Not heard of the Suzuki Swace? Well you probably have – sort of – as this family estate is basically a Toyota Corolla estate with the badges making way for Suzuki ones.

It’s all part of a major collaboration between the two Japanese brands – using Toyota’s established hybrid technology is an economical way for Suzuki to meet increasingly stringent European emissions regulations, and the Swace is just one of several planned joint efforts.

What you get is a practical, spacious hatchback with a 120hp petrol-electric drivetrain, which means good official CO 2 emissions of 103g/km and 60+mg fuel economy – good news for tax-challenged company car drivers.

However, reviewers note that the car returns its best figures on urban routes with lots of speed changes – at motorway speeds the engine struggles and economy suffers. Also, those choosing Suzuki over Toyota don’t get the 180hp hybrid option that Corolla buyers do.

Paradoxically, motorway driving is best for comfort – the Swace offers refined progress with excellent ride quality. More challenging roads expose the insipid steering and the strangled performance of the engine.

Reviewers also highlight the decent specification of the Suzuki. There are only two trim levels to choose from but even the base model includes an eight-inch touchscreen, rear parking camera, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats and steering wheel.

As of May 2021, the Suzuki Swace currently has an Expert Rating of 71% from 12 reviews. This is a new model, so more reviews are likely and these could change the rating. Interestingly, that score is a few points behind the Corolla on which the Swace is based, which currently has an Expert Rating of 75% from 44 reviews. Some of the difference is due to the lack of alternative engine or body style options for the Swace, which means that the Corolla will appeal to a wider range of buyers.

Swace highlights Good fuel economy and low CO 2 figures

figures Extensive equipment as standard

Plenty of space

Comfortable and refined, especially in electric mode

Proven Toyota reliability Swace lowlights Insipid petrol engine performance

Poor motorway economy

Lacklustre steering

Transmission whines under hard acceleration

Toyota’s own version offers much more choice

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-sized estate

Powertrain: petrol/electric hybrid

Price: From £24,499 on-road Launched: Winter 2020/21

Last updated: N/A

Update due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“The Suzuki Swace has genuine family car credentials, but could struggle to stand out among its talented rivals.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“The Suzuki Swace is a practical, comfortable and competitively priced hybrid estate car perfect for families who don’t want a crossover or SUV.”

Read review Autocar + Score: 7 / 10

“The Suzuki Swace hybrid wagon holds plenty of pragmatic appeal.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Suzuki Swace is a practical and affordable family estate but it’s hard to see why you would buy one over the Corolla on which it’s based.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

“The Suzuki Swace is efficient and just about spacious enough.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.8-litre petrol/electric hybrid SZ5

“The most fleet-friendly Suzuki ever, with emissions of just over 100g/km, plus good practicality and kit.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed: 1.8-litre petrol/electric hybrid SZ5

“The Suzuki Swace is a great addition to the popular car maker’s line-up. And when you factor in the low CO2 figure with its great tax breaks to the fleet driver, along with excellent fuel economy, the Swace has plenty of all-round appeal for business and private owners alike.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Suzuki Swace is the second vehicle to be supplied (following the Across) by Toyota under a collaborative business agreement between the two companies. Highlights include a 596-litre luggage compartment and a hybrid powertrain consisting of a 1.8-litre petrol engine with an electric motor.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 7.8 / 10

“Suzuki’s Swace looks good for company car drivers.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed:

“The Suzuki Swace is a smart and functional hybrid estate.”

Read review Top Gear + Score: 7 / 10

“The Suzuki Swace is sensible and affordable.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“The Suzuki Swace is a comfortable, fuel-efficient, well-equipped choice in this class.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

In theory, the Suzuki Swace should carry a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP as it’s simply a rebadged Toyota Corolla, which scored a five-star rating back in 2019. However, Euro NCAP’s rating does not currently apply to the Swace.

This may be an administrative delay, or it may be that Suzuki has not provided evidence to Euro NCAP to show that the changes made from the original Corolla design would make no difference to its rating. If Euro NCAP issues a safety rating for the Swace, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Suzuki Swace has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP, and neither has the Toyota Corolla upon which it’s based.

This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Suzuki Swace, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Fiat Tipo SW | Ford Focus Estate | Hyundai i30 Tourer | Kia Ceed Sportswagon | Mini Clubman | Peugeot 308 SW | Renault Megane Sport Tourer | SEAT Leon Estate | Skoda Octavia Estate | Toyota Corolla Touring Sports | Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer | Volkswagen Golf Estate

The Swace faces many big-name rivals, not least its inspiration, the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports. The Ford Focus Estate is perhaps the top choice, but Kia’s Ceed Sportswagon and the Hyundai i30 Tourer score highly, as does the larger Skoda Octavia Estate.

