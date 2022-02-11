Subaru Forester refreshed for 2022

The Subaru Forester e-Boxer hybrid SUV will be receiving a facelift this year, featuring on-board tech additions and new safety features.

This minor update, marking the 25th anniversary of the Forester SUV, is planned exclusively for the e-Boxer hybrid variants – the only Forester models currently available at Subaru dealerships in the UK.

The most notable aspect of the Forester’s update is its redesigned headlights, presenting quite a different face to the car. The grille pattern and air intakes have also been revised.

The 2022 Forester retains the same 2.0-litre petrol engine and 12kWh electric motor pairing. Subaru’s hybrid system remains unique among car manufacturers in that it is much smaller and lighter than most hybrid offerings, but offers considerably less battery range as a result.

The Forester also gets Subaru’s ‘EyeSight’ driver assistance package, which includes adaptive cruise control with an auto-steering function that keeps the car in the centre of motorway lanes, a lane departure warning system which can recognise the edge of the road, and improvements to the SUV’s collision avoidance feature.

Mechanically, Subaru says improvements have been made to the Forster’s driving dynamics, thanks to upgraded suspension coil springs and dampers

In the cabin, facial recognition technology will be able to spot and warn the driver when it spots that they are distracted or sleepy, and will automatically adjust the seating position and door mirror angles depending on the driver.

A new gesture control function will also feature, allowing the driver to set the climate control temperature by raising or lowering their hand.

Prices for the facelifted Subaru Forester e-Boxer will be announced closer to its 2022 arrival.

Already well-regarded for its safety features but criticised for its so-so comfort and performance, the pre-facelift model has received mixed reviews from the UK motoring media, and currently holds an Expert Rating of 52% – a score that means it is tied for bottom place in the Medium SUV category of our Expert Rating Index.