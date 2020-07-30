The SsangYong Korando is a mid-sized SUV/crossover that sits between the smaller Tivoli and larger Rexton in the SsangYong SUV family. The current model was launched at the 2019 Geneva motor show and arrived in the UK in summer of the same year.
The Korando has received reasonable reviews from the UK motoring media, ranging from average to very good. Its overall Expert Rating of 69% puts it in the bottom half of the field of 19 mid-sized mainstream SUVs we have analysed to date, but it is certainly right among the midfield rather than well off the pace.
The SsangYong Korando has been widely praised for being a significant improvement over the previous model and other models in the SsangYong range. It’s also the first SsangYong to receive a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP. However, it’s no longer really a budget option and there are plenty of other choices that offer better quality and resale value at a similar price.
Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £19,995 on-road
Launched: Summer 2019
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
MEDIA REVIEWS
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media
The Car Expert
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel automatic Pioneer
Score: 7.7 / 10
“Major improvements in refinement, quality and equipment levels mean the SsangYong Korando is no longer just for those who want an SUV but can’t afford one.”
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Ultimate 1.5 petrol
Score: 7 / 10
“As it stands, the petrol is the pick of the new SsangYong Korando range.”
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The SsangYong Korando isn’t the best car of this type or size, but it is very affordable, and comes loaded with equipment. It’s also very practical, with lots of space inside for people and their things, and it has a stonking warranty.”
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 6 / 10
“The arrival of the fourth-generation Ssangyong Korando finally confirms that the South Korean manufacturer is fully capable of producing a good-looking car.”
Car
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 6 / 10
“Well-equipped, striking to look at, half-decent off road and with the best on-road manners of any SsangYong to date, the new Korando is an impressive effort and it’s night-and-day better compared to its direct predecessor. The rebirth is genuinely impressive.”
Car Keys
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel automatic Ultimate
Score: 8 / 10
“This all-new Korando is completely transformed over the car it replaces. With new levels of refinement and a high-quality cabin, it moves SsangYong into line with more mainstream manufacturers.”
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.4 / 10
“If you don’t mind a sedate driving experience, the SsangYong Korando is an appealing and practical family car with some impressive features.”
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The SsangYong Korando is an affordable yet practical SUV with bold styling and decent standard equipment, but alternatives are more economical and look posher inside.”
Company Car Today
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel automatic Ultimate
“This top-spec 4×4 automatic diesel isn’t the heartland of the range, but despite the cost it shows how far the brand is coming, though the SsangYong Korando isn’t exactly the budget option any more.”
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The genuinely ‘all-new’ SsangYong Korando offers good looks, an impressively high-quality interior, latest generation infotainment, six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmissions and a choice of two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive.”
Model reviewed: 1.5 GDI-T
“While it’s not as polished to drive as SUV rivals, it represents good value for money – and the brand’s reputation for reliability (along with a generous seven-year warranty) makes it a very sensible purchase.”
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6.2 / 10
“Reborn SUV is an improvement in all areas except value.”
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 8 / 10
“Rivals should be worried.”
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel automatic
Score: 8 / 10
“The SsangYong Korando is a very good car in its own right, and represents some of the best value that can be had in this crowded segment. It’s practical, spacious, reasonably good to drive and competent enough off-road to meet the needs of country and equestrian folk.”
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 5 / 10
“Cheap, but doesn’t always feel it. The SsangYong Korando is coming of age.”
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The Ssangyong Korando gets closer to its rivals than ever before in terms of its driving experience and it is also very practical and comes with lots of safety features. But it’s still outclassed by the best when it comes to comfort, pace and running costs, plus it’s not actually that cheap.”
Which?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6.1 / 10
“The latest SsangYong Korando remains the budget option in the world of family SUVs, but is a vast improvement over the version it replaces.”
SAFETY RATING
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2019
Eco rating
Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
The Skoda Korando has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitable the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.
Security rating
Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research
No security rating
The Skoda Korando has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the Korando is tested, we will update this page.
Similar cars
If you’re interested in the SsangYong Korando, you might also like to consider these alternatives
Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Kadjar | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | Subaru XV | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland X | Volkswagen Tiguan