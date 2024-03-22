Sporty Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX model revealed

The large ID. Buzz people carrier is the latest Volkswagen model to get the brand’s high-performance ‘GTX’ treatment, which will be offered in standard- and long-wheelbase body styles.

Described by its manufacturer as “the most powerful series-production Bulli (van for adventures) of all time”, the ID. Buzz GTX is quite an oddity when compared to the rest of the performance model category.

Automotive marques like Audi, Skoda and Tesla (Volkswagen too) have launched large ‘hot SUVs’ in recent years, but a ‘hot people carrier’? When it becomes available to pre-order in the Summer, this Volkswagen will be in a class of its own.

This model is the latest in an increasingly large selection of electric GTX models, following the arrival of the ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX, and the reveal of the ID.7 GTX Tourer. On display at Volkswagen’s annual media conference with a blood red paint job, the powerful people carrier range will include standard and long wheelbases and two battery sizes, and will be available as a 5-, 6- or 7-seater.

Starting with the exterior looks, the people carrier sports several GTX design features, such as the sportier front bumper with ‘arrowhead’ LED daytime-running lights, a honeycomb grille and black exterior accents. The 19-inch alloy wheels are also finished in black, and larger 21-inch alloys will also feature on the options list.

Inside, the ID. Buzz GTX has the same 13-inch central touchscreen as the ID.3 GTX, which runs Volkswagen’s latest infotainment software which includes a ChatGPT-powered AI voice assistant. A head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen is also optional.

Long-wheelbase cars can also be fitted with an electronically-controlled panoramic roof – the largest sunroof ever fitted to a Volkswagen. The model comes with ‘Comfort’ seats trimmed in a sustainable microfleece material with red stitching and the GTX logo, and Volkswagen adds that GTX models are the only variants in the ID. Buzz range to be equipped with a black headliner.

Now on to the powertrains. Four-wheel drive as standard, the people carrier will be offered with either a 79kWh or 86kWh battery pack, both paired with two electric motors. The former adds 136hp to the regular 282hp ID.Buzz output, and this performance increase drops the GTX’s 0-62mph sprint time to 6.6 seconds, as well as boosting the car’s towing capacity of 1,800kg.

Volkswagen is yet to announce the people carrier’s battery range – this and other details like UK pricing and further specifications are sure to arrive in the coming months.