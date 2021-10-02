Summary

The Tesla Model 3 is a mid-size premium saloon and the third model in the Tesla family. Like all Tesla models, it is only available with an electric motor supplied by a battery pack.

The Model 3 was first unveiled in 2016, but enormous American demand combined with numerous production problems meant that it only arrived in the UK in Spring 2019.

The Tesla Model 3 has received unanimously positive reviews from the UK motoring media, with most scores indicating very good or outstanding results. It doesn’t have any directly comparable rivals, as there are no other compact executive saloons available as fully-electric models. Some, like the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C Class, have plug-in hybrid options, while other similarly-priced electric cars include the Kia e-Niro.

The Model 3 has received particular praise for its performance, driving dynamics and minimalist style. Criticisms mainly relate to the questionable ergonomics of some of the functionality required by having everything controlled by a central screen, and the usual electric car concerns over range and charging time.

As of October 2021, the Tesla Model 3 has an Expert Rating of 83%, which is a few points behind the BMW 3 Series but comfortably ahead of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4 and most other rivals.

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-sized saloon

Powertrain: electric motor and batteries

Price: From £36,490* on-road Launched: Spring 2019

Last updated: –

Replacement due: TBA

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP









Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: July 2019 96% ADULT OCCUPANT 86% CHILD OCCUPANT 74% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 94% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Tesla Model 3 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

Security rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

Rating: Superior | Good | Basic | Poor | Unacceptable

Relay Attack: Pass Date: March 2020

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Tesla Model 3 has received

2021 What Car? Awards – Best Large Electric Car

Electrifying.com Awards – Technology Award + Efficiency Award

Auto Trader New Car Awards – Best Car for Families

What Car? EV Awards – Best Electric Executive Car 2020 Carbuyer Awards – Best Company Car

Parkers New Car Awards – Best Large Electric Car

Auto Express Awards – Best Compact Executive Car + Best Premium Electric Car

What Car? Awards – Best Large Electric Car + Best Executive Car over £40K

Auto Trader Awards – New Car of the Year + Best Electric Car

+ Best Electric Car What Car? Electric Car Awards – Best Electric Executive Car 2019 Auto Express Awards – Car of the Year + Best Premium Electric Car

+ Best Premium Electric Car News UK Motor Awards – Green Car of the Year

Parkers Awards – Car of the Year + Best Electric Car + Best Company Car + Safety Award

+ Best Electric Car + Best Company Car + Safety Award carwow Awards – Game-changer Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Tesla Model 3, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Giulia | Audi A4 | BMW 3 Series | Hyundai Ioniq Electric | Hyundai Kona Electric | Jaguar XE | Kia e-Niro | Mercedes-Benz C-Class | Polestar 2 | Volkswagen ID.3 | Volvo S60

