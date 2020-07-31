The Tesla Model S is a large executive saloon (well, technically it’s a liftback) that is the flagship of the Tesla range. Like all Tesla models, it is only available with an electric motor – two electric motors actually – supplied by a battery pack.

The Model S was launched in America in 2012, but didn’t arrive in the UK until 2014. It received a facelift in 2016, but Tesla operates on a different basis to other manufacturers, so all vehicles have received significant software updates since launch. These are usually delivered ‘over the air’, being downloaded directly to the vehicle from Tesla.

The Tesla Model S has been a pioneering vehicle for the image of electric cars, almost single-handedly changing the perception of electric vehicles having poor performance and range. It has received widespread praise for its performance, with acceleration that betters many supercars, and overall praticality for a broad range of potential customers. However, it was plagued by quality and reliability issues in its early years, and build quality is still not considered a match for similarly-priced saloons from the likes of Mercedes-Benz, BMW or Audi.

Body style: Large saloon/liftback

Powertrain: electric motor and batteries

Price: From £77,980* on-road

* price includes £3,000 government plug-in car grant Launched: Summer 2014

Last updated: Summer 2018

Replacement due: TBA







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Score: 8.6 / 10

“If the logistics of owning and charging an electric car work for you, then the Tesla Model S is a fantastic car. If you don’t have convenient and regular access to rapid charging facilities, the Model S will never be a realistic option.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The all-electric Tesla Model S is an executive car for industry pioneers that want to make a statement.”

Read review Model reviewed: Long Range

Score: 8 / 10

“The all-electric Tesla Model S has been updated for 2019, gaining boosted efficiency and dynamics.”

Read review Model reviewed: 75D

Score: 8 / 10

“The Tesla Model S remains one of the most convincing EVs you can buy, and this entry-level 75D model is certainly the pick of the line-up. It has nearly as much range as its significantly more expensive siblings, is almost as fast and keeps all the best attributes of the Model S intact.”

Read review Model reviewed: 100D

Score: 8 / 10

“The 100D is the latest version in the Tesla Model S range, and it boasts a range of 393 miles – better than any other EV currently on sale.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Tesla Model S is a familiar sight these days, but the Best Green Car in our 2019 New Car Awards is still one of the most remarkable, revolutionary cars on the market.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Practical, refined and, above all, desirable, the Tesla Model S is a triumph.”

Read review Model reviewed: 75D

Score: 8 / 10

“New starting point for revised Model S line-up is still the electric saloon to beat.”

Read review Model reviewed: P100D

Score: 8 / 10

“The additional driving range is welcome, but the range-topping Model S’s increase in performance is overkill, even if it is very entertaining.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 70D

Score: 10 / 10

“The Tesla Model S continues to stun CAR’s testers. From its sophisticated design and fabulous interior to its incisive driving manner, it’s an incredibly well-resolved four-door. That it then ladles on an engaging layer of Californian cleverness is what gives the Tesla its stand-out-from-the-crowd USP.”

Read review Carbuyer + Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Tesla Model S is fast, refined, well equipped and practical. It also doesn’t come with as many compromises as some other electric cars.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Tesla Model S is a remarkable electric car, blending high performance with luxury, a high-tech cabin and zero emissions. One of its few downsides is that it’s quite a bit more expensive than your average upmarket saloon.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 75D

“It’s still not cheap, and premium rivals are starting to appear, but the Tesla Model S offers high-performance, high-quality, long-distance electric mobility, and the entry 75D is far from the runt of the range.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

“Tesla is at the cutting edge of zero-emission motoring, and the Model S looks great, has a range unrivalled by any other electric car, and is a bit of a technological masterpiece.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: P85D

“The Tesla Model S is the electric car that confounds stereotypes. It can hit 60mph as fast as a Lamborghini, is as spacious as a luxury saloon and its Autopilot feature can even spare you the pain of a drive back into town.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Tesla Model S exudes the benefits an electric car has over fossil-fuelled alternatives; Supercharger network makes it more usable than ever.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: 100D

Score: 10 / 10

“All these years since its introduction and the Tesla Model S is still an excellent car. It’s rapid, quiet, refined, spacious, it has an excellent driving range of over 300 miles, you can recharge it easily, quickly and reliably at Tesla’s Supercharger network, and of course it has zero tailpipe emissions.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s unlike anything else on sale and shows the world that electric cars can be enjoyable, useable and desirable. It might be expensive – and there are a few question marks over fit and finish in places – but it’s still an amazing piece of technology and a great car.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Tesla Model S has incredible performance, long real-world range and good practicality. On the downside, build quality is disappointing, it’s expensive to buy and it’s not very involving to drive.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“Groundbreaking Electric Vehicle now with free Supercharging”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 60D

Score: 8 / 10

“It was while I was Autopiloting up the M4, just west of Heathrow, that the conclusion became inescapable. The Tesla Model S 60D is quite simply the greatest car I have ever not driven.”

Read review Model reviewed: P90D

Score: 10 / 10

“The car that gets better with age”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Tesla Model S is by no means perfect, but it does address many of the drawbacks of other electric cars, as well as providing thrilling performance, class-leading space and very low running costs. If it fits into your lifestyle and you can afford the price, it makes a compelling case for itself.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Arguably the biggest step forward for EVs since the Prius, the Tesla Model S shows cylinders may have had their day.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Tesla Model S comes with stunning performance, a feature-packed infotainment system, fine comfort and handling, lots of passenger space and a huge boot.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5.6 / 10

“Hugely desirable and capable, but has flaws.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2014 82% ADULT OCCUPANT 77% CHILD OCCUPANT 66% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 71% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Tesla Model S has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitable the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Model S is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Security rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Tesla Model S has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the Model S is tested, we will update this page.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Tesla Model S has received

2019 Auto Trader Awards – Best Green Car 2016 BusinessCar Awards – Best Luxury Car

Similar cars If you’re looking at the Tesla Model S, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A6 | Audi A7 Sportback | BMW 5 Series | Jaguar XF | Lexus ES | Maserati Ghibli | Mercedes-Benz E-Class | Mercedes-Benz CLS | Porsche Taycan | Volvo S90

Obviously, the only one of the cars listed above that also has a fully-electric drivetrain like the Model S is the Porsche Taycan. However, the other vehicles are a closer match for the Tesla’s size and price – even if they run either partly or totally on fossil fuels rather than electricity.