Subaru distributor takes over Mitsubishi aftersales

International Motors, importer of Subaru and Isuzu vehicles to the UK, has acquired the aftersales business of Mitsubishi Motors, following the Japanese manufacturer’s decision to quit the UK market.

The news will be welcome to UK owners of Mitsubishi vehicles, who will have been concerned over future servicing and repair needs after the brand announced in July 2020 that it was pulling out of all European markets.

Despite Mitsubishi’s poor sales and poor reviews (the Mirage, ASX and Shogun Sport hold the bottom three places from more than 300 new cars in our industry-leading Expert Rating index), the decision to withdraw from Europe completely took many UK automotive observers by surprise.

It followed a decision by Mitsubishi’s head office in Japan to stop developing vehicles to suit European regulations due to the ever-increasing costs involved for ever-decreasing sales. The company’s UK arm has been winding down its operations and expects to finally run out of new car stock imminently.

The newly-formed aftersales business will retain the existing “Mitsubishi Motors in the UK” name under its new ownership.

The new owners of Mitsubishi’s aftersales operation insist vehicle owners will notice no changes.

What does this mean for Mitsubishi owners in the UK?

Mitsubishi owners are being promised no change from their current aftersales arrangements, although that will obviously depend on whether individual dealerships continue to offer servicing and parts for Mitsubishi cars now that the manufacturer has abandoned the UK.

For those considering a used Mitusbishi – and models like the Outlander plug-in hybrid SUV and the L200 pick-up truck remain popular – buyers can be reassured that full aftersales facilities should be available for at least the next decade.

The operation will be will be staffed by existing Mitsubishi aftersales management and led by Toby Marshall, a Mitsubishi Motors in the UK director for more than 12 years.