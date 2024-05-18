fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Subaru Outback

(2021 - present)

Subaru Outback (2021 onwards) | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

64
%
C

Used car score:

63
%
C

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

50
%
E

Safety Rating:

91
%
A

Eco Rating:

51
%
C

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

45
%
D

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

64
%
C

Used car score:

63
%
C

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

50
%
E

Safety Rating:

91
%
A

Eco Rating:

51
%
C

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

45
%
D

Summary

Described as an SUV by its manufacturer, the sixth-generation Subaru Outback is a high-riding estate car and capable off-roader that first arrived on UK roads in 2021.

As Parker’s Chris William’s comments, the Outback should appeal to a small audience “who demand space, a taller ride height, and a long list of safety and comfort features with some genuine off-road ability”, but the model has a number of drawbacks, starting with its driving dynamics.

“The Outback is pretty easy to drive”, says What Car?’s Steve Huntingford, but “there’s a lot of body lean too” and its suspension is “not as supple as it should be given its jacked-up suspension.” The Carwow team’s biggest issue is the estate’s “drony” gearbox, while Autocar’s Illya Verpraet points out that the Subaru is rather slow off the line.

Besides its family-friendly interior space, the Outback’s key strength is off-roading. As Greg Potts of Top Gear concludes, “the Subaru is a likeable Swiss Army knife and will shrug off anything thrown at it.”

That said, if you are not too interested in taking your family car off the beaten road, automotive outlets generally agree that there are more polished estate options that deserve your attention, like the Skoda Superb and and SEAT Leon.

As of May 2024, the Subaru Outback holds a New Car Expert Rating of C, with a score of 64%. This score is helped by the estate’s excellent five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, and hindered by relatively expensive running costs.

Outback highlights

  • Spacious interior
  • Capable off-roader
  • Well-equipped as standard
  • Comfortable driving experience

Outback lowlights

  • Droning automatic gearbox
  • Poor fuel economy
  • Uninspiring engine performance
  • Interior design is a bit dated

Key specifications

Body style: High-riding estate
Engines: petrol
Price: From £36,995 on-road

Launched: Spring 2021
Last updated: Spring 2023
Replacement due: TBA

Subaru Outback front view | Expert Rating
Subaru Outback rear view | Expert Rating
Subaru Outback interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carwow

+

Daily Mail

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Which?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2021
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 88%
Child protection: 89%
Vulnerable road users: 84%
Safety assist: 95%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

Model tested: 2.5i Lineartronic Petrol AWD

Overall score: 1.5 stars
Date tested: May 2022
Read the full Green NCAP review

Clean Air Index: 5 / 10
Energy Efficiency Index: 2.1 / 10
Greenhouse Gas Index: 0.7 / 10

The rating above only applies to the 2.5i Lineartronic Petrol, which is currently the only engine option offered across the Outback trim range in the UK. There are no other engine/gearbox combinations available.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of May 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Subaru Outback to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Outback, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models33 mpgE33 – 33 mpgE – E
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models193 g/kmD193 – 193 g/kmD – D
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models31C17 – 31A – C
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£200B
Year 2£505B
Year 3£932B
Year 4£1,094B
Year 5£1,505B
Overall£4,236B

The Subaru Outback is a relatively expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Providing a fuel consumption average of 33mpg, the petrol-powered Outback has more expensive fuel costs than other mid-size crossover options, and its insurance bracket is fairly average when compared to the car market as a whole.

That said, its servicing and maintenance costs over the course of the first five years of ownership are cheaper than the average car, and should be fairly affordable.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Subaru Outback, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi A4 allroad | Citroën C5 X | Ford KugaHonda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HSNissan Qashqai | Peugeot 508 SW | Renault Kadjar | SEAT Leon | Skoda Karoq | Skoda Superb Estate Vauxhall Grandland | Volkswagen Passat Alltrack

More news, reviews and information about the Subaru Outback at The Car Expert

High scores in latest Euro NCAP crash test results

High scores in latest Euro NCAP crash test results

Subaru Outback (2015 to 2021)

Subaru Outback (2015 to 2021)

Subaru Outback test drive

Subaru Outback test drive

Special edition Black & Ivory Subaru Outback

Special edition Black & Ivory Subaru Outback

Buy a Subaru Outback

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Subaru Outback, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a Subaru Outback

If you’re looking to lease a new Subaru Outback, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

Subscribe to a Subaru Outback

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
Find out more

Wagonex logo 2023 600x300

Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
Find out more

Blue Motor Finance

Used car finance from Blue Motor Finance.
Find out more

Happy Motor Finance 600x300

Used car finance from Happy Motor Finance.
Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

Blending estate car space and SUV off-roading ability, the Subaru Outback is a niche but capable motoring choice let down by its thirsty engine.Subaru Outback
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved