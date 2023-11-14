fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Tech upgrades for Volkswagen ID.4 and ID.5

Volkswagen has announced that it has updated its electric ID.4 and ID.5 models with an infotainment upgrade and battery improvements

2023 ID.4 and ID.5

Our Expert Partners

Making the switch to an electric vehicle? Check out the latest offers from our commercial partners below.
Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

EV subscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

Octopus vertical 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Octopus Electric Vehicles
Find out more

Love Electric logo 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Love Electric
Find out more

Myenergi logo 600x300

Home charging solutions from Myenergi
Find out more

Smartly logo 600x300

Home charging solutions from Smartly
Find out more

Go Zero logo 600x300px

Home charging solutions from Go Zero
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees

Volkswagen has announced that it has made several alterations to its ID.4 SUV and ID.5 coupé-SUV models, including an infotainment upgrade, battery improvements and a new optional sound system.

The mid-sized electric SUV market is incredibly competitive at the moment, and with newer models like the Nissan Ariya, Toyota bZ4X and the updated Audi Q4 e-tron now challenging for EV sales, Volkswagen has given its competing ID.4 and ID.5 model lines a few bits of new tech in the hopes of giving them the edge over their rivals.

To start, Volkswagen says it has improved the battery power and range in both cars, using a new drive unit developed for the larger ID.7 saloon which is now available to order here in the UK. The upgrade means that the ID.4 and ID.5 now have an output of 286hp, and you should feel the difference when you put your foot down, as the brand says that this change adds 75% more torque, jumping from 310 to 545Nm.

Volkswagen adds that the new power unit ups the ID.4’s battery range by an additional 11 miles – now a 337-mile maximum on a single charge. The slightly more aerodynamic ID.5 can muster a reported 339 miles on a full battery – 12 miles more than the pre-facelift version. Charging speeds have also been improved, as new models will be able to charge at up to 175kW, instead of the previous 135kW limit.

The most noticeable change, however, can be found inside – a larger 13-inch infotainment screen in the middle of the dashboard, with illuminated slider controls for cabin temperature. To make room for the larger screen, Volkswagen’s engineers have moved the drive selector onto the steering column, like on the ID.7.

Volkswagen has taken some flack for its infotainment voice assistant feature in the past, and says that this model refresh makes the software respond more precisely to natural voice commands and offers new functions, now allowing you to ask about weather information, sports event scores or stock market prices.

Finally, the brand’s optional ‘Digital Sound Package’ has been replaced by a ten-speaker Harman Kardon sound system which is only available as an optional extra for rear-wheel-drive ‘Pro’ and high-power GTX versions here in the UK. There is a new exterior colour option too – a ‘Costa Azul’ metallic blue.

That sums up this fairly minor model line refresh – prices for the ID.4 now begin at just over £46k, while an entry-level ID.5 model now costs just under £51k new.

spot_imgspot_img

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2023 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved