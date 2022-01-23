Summary

The Suzuki S-Cross is a mid-size five-door SUV/crossover that sits between the smaller Vitara and larger Across in the Suzuki SUV family. This generation is an all-new model that arrived in the UK in January 2022, replacing the previous model which had been on sale in various forms since 2013.

The new S-Cross features more modern styling styling and more on-board technology than its predecessor. Only one powertrain option is currently offered, which is a 140hp 1.4-litre petrol engine with mild hybrid assistance. A plug-in hybrid variant is planned to arrive in the UK later in 2022.

While UK reviewers almost conclusively agree that the second-generation Suzuki S-Cross is an affordable package that features plenty of on-board tech as standard, many of those same journalists take issue with the SUV’s rather cheap interior design, which What Car? calls “uninspiring”, and Parkers labels “dull”.

Many reviews also note that the S-Cross has less rear headroom and boot space than key rivals like the Nissan Qashqai and Peugeot 3008, while Carbuyer points out that an entry-level S-Cross model is not much of a step up from the cheaper Suzuki Vitara.

Regardless, Heycar concludes that the S-Cross is a perfect example of what Suzuki models do best – remain dependable for decades, potentially “outlasting some of its buyers” Car predicts. Suzuki’s mild hybrid technology means that the S-Cross is cheap to run, and Autocar, among others, was pleasantly surprised by the performance of the SUV’s “peppy” petrol engine.

Compared to mainstream rivals, the S-Cross is rather basic, but it does cover the basics well.

As of January 2022, the Suzuki S-Cross holds an Expert Rating of 53%, based on 13 reviews published by British media sources. This is a brand new model and we expect to see further UK reviews published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

S-Cross highlights Good value-for-money

Low running costs

Very reliable

Quality engine

Comfortable driving experience S-Cross lowlights Dull interior trim

Rivals have more space in the boot

Laggy infotainment

Limited rear headroom

Only one engine currently in the line-up

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol (mild hybrid)

Price: From £24,999 on-road Launched: Spring 2022

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

The Car Expert + Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol Ultra

Score: 6.8 / 10

“There’s a lot to like about the new Suzuki S-Cross. Certainly, the price you pay will make it very tempting for many buyers. You will then have to ask yourself if you are happy with it doing the other stuff only adequately, such as its amount of space and its performance on the road. It’s competent and excellent value but by no means a stand-out contender.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“No-nonsense and great value for money, the Suzuki S-Cross may not be the snazziest crossover around but appeals for other reasons.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Suzuki S-Cross is not the best family-sized crossover you can buy. The interior is conspicuously cheap and it’s not particularly engaging to drive. However, it manages to combine relatively peppy performance and good drivability with creditable economy and a low purchase price; so it covers the basics rather well.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Suzuki certainly isn’t changing its formula here. It’s good value, has loads of kit, and might outlast some of its buyers. Dynamically it’s nothing to write home about and the interior won’t make your passengers jelly. Current Suzuki customers will love the new S-Cross. We just can’t imagine many new ones will be knocking down the doors of dealers.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.2 / 10

“The new Suzuki S-Cross looks good value in entry-level spec but it’s not the most practical car in its class and the brand’s less expensive Vitara is very similar.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: S-Cross 1.4 Mild Hybrid Ultra

“Suzuki doing what Suzuki does best – a dependable, left-field alternative to mainstream family SUVs like the Vauxhall Mokka, Kia Sportage and Nissan Qashqai.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“New Suzuki S-Cross gets generous kit levels and mild-hybrid power.”

Read review Motoring Research + Model reviewed: S-Cross 1.4 Boosterjet Allgrip Ultra

Score: 7 / 10

“The revised Suzuki S-Cross has finally become a car worthy of real-world consideration. It’s not one that knocks rivals such as the Qashqai or 3008 for six, but it’s nevertheless a more competitive proposition alongside them. Particularly with added value on its side.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.4 / 10

“A sensible but not scintillating family SUV.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: S-Cross 1.4 Mild Hybrid Ultra

“Another brilliantly executed Suzuki that offers a lot of comfort and convenience, for not a lot of money.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol manual Boosterjet Ultra

Score: 6 / 10

“The Suzuki S-Cross isn’t going to bother the big sellers in this class such as the Ford Kuga or Nissan Qashqai, but there are those who might be tempted by the simple 4×4 system, the dependability of the brand and by the company’s dealers who tend to regard their customers as people and not a job card.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“A car that used to be purely sensible now lets some style into the mix. Not perfect, but wholeheartedly good value for money.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“With a gutsy and efficient engine, a generous list of standard kit and a good-sized boot, the Suzuki S-Cross certainly seems like good value for money. It’s a shame, though, that the infotainment system is so slow, and the interior quality so uninspiring. Many rivals are more spacious in the back, too.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of January 2022, the Suzuki S-Cross has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2022, the Suzuki S-Cross has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Suzuki S-Cross, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-30 | MG HS | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Kadjar | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | Subaru XV | Suzuki Vitara | Toyota RAV4 | Vauxhall Mokka

Buy a Suzuki S-Cross

If you’re looking for a new or used S-Cross, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car or a competitive finance deal

Buy a car online from your sofa.

We’ll deliver it. Find out more We only have the best used cars for sale from selected dealers. Find out more

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

We Finance Any Car provides an alternative to dealer finance. Find out more Motorly provides an alternative to dealer finance. Find out more

Related posts