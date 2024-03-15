fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Model update

Subtle exterior refresh for Audi A3

The Audi A3 has been given a few exterior alterations as part of a facelift that also adds some standard kit previously reserved for higher trims.

2024 Audi A3

by Sean Rees
The Audi A3 ‘Sportback’ hatch and saloon range has been given a few exterior alterations as part of a mid-life facelift that also adds a few bits of standard kit previously reserved for higher trim models.

Minor visual tweaks include a slightly wider hexagonal front grille (for the S line trim) that is “noticeably flatter” and larger air intakes either side of the front bumper. The bumper also has a revised spoiler that has been designed to make the car appear lower. The updated A3 also has a chunkier rear bumper, finished in black.

The daytime running lights now feature four different ‘signatures’ that appear when the car is locked or unlocked, and the owner can switch between them to customise their car’s appearance.

More important for buyers looking for value-for-money, Audi has also added a few bits of equipment to the standard model offering previously available with higher trims, commenting that the A3 is “more digital than ever.”

For starters, all A3 models now come with the brand’s ‘Virtual Cockpit’ digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, as well as the 10-inch central touchscreen running Audi’s latest infotainment software. The revised centre console now comes with an adjustable armrest and a “flatter” automatic gear shifter design.

The car comes with a smartphone charging pad, four USB charging ports and revamped interior lighting, including backlit doors and lights for the centre console and cupholders. There is also a new Sonos stereo system on the options list. Adaptive cruise control and high beam assist for the headlights don’t come as standard, but are available on subscription through the Audi app after purchase.

Audi A3 Allstreet – not yet planned for UK arrival

Audi has also unveiled a new A3 Allstreet model with beefy SUV-style bumper cladding as part of this facelift announcement, but for Germany and “other European countries”, which is yet to include the UK. The model has a raised ride height and comes with roof rails finished in black.

That sums up what we know about the refreshed Audi A3 range so far. Pre-orders will open in mid-April, when Audi will confirm UK pricing and trim specs.

The Audi A3 range has received generally good scores from the UK media. Combined with better-than-average scores for safety, CO2 emissions and running costs, it adds up to an excellent Expert Rating score of A (70%) as both a new and used model. It would be even better, however, if it wasn’t for a poor reliability score (although this includes previous A3 models as well as the current model).

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
