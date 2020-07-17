The Subaru Forester is a medium-sized SUV/crossover that sits above the smaller XV in the Subaru family. The current model is the fifth generation, which was unveiled in 2018 before going on sale in the UK 2019. It is currently only available with a 2.0-litre petrol engine that also incorporates a small hybrid system.

The Forester has received mixed reviews from the UK motoring media, with mostly poor to average scores. As of July 2020, it holds an Expert Rating of 61% based on 13 UK reviews, which puts it in 10th place out of 12 similar-size vehicles we have analysed to date.

The Subaru Forester is highly regarded for its safety features and its off-road ability, both of which are considered as good as – if not better than – anything else in its class. However, it’s on-road comfort and performance are criticised as being off the pace of other SUV rivals, while several sources pointed out that is hybrid system does not deliver competitive real-world fuel economy.

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol

Price: From £36,335 on-road Launched: Summer 2019

Last updated: Winter 2019/20

Replacement due: TBA







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic e-Boxer

“The Subaru Forester e-Boxer is a likeable and comfortable SUV, but it’s let down by a pointless attempt at hybridisation.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Subaru Forester is a hard-wearing, over-engineered SUV, but high price limits its appeal”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0i e-Boxer

Score: 6 / 10

“The Subaru Forester isn’t built for buyers looking for a sleek and stylish SUV. Instead, it trades on its ability to traverse mountains, and it’s built to last long after its rivals have been scrapped.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Subaru Forester is an impressively capable and practical SUV, and it’s nicer inside than Subarus of the past, too. The performance isn’t as impressive as in some hybrid rivals, but the ride and handling are good, and it’s got a tonne of clever safety kit.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: eBoxer Premium

Score: 6 / 10

“If that sounds like a car you have a use for, you should consider the Forester.”

Read review Model reviewed: e-Boxer

“Subaru’s first European hybrid makes for not earth-shattering, but worthwhile, progress for the firm on the road, but also genuine 4×4 capability off it.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.2 / 10

“Despite its boxy looks, the Subaru Forester is good-to-drive, practical and now mixes sturdiness with an improved interior.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The rather utilitarian Subaru Forester is one of the last remaining rugged SUVs. It’s great off-road and had a sturdy interior, but most family SUV buyers will prefer the more luxurious interiors and more comfortable drive of its myriad alternatives.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“With its high ground clearance and soft suspension, the Subaru Forester does tackle bumpy or broken roads very well. A trade-off of this is that it’s not as sharp to drive as rivals, with quite a lot of body lean in corners. There’s loads of grip, though, and it’s also very capable off-road.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“It’s a shame about those bland looks and that drab interior because, underneath, the Subaru Forester is a capable car that’s likely to build upon the previous model’s strong reliability record.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic mild hybrid e-Boxer

“Subaru Forester e-Boxer hybrid is tough, fun and extraordinary value for £36k”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: e-Boxer

Score: 6 / 10

“A capable companion, but let down by its pointless hybrid range.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4 / 10

“The Subaru Forester is a capable off-roader but most SUV rivals are bigger, cheaper and more fuel efficient.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: January 2020 97% ADULT OCCUPANT 91% CHILD OCCUPANT 80% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 78% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Note on safety

The Subaru Foretster is very highly regarded for the level of safety it provides, both in terms of active safety (helping you avoid an accident) and passive safety (protecting you in the event of an accident). In addition to a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, the safety organisation also rated the Forester as Best in Class for 2019 in the Small Off-Road/MPV category. Its four safety scores were all outstanding, and in particular the Child Occupant score is the highest-ever result in its class.

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Subaru Forester has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. It is due to resume in the second half of the year.

Security Rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

Rating: Superior | Good | Basic | Poor | Unacceptable

Relay Attack: Pass Model tested: e-Boxer XE Premium

Date: March 2020

The Subaru Forester automatically received a Poor rating from Thatcham because it failed a relay attack test, which measures the security of a car’s keyless entry and/or keyless start system. The Forester is susceptible to thieves intercepting the car’s keyless signal and using it to steal the car.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Subaru Forester has received

2020

What Car? Awards – Technology Award

4×4 Magazine Award – Best Small SUV

