Subaru Solterra unveiled as brand’s first EV

Subaru has revealed its first global electric car, a five-seat SUV called the Subaru Solterra.

Set to go on sale in mid 2022, it’s the fruit of a partnership between Subaru and fellow Japanese manufacturer Toyota and is technically identical to the Toyota bZ4X that was unveiled in October.

The Solterra is also visually similar to the Toyota, though Subaru insists that much effort has been made to maintain the brand’s long legacy in producing SUVs. “(We) aimed to make it a vehicle that existing customers can feel that it truly is a Subaru,” a spokesman for the brand said.

These efforts are most obvious in the car’s front end treatment, the grille and headlamps following Subaru’s family styling language.

Again the Subaru 4×4 legacy sees the brand emphasising the all-wheel-drive powertrain – this mounts separate 80kW electric motors in the front and rear axles for combined power equivalent to 217hp.

As with the Toyota bZ4X, the Solterra will be offered in single-motor 204hp front-wheel-drive form, but there are no indications yet as to whether this version will be available for UK buyers.

Subaru’s off-road credentials will be maintained by the inclusion of its X-Mode control system for more confident driving on rough surfaces, and a new Grip Mode system to aid off-tarmac stability.

The motors are fed by a 71.4kWh battery, and like its Toyota cousin, the Solterra is expected to offer a driving range between charges of more than 280 miles.

Subaru has released just two images of the Solterra ahead of the car’s public debut at the Los Angeles motor show next week, but the interior view suggests the Solterra closely follows the Toyota in layout and equipment.

Prices for the Solterra will not be announced until closer to the car’s on-sale date.