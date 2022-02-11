fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Model update

Subaru Forester refreshed for 2022

Updated Forester will reach UK streets later this year, featuring some minor visual tweaks and additional safety equipment.

Sean Rees

The Subaru Forester e-Boxer hybrid SUV will be receiving a facelift this year, featuring on-board tech additions and new safety features.

This minor update, marking the 25th anniversary of the Forester SUV, is planned exclusively for the e-Boxer hybrid variants – the only Forester models currently available at Subaru dealerships in the UK.

The most notable aspect of the Forester’s update is its redesigned headlights, presenting quite a different face to the car. The grille pattern and air intakes have also been revised.

The 2022 Forester retains the same 2.0-litre petrol engine and 12kWh electric motor pairing. Subaru’s hybrid system remains unique among car manufacturers in that it is much smaller and lighter than most hybrid offerings, but offers considerably less battery range as a result.

The Forester also gets Subaru’s ‘EyeSight’ driver assistance package, which includes adaptive cruise control with an auto-steering function that keeps the car in the centre of motorway lanes, a lane departure warning system which can recognise the edge of the road, and improvements to the SUV’s collision avoidance feature.

Mechanically, Subaru says improvements have been made to the Forster’s driving dynamics, thanks to upgraded suspension coil springs and dampers

In the cabin, facial recognition technology will be able to spot and warn the driver when it spots that they are distracted or sleepy, and will automatically adjust the seating position and door mirror angles depending on the driver.

A new gesture control function will also feature, allowing the driver to set the climate control temperature by raising or lowering their hand.

Prices for the facelifted Subaru Forester e-Boxer will be announced closer to its 2022 arrival.

Already well-regarded for its safety features but criticised for its so-so comfort and performance, the pre-facelift model has received mixed reviews from the UK motoring media, and currently holds an Expert Rating of 52% – a score that means it is tied for bottom place in the Medium SUV category of our Expert Rating Index.

Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Tesla Model Y

Lexus NX

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2022 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved