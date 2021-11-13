fbpx

Expert Rating

Suzuki Swift Sport

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

58%
More Expert Ratings

Summary

The punchy performance verison of the Suzuki Swift, the Swift Sport is a small five-door hot hatch that first arrived on UK roads in Summer 2018.

First unveiled at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the Suzuki Swift Sport differentiates itself from the regular Swift by sporting sharp bumper designs, a rear spoiler, and larger alloy wheels. All models come with a turbocharged 1.4-litre petrol engine, also found in the Suzuki Vitara, available as either six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

In Summer 2020, Suzuki revised the Swift Sport range to offer mild hybrid assistance for new models as standard, fitting a 48-volt battery to the petrol engine while swapping out the old turbocharger for a smaller one, producing an output of 129hp.

The UK media have given the Swift Sport a mixed set of reviews, ranging from very good to mediocre, reviewers often singling out the Suzuki’s fun driving experience and extensive list of standard equipment for particular praise.

However, reviewers almost universally agree that the latest mild hybrid version of the Swift Sport, marketed by Suzuki as the ‘Swift Sport Hybrid’ since 2020, is not a very good value-for-money package. Auto Trader concludes that, “In isolation, the Swift Sport is a fun car with plenty to enjoy but it’s simply too expensive – and too slow – to compete with the true hot hatch heroes it’s now priced against.”

The UK hot hatch market has the Suzuki Swift Sport stacked up against the much faster and largely cheaper Ford Fiesta ST, making it hard for many reviewers to recommend it.

Heycar believes that the Swift Sport would be far more competitive without the transition to mild-hybrid technology. “The problem remains that on scale of bang for buck, the Suzuki Swift has got worse not better with its latest revision. It’s hard not to miss the earlier 1.4-litre non-hybrid model for its chirpily uncomplicated approach and appeal.”

As of November 2021, holds an Expert Rating of 58%, based on 17 reviews published by UK media sources.

Swift Sport highlights

  • Extensive list of equipment as standard
  • Punchy and fun hot hatch performance
  • Good fuel economy

Swift Sport lowlights

  • The cheaper Fiesta ST is a better all-round performer
  • Too expensive for what you get
  • Cheap interior in places

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door small hot hatch
Engines: petrol, mild-hybrid
Price: From £20,570 on-road

Launched: Summer 2018
Last updated: Summer 2020
Replacement due: TBA

Suzuki Swift Sport front view | Expert Rating
Suzuki Swift Sport interior view | Expert Rating
Suzuki Swift Sport rear view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media.

The Car Expert

+

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Business Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Evo

+

Fleetworld

+

Heycar

+

Honest John

+

The Intercooler

+

The Sun

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

What Car?

+

Which?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 4 stars
Date tested: November 2017

88%

ADULT OCCUPANT

75%

CHILD OCCUPANT

69%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

44%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Notes on safety rating

As the Swift Sport comes with a safety pack of additonal features that are an optional extra for the regular Suzuki Swift SZ3 and SZ-T models, the Swift Sport recieved a four-star rating from Euro NCAP in 2017. The regular Swift (without the safety pack) was tested at the same time, achieving a three-star rating.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Suzuki Swift Sport has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Suzuki Swift Sport has received

2018

  • Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Hot Hatch

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Suzuki Swift Sport, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Ford Fiesta ST Hyundai i20 N | Mini Hatch John Cooper Works | Renault Megane RS | Toyota GR Yaris | Volkswagen Polo GTI | Volkswagen Up! GTI

Mini hatch John Cooper Works

Mini hatch John Cooper Works

Renault Mégane RS

Renault Mégane RS

Hyundai i30 N

Hyundai i30 N

Honda Civic Type R

Honda Civic Type R

Ford Focus ST

Ford Focus ST

Ford Fiesta ST

Ford Fiesta ST

This page last updated:

