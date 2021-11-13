Summary

The punchy performance verison of the Suzuki Swift, the Swift Sport is a small five-door hot hatch that first arrived on UK roads in Summer 2018.

First unveiled at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the Suzuki Swift Sport differentiates itself from the regular Swift by sporting sharp bumper designs, a rear spoiler, and larger alloy wheels. All models come with a turbocharged 1.4-litre petrol engine, also found in the Suzuki Vitara, available as either six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

In Summer 2020, Suzuki revised the Swift Sport range to offer mild hybrid assistance for new models as standard, fitting a 48-volt battery to the petrol engine while swapping out the old turbocharger for a smaller one, producing an output of 129hp.

The UK media have given the Swift Sport a mixed set of reviews, ranging from very good to mediocre, reviewers often singling out the Suzuki’s fun driving experience and extensive list of standard equipment for particular praise.

However, reviewers almost universally agree that the latest mild hybrid version of the Swift Sport, marketed by Suzuki as the ‘Swift Sport Hybrid’ since 2020, is not a very good value-for-money package. Auto Trader concludes that, “In isolation, the Swift Sport is a fun car with plenty to enjoy but it’s simply too expensive – and too slow – to compete with the true hot hatch heroes it’s now priced against.”

The UK hot hatch market has the Suzuki Swift Sport stacked up against the much faster and largely cheaper Ford Fiesta ST, making it hard for many reviewers to recommend it.

Heycar believes that the Swift Sport would be far more competitive without the transition to mild-hybrid technology. “The problem remains that on scale of bang for buck, the Suzuki Swift has got worse not better with its latest revision. It’s hard not to miss the earlier 1.4-litre non-hybrid model for its chirpily uncomplicated approach and appeal.”

As of November 2021, holds an Expert Rating of 58%, based on 17 reviews published by UK media sources.

Swift Sport highlights Extensive list of equipment as standard

Punchy and fun hot hatch performance

Good fuel economy Swift Sport lowlights The cheaper Fiesta ST is a better all-round performer

Too expensive for what you get

Cheap interior in places

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door small hot hatch

Engines: petrol, mild-hybrid

Price: From £20,570 on-road Launched: Summer 2018

Last updated: Summer 2020

Replacement due: TBA

The Car Expert + Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol (mild hybrid) manual

“While the hybrid element certainly hasn’t diminished the Swift Sport’s fun factor, it’s brought with it quite a hefty price increase that makes this Swift not quite as easy to recommend as it once was.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol manual

Score: 8 / 10

“The Suzuki Swift Sport is a complete package that offers all the performance you could need without compromises, and comes with both a quality build and a long equipment list.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol (mild hybrid) manual

Score: 6 / 10

“Mild-hybrid power means the Suzuki Swift Sport is a small hot hatch that will induce a smile and be cheap to run, but you’ll have to pay more than ever from the outset.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“In isolation the Swift Sport is a fun car with plenty to enjoy but it’s simply too expensive – and too slow – to compete with the true hot hatch heroes it’s now priced against.”

Read review Business Car + Score: 6 / 10

“Although it has its charms, the Suzuki Swift Sport doesn’t deliver the value we were hoping for, and business drivers might be tempted to try out the alternatives.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s light and has a punchy engine, but we wish the latest Suzuki Swift Sport still offered the affordable fun of the original.”

Read review Carwow + Score: 7 / 10

“The Suzuki Swift Sport is a high-performance version of Suzuki’s compact city car that’s slightly cheaper than most other hot hatches, if not quite as fast.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: CTC

Score: 8 / 10

“CTC therefore fits a new intake kit, turbo-back exhaust system with 200-cell catalytic converter, turbocharger and intercooler, throws in a set of NGK Iridium plugs, and then remaps the ECU to take advantage of the better hardware.”

Read review Fleetworld + Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol (mild hybrid) manual

Score: 6 / 10

“The biggest problem with the Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid in our opinion is the price, which puts it on a collision course with Ford’s hot hatch hero, the Fiesta ST, which is actually cheaper and has less driving compromises than the sportiest Swift – which is a shame.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4 / 10

“The problem remains that on scale of bang for buck, the Suzuki Swift has got worse not better with its latest revision. It’s hard not to miss the earlier 1.4-litre non-hybrid model for its chirpily uncomplicated approach and appeal.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Powered by impressive and spirited 1.4 BoosterJet engine, the Swift Sport is economical for a sporty hatch, and good fun to drive.”

Read review The Intercooler + Model reviewed: 1.3-litre petrol (mild hybrid) manual

Score: 7 / 10

“What really grabs your attention is just how much fun this thing is to drive. It’s well balanced and it oversteers on a sharply lifted throttle brilliantly. Mostly, though, it’s a pity the Suzuki Swift Sport now costs as much as it does.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol (mild hybrid) manual

“Nimble, fun and roomy, but overpriced.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Score: 8 / 10

“A fine little hot hatch that’s a whole heap of fun.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol (mild hybrid) manual

Score: 8 / 10

“Useful fuel savings and usable performance mark the Suzuki Swift Sport out in this mild-hybrid form. If the past is any guide it will be a reliable and cost-effective servant and mostly likeable, but it’s just too expensive compared with its highly accomplished rivals.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Suzuki Swift Sport is well equipped and fun to drive, but a high list price and underwhelming handling stop it from achieving hot hatch greatness.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed:

Score: 6.7 / 10

“The Suzuki Swift Sport is cracking fun to drive, and is about as sporty as you can reasonably expect a car to be at this price. It’s well equipped, too, including all the desirable active safety kit that much of the regular Swift range does without.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP









Overall rating: 4 stars

Date tested: November 2017 88% ADULT OCCUPANT 75% CHILD OCCUPANT 69% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 44% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Notes on safety rating

As the Swift Sport comes with a safety pack of additonal features that are an optional extra for the regular Suzuki Swift SZ3 and SZ-T models, the Swift Sport recieved a four-star rating from Euro NCAP in 2017. The regular Swift (without the safety pack) was tested at the same time, achieving a three-star rating.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Suzuki Swift Sport has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Suzuki Swift Sport has received

2018 Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Hot Hatch

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Suzuki Swift Sport, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Ford Fiesta ST | Hyundai i20 N | Mini Hatch John Cooper Works | Renault Megane RS | Toyota GR Yaris | Volkswagen Polo GTI | Volkswagen Up! GTI

