Expert Rating

Suzuki S-Cross

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

53%
Summary

The Suzuki S-Cross is a mid-size five-door SUV/crossover that sits between the smaller Vitara and larger Across in the Suzuki SUV family. This generation is an all-new model that arrived in the UK in January 2022, replacing the previous model which had been on sale in various forms since 2013.

The new S-Cross features more modern styling styling and more on-board technology than its predecessor. Only one powertrain option is currently offered, which is a 140hp 1.4-litre petrol engine with mild hybrid assistance. A plug-in hybrid variant is planned to arrive in the UK later in 2022.

While UK reviewers almost conclusively agree that the second-generation Suzuki S-Cross is an affordable package that features plenty of on-board tech as standard, many of those same journalists take issue with the SUV’s rather cheap interior design, which What Car? calls “uninspiring”, and Parkers labels “dull”.

Many reviews also note that the S-Cross has less rear headroom and boot space than key rivals like the Nissan Qashqai and Peugeot 3008, while Carbuyer points out that an entry-level S-Cross model is not much of a step up from the cheaper Suzuki Vitara.

Regardless, Heycar concludes that the S-Cross is a perfect example of what Suzuki models do best – remain dependable for decades, potentially “outlasting some of its buyers” Car predicts. Suzuki’s mild hybrid technology means that the S-Cross is cheap to run, and Autocar, among others, was pleasantly surprised by the performance of the SUV’s “peppy” petrol engine.

Compared to mainstream rivals, the S-Cross is rather basic, but it does cover the basics well.

As of January 2022, the Suzuki S-Cross holds an Expert Rating of 53%, based on 13 reviews published by British media sources. This is a brand new model and we expect to see further UK reviews published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

S-Cross highlights

  • Good value-for-money
  • Low running costs
  • Very reliable
  • Quality engine
  • Comfortable driving experience

S-Cross lowlights

  • Dull interior trim
  • Rivals have more space in the boot
  • Laggy infotainment
  • Limited rear headroom
  • Only one engine currently in the line-up

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol (mild hybrid)
Price: From £24,999 on-road

Launched: Spring 2022
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Suzuki S-Cross rear view | Expert Rating
Suzuki S-Cross interior view | Expert Rating
Suzuki S-Cross front view | Expert Rating

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of January 2022, the Suzuki S-Cross has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2022, the Suzuki S-Cross has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you're looking at the Suzuki S-Cross, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-30 | MG HS | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Kadjar | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | Subaru XV | Suzuki VitaraToyota RAV4 | Vauxhall Mokka

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

