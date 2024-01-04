SsangYong rebrands as KGM Motors

Korean brand SsangYong has rebranded as KGM Motors, following the brand’s rescue from bankruptcy by chemical and steel company KG Group last year.

Though it remained one of the UK’s more obscure automotive choices, SsangYong models have been sold in Britain for almost 30 years, and the company’s history stretches even further back to its origins in 1954. However, facing significant financial troubles during the Covid-19 pandemic, the brand filed for bankruptcy at the end of 2020, and a consortium led by KG Group then bought the controlling share in the struggling marque.

This KGM Motors re-launch has been in the works for a while now – the name change officially happening last month. The new branding is now being rolled out across the manufacturer’s 73 UK showrooms and will feature on all newly-launched car models.

Kevin Griffin, managing director of KGM Motor’s UK operations, comments that this rebrand is an “important and fundamental stepping stone” for the company, as it aims to become a “modern brand that is future-oriented, utilises new technologies, and ventures into electrification.”

KGM will expand its model line-up this year with the launch of the Torres compact SUV, which will be available with petrol and electric powertrain options. A new electric pick-up truck is also expected to arrive in 2025.