SsangYong Korando e-Motion (2022)

Based on the petrol-powered SsangYong Korando SUV/crossover, the Korando e-Motion was SsangYong’s first all-electric model, which launched in the UK in 2022, rivalling the MG ZS EV and Kia e-Niro.

The Korando e-Motion is a rare sight on UK roads. Less than three months after going on sale last Spring, it disappeared from SsangYong’s catalogue due to supply shortages – an issue that has vexed most manufacturers over the last couple of years. However, SsangYong plans to bring it back to the UK once it can guarantee an ongoing supply of vehicles.

British reviewers generally agree that the SsangYong Korando e-Motion doesn’t excel when it comes to interior quality or driving experience, but its spacious cabin and generous standard equipment list means that it’s not without appeal.

“It’s refined, packed with equipment and very spacious inside”, says the Electrifying.com team. “The warranty is impressive too.”

While admitting that the car’s battery range puts it into the bottom half of the electric SUV pack, James Fossdyke of The Sunday Times concludes that would “make a spacious, refined and wallet-friendly family runabout that’s perfect for the school run or commuting – an ideal second car.”

Not currently available to purchase new in the UK (but possibly available again later this year), the SsangYong Korando e-Motion holds a lowly Expert Rating of 44%. This is based on only nine reviews published by the UK motoring media to date, which is likely to increase if and when the electric Korando returns.

Korando e-Motion highlights Practical and spacious

Generous standard equipment list

Value-for-money pricing

Seven-year warranty Korando e-Motion lowlights Currently a rarity in the UK

Odd exterior styling

Interior build quality could be better

Rivals offer a longer battery range

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price when new: From £31,995 on-road Launched: Spring 2022

Last updated: N/A

Discontinued: Spring 2022

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Ventura

Score: 7 / 10

“The Korando e-Motion is another curio from SsangYong, but it’s not without appeal. Its average driving dynamics and cabin finish could well be outshone by practicality and charging capability matched by few EVs at this price. A generous standard equipment list and lengthy warranty may well seal the deal.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Ventura

Score: 6 / 10

“For its size and practicality, the genuine 200-mile range, its generous equipment level, its strong seven-year warranty and the fact that all of that comes for a price you can compare favourably with a lot of petrol-powered SUV rivals, the SsangYong Korando e-Motion is worth its place.” (Matt Saunders)

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The electric Korando has been a long time coming, but we reckon it’s worth the wait. It’s refined, practical and has a decent real-world electric range of 200 miles. While not good enough to sit among the best in this class, stick to the more affordable versions and this e-Motion is worth considering.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed:

“SsangYong has raised its game over the last few years and the Korando e-Motion SUV is not a bad vehicle, if a little rough around the edges.” (Colin Goodwin)

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“While it boasts significantly more cabin and boot space than its similarly priced rivals, the SsangYong Korando e-Motion doesn’t excel when it comes to interior quality or driving experience. That said, potential customers may find that the generous amount of standard equipment and lengthy warranty are enough to seal the deal.” (Ellis Hyde)

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“The SsangYong Korando e-Motion isn’t the obvious choice, but it’s refined, packed with equipment and very spacious inside. The warranty is impressive too. But it looks pricey compared to an MG ZS and can’t match a Skoda Enyaq for overall appeal.​”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5.2 / 10

“On a purely pragmatic level, it’s a spacious, cheap-to-run and good-value EV with a reasonable range and more than enough performance for most. The ungainly looks don’t help, but it also suffers being a brand nobody’s ever heard of.” (Tom Wiltshire)

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Ultimate

Score: 7 / 10

“It may not be particularly outstanding in any one area, but the e-Motion scores solidly across the board. Assuming the price is as low as expected, the SsangYong Korando e-Motion will make a spacious, refined and wallet-friendly family runabout that’s perfect for the school run or commuting – an ideal second car.” (James Fossdyke)

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Ventura

Score: 4 / 10

“Buy the entry-level version of the Korando e-Motion and there’s no denying you get a lot of space and a decent amount of kit for your money; indeed, that low price and the resultant value might just make it worthy of consideration. But this Ventura version is simply too expensive for what it delivers.” (Alex Robbins)

Read review

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2023, the SsangYong Korando e-Motion has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2023, the SsangYong Korando e-Motion has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the SsangYong Korando e-Motion to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Korando e-Motion, we’ll publish the score here.

More news, reviews and information about the SsangYong range at The Car Expert

