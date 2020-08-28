Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

Suzuki S-Cross (2013 onwards) – Expert Rating

Suzuki S-Cross

(2013 – present)

The Suzuki S-Cross is a mid-sized SUV/crossover that sits above the slightly smaller Vitara in the Suzuki family. It is currently the largest model in the range, although a larger SUV called the Across is due to arrive in 2021.

Launched back in 2013, when it was known as the SX4 S-Cross, it received a major mid-life facelift in late 2016. At the same time, the ‘SX4’ part of the name was dropped. A diesel engine was also previously offered, but has been dropped as a result of falling demand for diesel cars.

The Suzuki S-Cross has received generally positive reviews from the UK motoring media, although without enormous enthusiasm. It’s overall Expert Rating of 69%, based on 16 different UK reviews as of August 2020, puts it in the bottom half of the mid-size SUV segment and a long way behind the class-leading Peugeot 3008 and Skoda Karoq.

The S-Cross has been praised for being reasonably practical and offering good value for money, but has been criticised for not matching the comfort or driving enjoyment seen in many of its rivals.

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol
Price: From £20,749 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2013
Last updated: Autumn 2016
Replacement due: TBA

  • Suzuki S-Cross (2013 onwards) - interior and dashboard
  • Suzuki S-Cross (2013 onwards) - rear
  • Suzuki S-Cross (2013 onwards) - front

Safety Rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The Suzuki SX4 S-Cross was crash tested by Euro NCAP way back in 2013 and achieved a five-star rating. However, this rating has now expired and is no longer valid.

Euro NCAP’s crash testing standards are raised almost every year, and ratings will expire when a vehicle no longer meets the latest standards for that rating. Sometimes a vehicle will be re-tested against the newer standards and awarded a new (usually lower) rating, but this has not happened in the case of the Suzuki S-Cross.

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Suzuki S-Cross has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP, and only a few cars have do far been assessed. The S-Cross is now an old car so it is likely that it will never be tested by Green NCAP. If it does ever happen, we’ll update this page with the results.

Security Rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Suzuki S-Cross has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. Owing to the car’s age, it’s unlikely to ever be assessed.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Suzuki S-Cross has received

2017

  • Tow Car of the Year Awards – Best Budget 4×4

2014

  • Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Crossover

