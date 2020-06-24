Striking new Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake revealed

Volkswagen has unveiled its new Arteon Shooting Brake, an estate model that joins the liftback in the revamped Arteon range.

A plug-in hybrid powertrain and range-topping Arteon R model will be incorporated into the updated line-up. The new Arteon is expected to go on sale in the UK this autumn.

The Shooting Brake gives the Arteon a more practical layout, which is likely to be a big hit with those who liked the original fastback version but require the additional load space that an estate provides.

There’s a bit more headroom up front (only a centimetre) in the estate compared with the liftback, while a 590-litre boot is slightly larger too – and it can be increased to a healthy 1,632 litres by folding the rear seats flat.





The overall Arteon range has been given plenty of tweaks as part of its mid-life update, with LED headlights and a revised front grille being the most visible changes. Inside, buyers will find a new touch-sensitive control system for the air conditioning system as well as a new multifunction steering wheel. All cars get a ten-inch digital instrument cluster, while the main infotainment system comes as standard in an eight-inch layout, but can be optionally increased to nine inches.

A performance-orientated R version will sit at the top of the range, utilising a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 320hp and 420Nm of torque, sending power to all four wheels. This engine will be available with both estate and hatchback variants. These models also benefit from chassis tweaks, with lowered suspension and adaptive dampers helping to keep the Arteon flat and composed in the bends.

Buyers will also have the option of a plug-in hybrid powertrain that combines a 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, electric motor and a battery back. Volkswagen claims that it’ll be able to travel up to 34 miles in electric-only mode.

These new powertrains stand alongside the pre-existing engines, with a range of 2.0-litre turbocharged engines available. A six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic gearbox can be selected, too.