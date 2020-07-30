Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

SsangYong Korando (2019 onwards) – Expert Rating

SsangYong Korando

(2019 – present)

The SsangYong Korando is a mid-sized SUV/crossover that sits between the smaller Tivoli and larger Rexton in the SsangYong SUV family. The current model was launched at the 2019 Geneva motor show and arrived in the UK in summer of the same year.

The Korando has received reasonable reviews from the UK motoring media, ranging from average to very good. Its overall Expert Rating of 69% puts it in the bottom half of the field of 19 mid-sized mainstream SUVs we have analysed to date, but it is certainly right among the midfield rather than well off the pace.

The SsangYong Korando has been widely praised for being a significant improvement over the previous model and other models in the SsangYong range. It’s also the first SsangYong to receive a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP. However, it’s no longer really a budget option and there are plenty of other choices that offer better quality and resale value at a similar price.

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £19,995 on-road

Launched: Summer 2019
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

  SsangYong Korando (2019 onwards) – interior and dashboard
  SsangYong Korando (2019 onwards) – rear
  SsangYong Korando (2019 onwards) – front

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2019

88%

ADULT OCCUPANT

85%

CHILD OCCUPANT

68%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

74%

SAFETY ASSIST

No eco rating

The Skoda Korando has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitable the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

No security rating

The Skoda Korando has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the Korando is tested, we will update this page.

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Kadjar | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | Subaru XV | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland XVolkswagen Tiguan

Expert Rating

Tesla Model S

83%
The Tesla Model S has been a pioneer for electric cars, single-handedly changing the perception of EVs having poor performance and range.
Read more
Expert Rating

SsangYong Korando

69%
The SsangYong Korando is a significant improvement over the previous model. It's also the first SsangYong to earn a five-star safety rating.
Read more
Expert Rating

Skoda Fabia

75%
The Skoda Fabia has received generally good reviews, and is considered both practical and good value for money – if not very exciting.
Read more
Expert Rating

Land Rover Defender

92%
The Land Rover Defender has an Expert Rating of 92% from 18 reviews, which is one of the highest scores of nearly 200 cars we've analysed.
Read more
Expert Rating

Subaru Forester

61%
The Subaru Forester has received mixed UK reviews, with mostly poor to average scores that rank it in the bottom half of its class.
Read more
Expert Rating

Kia XCeed

74%
The Kia XCeed has had generally positive reviews, although it's more expensive than the Ceed hatch and less practical than an SUV.
Read more

