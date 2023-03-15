fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

SsangYong Korando e-Motion (2022)

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

44%

Expert Rating

SsangYong Korando e-Motion (2022)

Not a current model

    More Expert Ratings
    SsangYong Korando e-Motion | Expert Rating

    Summary

    Based on the petrol-powered SsangYong Korando SUV/crossover, the Korando e-Motion was SsangYong’s first all-electric model, which launched in the UK in 2022, rivalling the MG ZS EV and Kia e-Niro.

    The Korando e-Motion is a rare sight on UK roads. Less than three months after going on sale last Spring, it disappeared from SsangYong’s catalogue due to supply shortages – an issue that has vexed most manufacturers over the last couple of years. However, SsangYong plans to bring it back to the UK once it can guarantee an ongoing supply of vehicles.

    British reviewers generally agree that the SsangYong Korando e-Motion doesn’t excel when it comes to interior quality or driving experience, but its spacious cabin and generous standard equipment list means that it’s not without appeal.

    “It’s refined, packed with equipment and very spacious inside”, says the Electrifying.com team. “The warranty is impressive too.”

    While admitting that the car’s battery range puts it into the bottom half of the electric SUV pack, James Fossdyke of The Sunday Times concludes that would “make a spacious, refined and wallet-friendly family runabout that’s perfect for the school run or commuting – an ideal second car.”

    Not currently available to purchase new in the UK (but possibly available again later this year), the SsangYong Korando e-Motion holds a lowly Expert Rating of 44%. This is based on only nine reviews published by the UK motoring media to date, which is likely to increase if and when the electric Korando returns.

    Korando e-Motion highlights

    • Practical and spacious
    • Generous standard equipment list
    • Value-for-money pricing
    • Seven-year warranty

    Korando e-Motion lowlights

    • Currently a rarity in the UK
    • Odd exterior styling
    • Interior build quality could be better
    • Rivals offer a longer battery range

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price when new:     From £31,995 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2022
    Last updated: N/A
    Discontinued: Spring 2022

    SsangYong Korando e-Motion front view | Expert Rating
    SsangYong Korando e-Motion rear view | Expert Rating
    SsangYong Korando e-Motion interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car Keys

    +

    Daily Mirror

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Electrifying.com

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    As of March 2023, the SsangYong Korando e-Motion has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of March 2023, the SsangYong Korando e-Motion has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of March 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the SsangYong Korando e-Motion to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Korando e-Motion, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the SsangYong Korando e-Motion, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia Niro EVKia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Polestar 2 | Tesla Model Y | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

    More news, reviews and information about the SsangYong range at The Car Expert

    Plug-in hybrids – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2023?

    Plug-in hybrids – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2023?

    Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2023?

    Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2023?

    Ssangyong Rexton now available in ‘Ultimate Plus’ trim

    Ssangyong Rexton now available in ‘Ultimate Plus’ trim

    Which country produces the best new cars?

    Which country produces the best new cars?

    Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming soon?

    Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming soon?

    SsangYong Korando

    SsangYong Korando

    Ssangyong reveals updated Tivoli

    Ssangyong reveals updated Tivoli

    SsangYong Korando review

    SsangYong Korando review

    Seven stars in latest round of crash tests

    Seven stars in latest round of crash tests

    SsangYong Tivoli

    SsangYong Tivoli

    SsangYong Rexton

    SsangYong Rexton

    Geneva: SsangYong launches all-new Korando SUV

    Geneva: SsangYong launches all-new Korando SUV

    Buy a SsangYong Korando e-Motion

    If you’re looking to buy a new or used SsangYong Korando e-Motion, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

    Lease a SsangYong Korando e-Motion

    If you’re looking to lease a new SsangYong Korando e-Motion, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

    Carparison 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

    Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

    Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

    Subscribe to a SsangYong Korando e-Motion

    Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 2022

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Onto logo 600x300

    Electric car subscriptions from Onto.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
    Find out more

    This page last updated: