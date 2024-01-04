fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Car manufacturer news

SsangYong rebrands as KGM Motors

Korean brand Ssangyong has rebranded as KGM Motors, following the brand's rescue from bankruptcy by KG Group last year

KGM Motors rebrand

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

Korean brand SsangYong has rebranded as KGM Motors, following the brand’s rescue from bankruptcy by chemical and steel company KG Group last year.

Though it remained one of the UK’s more obscure automotive choices, SsangYong models have been sold in Britain for almost 30 years, and the company’s history stretches even further back to its origins in 1954. However, facing significant financial troubles during the Covid-19 pandemic, the brand filed for bankruptcy at the end of 2020, and a consortium led by KG Group then bought the controlling share in the struggling marque.

This KGM Motors re-launch has been in the works for a while now – the name change officially happening last month. The new branding is now being rolled out across the manufacturer’s 73 UK showrooms and will feature on all newly-launched car models.

Kevin Griffin, managing director of KGM Motor’s UK operations, comments that this rebrand is an “important and fundamental stepping stone” for the company, as it aims to become a “modern brand that is future-oriented, utilises new technologies, and ventures into electrification.”

KGM will expand its model line-up this year with the launch of the Torres compact SUV, which will be available with petrol and electric powertrain options. A new electric pick-up truck is also expected to arrive in 2025.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved