Summary
The Tesla Model 3 is a mid-size premium saloon and the third model in the Tesla family. Like all Tesla models, it is only available with an electric motor supplied by a battery pack.
The Model 3 was first unveiled in 2016, but enormous American demand combined with numerous production problems meant that it only arrived in the UK in Spring 2019.
The Tesla Model 3 has received unanimously positive reviews from the UK motoring media, with most scores indicating very good or outstanding results. It doesn’t have any directly comparable rivals, as there are no other compact executive saloons available as fully-electric models. Some, like the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C Class, have plug-in hybrid options, while other similarly-priced electric cars include the Kia e-Niro.
The Model 3 has received particular praise for its performance, driving dynamics and minimalist style. Criticisms mainly relate to the questionable ergonomics of some of the functionality required by having everything controlled by a central screen, and the usual electric car concerns over range and charging time.
As of October 2021, the Tesla Model 3 has an Expert Rating of 83%, which is a few points behind the BMW 3 Series but comfortably ahead of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4 and most other rivals.
Key specifications
Body style: Mid-sized saloon
Powertrain: electric motor and batteries
Price: From £36,490* on-road
Launched: Spring 2019
Last updated: –
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
The Car Expert
Model reviewed: Standard Range Plus
“It might not appeal on an emotional level, but the Tesla Model 3 manages to be fast yet serene, packed full of appealing tech, and practical to boot. With low running costs thrown into the mix, there’s not much going against it.”
Read review
Auto Express
Model reviewed: 2021 update
Score: 10 / 10
“Minor cosmetic tweaks have given the Tesla Model 3 a sportier look outside and a more premium feel inside, while the continual software upgrades keep edging Tesla further ahead of its rivals on the tech front.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Standard Range Plus 2020
Score: 9 / 10
“The updated Standard Range Plus version of Tesla’s Model 3 is the most accessible in the line-up but still shows that star quality.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“The Tesla Model 3 offers impressive performance, great range and a unique take on car design. It’s a relatively expensive EV, but certainly one of the best.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Standard Range Plus
Score: 9 / 10
“The Tesla Model 3 is more affordable than ever in Standard Range Plus guise, which makes it even more appealing.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Long Range AWD
Score: 10 / 10
“The Tesla Model 3 is in a class of one at the moment, but that shouldn’t detract from Tesla’s achievement with its first ‘more affordable’ model. Yes, it’s still pricey, but it’s a car that drives brilliantly, looks great, seems to be built just as well as other cars at the price and is full of the most advanced tech. That all adds up to make it just about the coolest car you can buy right now.”
Read review
Score: 9 / 10
“This is the Tesla to buy, full of EV pep and at a more affordable price. It competes well with other sports saloons around the same price point and looks future-proofed when it comes to self-driving tech.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 8 / 10
“The Standard Range Plus is WLTP-certified for 254 miles of claimed range and the Long Range steps that up to 348 miles. The Performance, meanwhile, has a claimed range of 329 miles but will also hit 60mph from a standstill in just 3.2sec. That’s very nearly supercar-baiting levels of accelerative performance.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Standard Range Plus
Score: 8 / 10
“The Tesla Model 3 is difficult to look past at this price-point. Kia’s excellent e-Niro is perhaps a more rational choice, being similarly spacious and with 282 miles of range, but the Tesla is out of sight in terms of performance and general fizz, before you consider the Supercharger network.”
Read review
Model reviewed: (range review)
Score: 8 / 10
“The Tesla Model 3 is not the perfect car, but what is? After two days in it, I rather liked it. And that’s my gig: to separate the metal from the noise.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Model 3 Performance
Score: 8 / 10
“The Model 3 Performance easily answers that question about suiting British drivers and roads – it’s made for them.”
Read review
Car
Score: 8 / 10
“The Tesla Model 3 comes highly recommended. It’s still the most usable electric car on the market, thanks to Tesla’s brilliant Supercharger network, while the well-planned interior is bristling with clever design and storage solutions.”
Read review
Model reviewed: (range review)
Score: 8 / 10
“The Tesla Model 3 feels like a breakthrough car.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: (range review)
Score: 8.8 / 10
“The Tesla Model 3 brings world-beating performance, range and tech to the mainstream executive class.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“The Tesla Model 3 is Tesla’s cheapest electric car, but in many ways the best. That said, it’s still more expensive than many petrol and diesel alternatives.”
Read review
Company Car Today
“As sensible and affordable as executive-level EVs get; updates make the Tesla Model 3 even more appealing.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Standard Range Plus
Score: 8.1 / 10
“The Tesla Model 3 takes EVs into new ground in terms of a compact exec saloon with a competitive price and serious range. It’s not perfect, but does plenty very well.”
Read review
Daily Mirror
Score: 10 / 10
“Car of the future not only makes sense but is a brilliant drive.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Long Range
Score: 10 / 10
“This is the best Tesla yet. Best made, too. And one of the most entertaining cars I’ve driven this year.”
Read review
Evo
Score: 8 / 10
“The Tesla Model 3 delivers incredible, otherworldly performance with some genuine dynamic nuance.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range review
“The Tesla Model 3 is finally on the road, but away from the hype we debunk what is, electric or not, one of the most fascinating cars in decades.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Performance
Score: 8 / 10
“It’s fight or flight time for Tesla, as its new Model 3 Performance promises to quash the M3 at its own game.”
Read review
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: Long Range
Score: 10 / 10
“The Tesla Model 3 Long Range is an excellent car. It has zero tailpipe emissions yet it also has amazing performance. It’s rewarding to drive but it’s also practical (if you can live with a boot rather than a hatchback). Compared to the entry-level Model 3 Standard Range Plus, it’s around £10,000 more expensive, but you get all-wheel drive and almost an extra 100 miles of range.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Standard Range Plus
Score: 9 / 10
“The long-awaited Tesla Model 3 is an impressive car. Even in Standard Range Plus form, the performance is very good, the handling is rewarding, and the steering is sharp and well weighted. There’s also the very minimalistic interior, with the large touchscreen featuring virtually all controls – which some people might like, others may not.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 9 / 10
“Lowered prices raise Tesla Model 3’s appeal”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed: (range review)
“The Model 3 is easily my favourite Tesla. I’ll go further, it’s probably my favourite electric car, full stop. If the Yanks can ship them here quick enough and keep chipping away at the price, it’s game on.”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Long-range
Score: 8 / 10
“There’s no official measure on the Tesla Model 3’s range, but we’ve been achieving more than 200 miles on a single charge.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: (range review)
Score: 8 / 10
“Undeniably special to drive and sit inside, the Tesla Model 3’s statistics make impressive reading, although the ‘affordability’ of this car is highly debatable and it simply isn’t built as well as it should be.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Standard Range Plus
Score: 8 / 10
“It’s spacious, efficient, comfortable, reasonably-priced and well-equipped.”
Read review
Model reviewed: (range review)
Score: 8 / 10
“Everything Tesla has done up to this point has built towards the Model 3… and it’s been worth it.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: (range review)
Score: 8 / 10
“The Tesla Model 3 is great to drive, packed full of tech, is fast and even reasonably practical. Yes, it is firmer than some of its rivals, but it’s never uncomfortable even on beaten-up UK roads.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6.8 / 10
“The Tesla Model 3 has plenty going for it: it’s rapid, refined and practical, and it suffers very few of the issues that affect other electric cars, particularly in terms of usable range. However, its lack of connectivity, poor build quality and unreliable Autopilot system mean there’s plenty of room for improvement.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: July 2019
Eco rating
No eco rating
The Tesla Model 3 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.
Security rating
Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research
Rating: Superior | Good | Basic | Poor | Unacceptable
Relay Attack: Pass
Date: March 2020
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Tesla Model 3 has received
2021
- What Car? Awards – Best Large Electric Car
- Electrifying.com Awards – Technology Award + Efficiency Award
- Auto Trader New Car Awards – Best Car for Families
- What Car? EV Awards – Best Electric Executive Car
2020
- Carbuyer Awards – Best Company Car
- Parkers New Car Awards – Best Large Electric Car
- Auto Express Awards – Best Compact Executive Car + Best Premium Electric Car
- What Car? Awards – Best Large Electric Car + Best Executive Car over £40K
- Auto Trader Awards – New Car of the Year + Best Electric Car
- What Car? Electric Car Awards – Best Electric Executive Car
2019
- Auto Express Awards – Car of the Year + Best Premium Electric Car
- News UK Motor Awards – Green Car of the Year
- Parkers Awards – Car of the Year + Best Electric Car + Best Company Car + Safety Award
- carwow Awards – Game-changer Award
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Tesla Model 3, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Alfa Romeo Giulia | Audi A4 | BMW 3 Series | Hyundai Ioniq Electric | Hyundai Kona Electric | Jaguar XE | Kia e-Niro | Mercedes-Benz C-Class | Polestar 2 | Volkswagen ID.3 | Volvo S60
Buy or lease a Tesla Model 3
Regardless of whether you’re looking for a new or used Model 3, The Car Expert’s partners have thousands of cars to choose from
Buy a car online from your sofa.
We’ll deliver it. Find out more
We only have the best used cars for sale from selected dealers. Find out more
Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more
The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more