Model update

Ssangyong Rexton now available in ‘Ultimate Plus’ trim

Ssangyong has added an additional range-topping trim to its Rexton SUV line-up, featuring more interior refinements and a sunroof

Sean Rees

Ssangyong has announced that the Rexton ‘Ultimate Plus’ is available to order in the UK “with immediate effect” – an additional range-topping trim that features more interior refinements and a sunroof.

Sitting above the standard ‘Ventura’ and the previously top-spec ‘Ultimate’ trim grades, the ‘Ultimate Plus’ builds on the latter package by increasing the SUV’s alloy wheels from 18 inches to 20 inches, and installing an electronically-powered sunroof.

The trim also adds self-dimming wing mirrors, which adjust to light intensity to give the driver improved visibility, and sunblinds for the rear windows.

An upholstery upgrade is included, which sees the seats trimmed in quilted nappa leather and suede. The ‘Ultimate Plus’ also comes with an air conditioning function exclusively for the third row of seats, wireless phone charging and a 360-degree parking camera.

Pricing for the new range-topping Rexton trim starts at just under £45k – £4k more than the ‘Ultimate’ trim grade its based on. Ssangyong says that the ‘Ultimate Plus’ can now be ordered from UK dealerships, though the trim has not been added to the brand’s website as of yet.

The Ssangyong Rexton currently holds an Expert Rating of 50% – a reflection of its modest set of review scores. Commended for its towing ability and off-road performance, the Rexton has also been criticised for its comfort and interior quality.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
