Suzuki Swace receives engine and tech upgrades

Suzuki has given its Swace estate car an update that includes an engine upgrade, additional on-board tech and some minor cosmetic tweaks

Sean Rees

Suzuki is rolling out a mild update for its Swace estate car, which includes an engine upgrade, additional on-board tech and some minor cosmetic tweaks.

This update comes as Suzuki attempts to keep the Swace competitive with rivals like the closely-related Toyota Corolla Touring Sports, which has received a facelift within the last year.

Starting with the estate’s engine, Suzuki has modified the car’s 1.8-litre hybrid unit to increase the power output by 15%, without impacting the car’s emissions levels. The electric motor will produce 94hp after the update goes on sale, up from 72hp. Working in tandem with the petrol engine, the updated Swace can muster 140hp overall.

This performance boost means that the estate will reportedly complete a 0-62mph sprint time in 9.4 seconds – 1.7 seconds faster than the prior Swace version.

Suzuki has also re-configured the car’s trim grades. The previous ‘SZ-T’ and ‘SZ5’ are no more – replaced by the more memorable ‘Motion’ and ‘Ultra’ trim choices, which will come with an enhanced safety equipment offering and infotainment upgrades.

This additional safety tech includes a driver-monitoring system to keep the driver’s attention on the road, and a ‘safe exit assist’ feature that warns passengers if they’re about to open a door into the path of a cyclist or a car approaching from the rear. The car’s collision-warning system will also have a larger detection range too.

Suzuki adds that the infotainment screen will have higher-definition graphics, and Apple CarPlay connectivity, which is currently wired-only, will soon be wireless.

Finally, the manufacturer has revised the estate’s rear end, installing a new-look rear bumper and new LED tail lights. Top-spec ‘Ultra’ models also come with LED daytime running lights.

Suzuki is yet to announce when the model will be available to order in the UK, but has announced that prices for the range will start at £29k, rising to under £31k for the range-topping ‘Ultra’.

The Suzuki Swace has been highlighted by the British motoring media for its impressive fuel economy, spacious cabin, and long-term reliability. That said, the estate’s Expert Rating of 63% is hindered by poor petrol engine performance and the lack of engine and body style options in the Swace range.

