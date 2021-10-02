fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Rating

Tesla Model 3

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

83%
More Expert Ratings

Summary

The Tesla Model 3 is a mid-size premium saloon and the third model in the Tesla family. Like all Tesla models, it is only available with an electric motor supplied by a battery pack.

The Model 3 was first unveiled in 2016, but enormous American demand combined with numerous production problems meant that it only arrived in the UK in Spring 2019.

The Tesla Model 3 has received unanimously positive reviews from the UK motoring media, with most scores indicating very good or outstanding results. It doesn’t have any directly comparable rivals, as there are no other compact executive saloons available as fully-electric models. Some, like the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C Class, have plug-in hybrid options, while other similarly-priced electric cars include the Kia e-Niro.

The Model 3 has received particular praise for its performance, driving dynamics and minimalist style. Criticisms mainly relate to the questionable ergonomics of some of the functionality required by having everything controlled by a central screen, and the usual electric car concerns over range and charging time.

As of October 2021, the Tesla Model 3 has an Expert Rating of 83%, which is a few points behind the BMW 3 Series but comfortably ahead of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4 and most other rivals.

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-sized saloon
Powertrain: electric motor and batteries
Price: From £36,490* on-road

Launched: Spring 2019
Last updated: –
Replacement due: TBA

Tesla Model 3 (20189 onwards) – overheard view
Tesla Model 3 rear view | The Car Expert
Tesla Model 3 (2019 onwards) – interior and dashboard
Tesla Model 3, blue, 2021

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

The Car Expert

+

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Company Car Today

+

Daily Mirror

+

Evo

+

Green Car Guide

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Which?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: July 2019

96%

ADULT OCCUPANT

86%

CHILD OCCUPANT

74%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

94%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Tesla Model 3 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

Security rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

Thatcham Research logo 150x65px

Rating: Superior | Good | Basic | Poor | Unacceptable
Relay Attack: Pass

Date: March 2020

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Tesla Model 3 has received

2021

  • What Car? Awards – Best Large Electric Car
  • Electrifying.com Awards – Technology Award + Efficiency Award
  • Auto Trader New Car Awards – Best Car for Families
  • What Car? EV Awards – Best Electric Executive Car

2020

  • Carbuyer Awards – Best Company Car
  • Parkers New Car Awards – Best Large Electric Car
  • Auto Express Awards – Best Compact Executive Car + Best Premium Electric Car
  • What Car? Awards – Best Large Electric Car + Best Executive Car over £40K
  • Auto Trader AwardsNew Car of the Year + Best Electric Car
  • What Car? Electric Car Awards – Best Electric Executive Car

2019

  • Auto Express Awards – Car of the Year + Best Premium Electric Car
  • News UK Motor Awards – Green Car of the Year
  • Parkers Awards – Car of the Year + Best Electric Car + Best Company Car + Safety Award
  • carwow Awards – Game-changer Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Tesla Model 3, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Giulia | Audi A4 | BMW 3 Series | Hyundai Ioniq Electric | Hyundai Kona Electric | Jaguar XE | Kia e-Niro | Mercedes-Benz C-Class | Polestar 2 | Volkswagen ID.3 | Volvo S60

Buy or lease a Tesla Model 3

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a new or used Model 3, The Car Expert’s partners have thousands of cars to choose from

Cazoo 600x300

Buy a car online from your sofa.
We’ll deliver it. Find out more

heycar 600x300

We only have the best used cars for sale from selected dealers. Find out more

Motors 600x300

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

Moneyshake logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

Hippo Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

Citroën ë-C4

Citroën ë-C4

Polestar 2

Polestar 2

Volkswagen ID.3

Volkswagen ID.3

Hyundai Ioniq Electric

Hyundai Ioniq Electric

Toyota Prius

Toyota Prius

Nissan Leaf

Nissan Leaf

- Advertisement -
This page last updated:

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved