The SsangYong Korando is a mid-sized SUV/crossover that sits between the smaller Tivoli and larger Rexton in the SsangYong SUV family. The current model was launched at the 2019 Geneva motor show and arrived in the UK in summer of the same year.

The Korando has received reasonable reviews from the UK motoring media, ranging from average to very good. Its overall Expert Rating of 69% puts it in the bottom half of the field of 19 mid-sized mainstream SUVs we have analysed to date, but it is certainly right among the midfield rather than well off the pace.

The SsangYong Korando has been widely praised for being a significant improvement over the previous model and other models in the SsangYong range. It’s also the first SsangYong to receive a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP. However, it’s no longer really a budget option and there are plenty of other choices that offer better quality and resale value at a similar price.

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £19,995 on-road Launched: Summer 2019

Last updated: N/A

Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel automatic Pioneer

Score: 7.7 / 10

“Major improvements in refinement, quality and equipment levels mean the SsangYong Korando is no longer just for those who want an SUV but can’t afford one.”

Model reviewed: Ultimate 1.5 petrol

Score: 7 / 10

“As it stands, the petrol is the pick of the new SsangYong Korando range.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The SsangYong Korando isn’t the best car of this type or size, but it is very affordable, and comes loaded with equipment. It’s also very practical, with lots of space inside for people and their things, and it has a stonking warranty.”

Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 6 / 10

“The arrival of the fourth-generation Ssangyong Korando finally confirms that the South Korean manufacturer is fully capable of producing a good-looking car.”

Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 6 / 10

“Well-equipped, striking to look at, half-decent off road and with the best on-road manners of any SsangYong to date, the new Korando is an impressive effort and it’s night-and-day better compared to its direct predecessor. The rebirth is genuinely impressive.”

Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel automatic Ultimate

Score: 8 / 10

“This all-new Korando is completely transformed over the car it replaces. With new levels of refinement and a high-quality cabin, it moves SsangYong into line with more mainstream manufacturers.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.4 / 10

“If you don’t mind a sedate driving experience, the SsangYong Korando is an appealing and practical family car with some impressive features.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

“The SsangYong Korando is an affordable yet practical SUV with bold styling and decent standard equipment, but alternatives are more economical and look posher inside.”

Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel automatic Ultimate

“This top-spec 4×4 automatic diesel isn’t the heartland of the range, but despite the cost it shows how far the brand is coming, though the SsangYong Korando isn’t exactly the budget option any more.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The genuinely ‘all-new’ SsangYong Korando offers good looks, an impressively high-quality interior, latest generation infotainment, six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmissions and a choice of two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive.”

Model reviewed: 1.5 GDI-T

“While it’s not as polished to drive as SUV rivals, it represents good value for money – and the brand’s reputation for reliability (along with a generous seven-year warranty) makes it a very sensible purchase.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.2 / 10

“Reborn SUV is an improvement in all areas except value.”

Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“Rivals should be worried.”

Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel automatic

Score: 8 / 10

“The SsangYong Korando is a very good car in its own right, and represents some of the best value that can be had in this crowded segment. It’s practical, spacious, reasonably good to drive and competent enough off-road to meet the needs of country and equestrian folk.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5 / 10

“Cheap, but doesn’t always feel it. The SsangYong Korando is coming of age.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Ssangyong Korando gets closer to its rivals than ever before in terms of its driving experience and it is also very practical and comes with lots of safety features. But it’s still outclassed by the best when it comes to comfort, pace and running costs, plus it’s not actually that cheap.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.1 / 10

“The latest SsangYong Korando remains the budget option in the world of family SUVs, but is a vast improvement over the version it replaces.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: September 2019 88% ADULT OCCUPANT 85% CHILD OCCUPANT 68% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 74% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Skoda Korando has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitable the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

Security rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Skoda Korando has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the Korando is tested, we will update this page.

