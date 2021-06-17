fbpx
Suzuki Across

76 %
Summary

When the European Union introduced new average CO2 limits for car manufacturers, with stiff fines for each gram over, Suzuki was set to take a big hit. The simple answer, sign a deal with hybrid experts Toyota.

This has allowed the launch of the Suzuki Swace – basically a Toyota Corolla – and the Suzuki Across, the brand’s first plug-in hybrid but actually a Toyota RAV4 – The Sun describes the car as “unashamedly a copy-and-paste RAV4.”

Like all PHEVs the official eco figures of the Across (Ay-cross, not Ah-cross, Top Gear tells us) are flawed, but as reviewers point out mpg of 282 miles and CO2 of 22g/km is a boon for tax-strapped company car drivers. Particularly as Suzuki offers just one range-topping version of the Across with lots of equipment – but a price to match.

You can get a cheaper RAV4 hybrid in self-charging form, but with equipment taken into account the Suzuki is a slightly cheaper version of the top plug-in model, combining a 2.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for 302hp. Also, the motor drives the rear axle, so you get all-wheel drive. And as Parkers highlights, the 46-mile electric only range is useful but not restrictive.

Differences between the Toyota and Suzuki? Very few, effectively a restyled grille and a badge, plus some slight variations in equipment levels. So buyers get all the Toyota good bits, but also the not so good, Autocar highlighting the interior finish as “lacking somewhat in material richness” for a car costing close to £50,000.

However reviewers add that the cabin is robust and functional, adding to the car’s potential appeal as a PHEV with proper off-road capabilities.

The Suzuki Across currently holds an Expert Rating of 76% from 13 reviews, which is two points better than its donor, the Toyota RAV4.

Across highlights

  • Excellent official eco figures
  • Toyota reliability and build
  • 46-mile electric-only range
  • Swift acceleration and refined roadholding
  • Extensive specification

Across lowlights

  • Official mpg figures don’t equate to real life
  • Expensive range-topper model only
  • Low-rent interior finish
  • Toyota offers cheaper hybrid model
  • Less impressive warranty than Toyota

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Powertrain: petrol/electric plug-in hybrid
Price: From £45,599 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2020
Last updated: N/A
Update due: TBA

Suzuki Across (2020 onwards) – front view
Suzuki Across (2020 onwards) – rear view
Suzuki Across (2020 onwards) – side profile
Suzuki Across (2020 onwards) – interior and dashboard

Safety rating

No safety rating
In theory, the Suzuki Across should carry a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP as it’s simply a rebadged Toyota RAV4, which scored a five-star rating back in 2019. However, Euro NCAP’s rating does not currently apply to the Across.

This may be an administrative delay, or it may be that Suzuki has not provided evidence to Euro NCAP to show that the changes made from the original RAV4 design would make no difference to its rating. If Euro NCAP issues a safety rating for the Across, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Suzuki Across has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP, and neither has the Toyota Corolla upon which it’s based.

This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Suzuki Across, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C5 Aircross | Hyundai Santa Fe | Kia SorentoLand Rover Discovery Sport | Mitsubishi Shogun Sport | Nissan X-Trail | Peugeot 5008 | SEAT Tarraco | Skoda Kodiaq | SsangYong Rexton | Subaru Forester | Toyota RAV4 | Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

Rival PHEV SUVs are not that plentiful and reviewers see many of those early-adopters of the surprisingly mass-selling Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV progressing to the Across. Obviously its Toyota donor, the RAV4, is a rival as well, while others could include the Ford Kuga PHEV.   

This page last updated:

