roof. Red accents also feature inside on the car’s dashboard, door panels, headrests and seat belts.

Smart says that it is expecting to deliver the first ‘Launch Edition’ models to UK customers in Summer 2023, and promises that it will release UK pricing for its new electric hatchback range before pre-orders begin in January.

Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
