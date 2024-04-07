Suzuki Across test drive

Make and model: Suzuki Across

Suzuki says: “Sophisticated plug-in hybrid technology meets genuine 4×4 SUV freedom to give you ultimate efficiency, confidence and driving pleasure.”

We say: It might be less well known than the Toyota RAV4, but the Across is paving the way for the Suzuki brand of the future.

Introduction

Released in 2020, the Across is the Suzuki version of the Toyota RAV4. The two companies have been working together on different models across the Suzuki lineup so it’s not the first time we’ve seen a rebadged Toyota on offer from the Japanese company.

The Toyota range offers more trim and engine options than the Across which comes in just one plug-in hybrid version. As the RAV4 receives updates throughout this model generation, the Across follows suit, recently receiving updated hybrid technology for faster charging. As the two cars are nearly identical, they score closely in our Expert Rating Index. As of January 2024, the Suzuki Across holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 68% and the RAV4 ranks higher with a score of 70%.

What is it?

Suzuki has formed a partnership agreement with Toyota to badge a number of Toyota cars as Suzuki vehicles. This means the models are essentially the same, save some branding alterations inside and out as well as a few minor styling differences. The Across is available with one of the RAV4’s engines, the plug-in hybrid version.

This five-seater mid-sized SUV is up against competitors like the Ford Kuga and Citroën C5 Aircross, both of which are available as plug-in hybrids. Also in this segment are cars like the Skoda Karoq, Seat Ateca and the Volkswagen Tiguan. The Across is Suzuki’s largest SUV so for those looking for a hybrid seven-seater the Kia Sorento or Hyundai Santa Fe could be worth considering.

First impressions

The Across is larger in real life than it appears in pictures which means it’s a very practical SUV. Its stature doesn’t mean that it’s unmanageable or intimidating to drive though. Given there’s just one trim level, the way to make it stand out, apart from being one of the few on the road, is to opt for an attractive colour. The Across is available in white pearl crystal shine, silver metallic, grey metallic, sensual red mica, attitude black mica or dark blue mica paint colours.

Over the past few years, competition in the SUV market has taken off so every manufacturer has at least one model with this body type on offer. In the UK, Suzuki has a smaller market share compared to the likes of Toyota, Ford and Skoda but that doesn’t mean its line up is to be overlooked. The company’s collaboration with Toyota means its cars are well worth considering.

We like: Well-equipped specification

We don’t like: Limited trim and customisation options

What do you get for your money?

There’s just one trim level and one engine option for the Across so there’s not a lot of choice. This means compared to rivals like the Kia Sportage, the Suzuki Across is quite pricey considering there’s no entry level model that’s available at a lower cost. In its base form with a mild hybrid petrol engine, the Sportage starts from just over £29,000, whilst the Across starts from £48,729.

However, that does mean it’s very well equipped with front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera, kick operation tailgate opening, 10.5-inch multimedia touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, heated steering wheel, heated seats in the front and back, heated door mirrors and keyless entry.

Safety equipment includes blind spot monitoring, lane departure alert, rear cross traffic alert and tyre pressure monitoring. Euro NCAP is yet to test the Across as a standalone model but the RAV4 it’s based on scored five stars out of a possible five in 2019. The rating was also revisited in 2020 to ensure its validity for the plug-in hybrid variant which is the same as the Across offering.

Suzuki sells the Across with a three-year, 60,000 mile warranty and a 12-year anti-perforation warranty.

We like: Lots of useful and luxury equipment

We don’t like: Pricey starting point compared to rivals

What’s the Suzuki Across like inside?

It’s easy to find the right position in the electrically adjustable driver’s seat and the stance of the car gives a good view of the road. The big media screen has shortcut buttons which make it straightforward to navigate but most of the time Apple CarPlay or Android Auto will simplify the functionality further. Apple CarPlay can be connected wirelessly or a wire is needed to hook up Android Auto.

Chunky dials are used to operate climate control settings and the thick gear stick feels high quality. In the back there’s plenty of room and the vehicle is a convenient height to help children in and out of car seats. It’s also wide enough to fit three adults across with plenty of legroom too.

The rear seats fold down flat to reveal a huge space for large items and the seat backs can be positioned to recline too. The boot has a flat floor with no lip to get over so loading luggage in and out is seamless.

We like: Spacious well laid out space

We don’t like: No built-in sat nav option

What’s under the bonnet?

The single engine option is a 2.5-litre petrol plug-in hybrid. In electric only mode, official range figures state it’s capable of up to about 46 miles. Although it’s a plug-in hybrid, the battery can be charged by the engine on the move if the charging mode is selected but this increases fuel consumption for the duration of the charge.

With the hybrid powertrain, fuel economy is rated at up to 43mpg. For short commutes and regular charging at home, this can increase significantly. To get the most out of a plug-in hybrid, it needs to be consistently charged to be the most efficient and cost effective.

For family holidays the Across could be a good option for towing as it can tow a braked trailer up to 1,500kg and an unbraked trailer up to 750kg. Some larger caravans might be a bit too heavy but for most towing needs the Across should be more than capable.

What’s the Suzuki Across like to drive?

On the road, the Across is calm at low speeds and in EV mode. When the engine kicks in, it can be a little noisy until the automatic gearbox decides how to control the revs. Most of the time this car won’t be driven with a lead foot, so smooth acceleration and slowing down gradually with plenty of time elicits a settled driving experience.

The electric motors give a boost of acceleration power when needed so overtaking or joining a motorway isn’t stressful. It has quite light steering so it’s easy to navigate tight spaces without it becoming an arm workout. The Across comes with four-wheel drive as standard so over slippery or loose surfaces it shouldn’t get in trouble.

All round visibility is very good and is aided by blind-spot monitoring. For longer journeys relying on the engine after the battery is depleted means fuel economy drops a little but for most journeys under 50 miles the electric system takes over for the most part to make it a quiet and settled experience.

We like: Electric system smooths out ride

We don’t like: Can be noisy without EV power

Verdict

The Across is a capable, spacious and economical SUV. The range is limited to one variant so a plug-in hybrid has to be a must and regular charging is needed to get the best from it. It’s a very relaxed car to drive around town and always has plenty of room in the boot for spontaneous shopping sprees.

Compared to other rivals in this segment, the Across is priced quite high so if the budget doesn’t stretch to it there are cheaper, just as well equipped alternatives. However, it’s an usual pick that comes with a host of additional features that make it feel very upmarket and luxurious.

Key specifications

Model tested: Suzuki Across

Price as tested: £48,729

Engine: 2.5-litre petrol full hybrid

Gearbox: CVT automatic Power: 302 bhp

Torque: 227 Nm Top speed: 112 mph

0-62 mph: 6.0 seconds CO2 emissions: 22 g/km

Euro NCAP safety rating: No rating

TCE Expert Rating: 68% (as of January 2024)

