The Suzuki S-Cross is a mid-sized SUV/crossover that sits above the slightly smaller Vitara in the Suzuki family. It is currently the largest model in the range, although a larger SUV called the Across is due to arrive in 2021.

Launched back in 2013, when it was known as the SX4 S-Cross, it received a major mid-life facelift in late 2016. At the same time, the ‘SX4’ part of the name was dropped. A diesel engine was also previously offered, but has been dropped as a result of falling demand for diesel cars.

The Suzuki S-Cross has received generally positive reviews from the UK motoring media, although without enormous enthusiasm. It’s overall Expert Rating of 69%, based on 16 different UK reviews as of August 2020, puts it in the bottom half of the mid-size SUV segment and a long way behind the class-leading Peugeot 3008 and Skoda Karoq.

The S-Cross has been praised for being reasonably practical and offering good value for money, but has been criticised for not matching the comfort or driving enjoyment seen in many of its rivals.

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol

Price: From £20,749 on-road Launched: Autumn 2013

Last updated: Autumn 2016

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Score: 8 / 10

“The basic premise of the S-Cross is that, for pure driving enjoyment, it doesn’t quite come up to rivals. But in terms of what you get for your money, it leaves many rivals behind.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“A 2016 facelift for the Suzuki SX4 S-Cross may have changed the styling, but it remains a great value crossover that’s decent to drive.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.4 / 10

“There are aspects of Suzuki’s latest S-Cross that are noteworthy. The styling may be a bit questionable, but if you spec it accordingly and choose one of the punchy petrol engines, the S-Cross is an awful lot of car for the money.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol mild hybrid manual SZ5

Score: 7 / 10

“There are a number of similarly priced crossovers around now that also employ mild-hybrid tech, and the best of them by far is the Ford Puma, which is genuinely enjoyable to drive. So even if you’re not bothered about the mild-hybrid tech, that’s the direction we would now point you in.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual SZ-T

Score: 7 / 10

“If you are looking for a practical and economical crossover that’s packed with standard kit, then the Suzuki S-Cross is a cost-effective alternative to the Nissan Qashqai or SEAT Ateca.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol manual SZ5

Score: 6 / 10

“Quirky. That’s arguably the best word to sum up the Suzuki S-Cross. Yes, that nose is grotesque, but the unexpected competence of pretty much everything else makes it a little more forgivable.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual SZ-T

Score: 6 / 10

“There’s a refreshing honesty about the SX4 S-Cross that Suzuki should be applauded for. Detroit-esque grille aside it’s unpretentious, reliable, fit-for-purpose family transport with a standard kit roster in SZ-T form that embarrasses other players in the market.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual SZ-T

Score: 8 / 10

“Well equipped, practical and better to drive than most, the Suzuki S-Cross is still something of a hidden gem in the crossover/SUV market. As a family runaround this model is hard to fault, though we’d probably opt for the diesel for better efficiency.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“The Suzuki SX4 S-Cross is an affordable crossover that competes with models like the Nissan Qashqai and Skoda Karoq”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Suzuki SX4 S-Cross is a surprisingly capable small SUV that’s good value, practical and decent to drive, but not the most exciting car to look at.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Squint at the Suzuki S-Cross and you’ll see a few similarities to the Nissan Qashqai. That’s not a huge surprise – the Nissan crossover is a bestseller and it was the benchmark against which the S-Cross was measured, and the model from which Suzuki hopes to steal some of the limelight.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Unpretentious and comfortable crossover is packed with equipment.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Suzuki S-Cross has the ingredients to give the Nissan Qashqai food for thought. Its main selling point is value for money. To get the same amount of goodies in the Qashqai you need two or three grand more.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: (range review)

Score: 7 / 10

“The Suzuki SX4 S-Cross gives you a lot of space for your money and is available with a strong and efficient diesel engine. Make sure you can live with the firm ride, though. And avoid the higher-spec versions – these are priced too close to the Nissan Qashqai.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Suzuki SX4 S-Cross is hard to beat when it comes to value for money, and is enjoyable to drive. Other small SUVs are more comfortable, though.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.8 / 10

“If you want a quietly effective crossover that’s cheap to buy and run, the Suzuki SX4 S-Cross could be your car. We can’t recommend it, though, as it breaches nitrous oxide exhaust emissions limits in our tests.”

Safety Rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The Suzuki SX4 S-Cross was crash tested by Euro NCAP way back in 2013 and achieved a five-star rating. However, this rating has now expired and is no longer valid.

Euro NCAP’s crash testing standards are raised almost every year, and ratings will expire when a vehicle no longer meets the latest standards for that rating. Sometimes a vehicle will be re-tested against the newer standards and awarded a new (usually lower) rating, but this has not happened in the case of the Suzuki S-Cross.

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Suzuki S-Cross has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP, and only a few cars have do far been assessed. The S-Cross is now an old car so it is likely that it will never be tested by Green NCAP. If it does ever happen, we’ll update this page with the results.

Security Rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Suzuki S-Cross has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. Owing to the car’s age, it’s unlikely to ever be assessed.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Suzuki S-Cross has received

2017 Tow Car of the Year Awards – Best Budget 4×4 2014 Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Crossover

Similar cars If you’re interested in the Suzuki S-Cross, you might also like to consider these vehicles

